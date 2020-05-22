One thing I’ve found a bit more time to do under lockdown is to listen to more music, and on the back of reading Richard Powers’s The Gold Bug Variations, I’ve been listening to different recordings of Bach’s Goldberg Variations every day. Very calming and sometimes transporting. The trouble is, though, that as someone who likes music, who has read quite a bit about it, who goes to the occasional concert, I am also somewhat unmusical. My attempts in middle-age to learn the piano were not crowned with success and my elderly teacher was really quite vocal in his denunciations of my incompetence. (A welcome side-effect though was that my children have managed to become musicians.) So how, among the bewildering variety of performances on different instruments – all of which are available at the click of a mouse – to pick what is “good” to listen to? How far do you trust the experts and their recommendations? And what if you find yourself liking things that the musically competent condemn and disliking things that they praise as exsquisite. Such are the anxieties of the aesthetic inadequate faced with art and the judgement of the acknowledged cognoscenti.
So what have my listenings prompted so far by way of inexpert conclusions? First, that I am pretty allergic to the sound of the harpsichord — something I knew already — though I accept that you sometimes hear things in the music that you don’t when listening to a piano performace. Second, that neither of the celebrated performances by Glenn Gould really do it for me: the first sounds too dry, in the second I find the humming too distracting. Third, that there is an extraordinary degree of variation in the playing, such that it can seem like different pieces of music are being performed (most obviously in something like Wilhelm Kempff’s ornamentless performance of the Aria as contrasted with most others). Finally, that it turned out to be really important to me how a particular variation (XIII) is performed. Some of the renditions are extraordinarily soulful and affecting and some seem like technical exercises that lack such meaning. For what its worth, I’ve most enjoyed performances by Tatiana Nicolaeva (a concert in Stockholm), by Murray Perahia, and by Maria Tipo. I have on LP or CD the 1955 Gould, a Rosalyn Tureck and the Charles Rosen, but I haven’t revisited the last two yet. What do Crooked Timber readers suggest?
Ed Nixon 05.22.20 at 1:38 pm
You know about the “Art World” right? There is a “Music World” as well; it’s as historically, culturally and socially arbitrary as the Art World. I don’t think you have to apologize — if you agree that’s what you’re doing here — for you opinions and taste. The important thing is that you are engaging with the music and coming to your own conclusions. I’d wager that in six months or a year or 5, your feelings and judgements will be different.
For what it’s worth: the only performance of the Goldberg Variations I listen to is the second Gould. Insofar as there’s humming? It serves to remind me about how great a master Gould was at turning an essentially percussive instrument into something that sings.
Hickory Bow 05.22.20 at 1:55 pm
Wanda Landowska…
David 05.22.20 at 1:59 pm
The live Glenn Gould one.
Hickory Bow 05.22.20 at 2:02 pm
Here is a like to the Landowska…
M Caswell 05.22.20 at 2:03 pm
I’m crazy about Variation 13, too, and find Gould’s ’81 version of it to be the most soulful thing on earth.
JCM 05.22.20 at 2:48 pm
So my background is in some ways inverted. I have a very strong musical background, but I always approach things with a certain level of abstraction, such that I’m much more interested in compositions than in performances, which tbh mostly I barely notice the differences between them (or notice them as musical-value-ly arbitrary). So when asked about the quality of this or that performance, I feel a bit set-upon.
This said, I adore Gould’s 1981 (though plenty of serious people can’t abide it for various reasons), and more recently Jean Rondeau’s version (https://youtu.be/1AtOPiG5jyk). Now a warning: it’s on harpsichord. But! I thought I was allergic to the harpsichord for a long time too, but I’ve come to think I was actually allergic to (a) early-twentieth-century harpsichords that gave a much more robust – oppressive? – sound than period instruments and/or (b) badly-recorded harpsichords. Rondeau actually did a lot to open the instrument up for me. There’s great space in this version. But I’d certainly be curious for others’ opinions.
Keith 05.22.20 at 2:51 pm
I wish there were a recording of the Goldberg Variations by Dinu Lipatti. What Bach of his out there is all worth listening to. His Chopin waltzes are wonderful too.
marcel proust 05.22.20 at 3:15 pm
Considering the props to Landowska in a consideration of (all the) various recordings of the Goldberg Variations, this seems like the moment to pull out her line, You play Bach your way, and I’ll play him his way.
wooster 05.22.20 at 3:18 pm
I regularly listen to the first Gould Goldbergs and like the second one, too, but it doesn’t move past the 1955 recording. Andras Schiff has done a recording I like a lot too.
Generally transcriptions lose a lot in the translation, but for probably idiosyncratic reasons I adore the Britten Sinfonia performance of the Sitkovetsky transcription of the Goldbergs for strings. I have it on in the car at least once a week.
Roland Stone 05.22.20 at 3:20 pm
András Schiff on Bach is worth listening to. Both his piano performances and his lectures.
novakant 05.22.20 at 3:35 pm
Comparing the two Gould versions (55 and 81) is quite a revelation – I ‘grew up’ with the 81 version and , having listened to it very frequently, the 55 version came as a shock, I think it’s a few minutes shorter actually.
Being used to Gould’s version makes it hard to warm to others but Igor Levit’s interpretation is very good too.
Paul M Gottlieb 05.22.20 at 4:17 pm
The piano is a much more versatile instrument , and allows the individual artist to express their personal vision more clearly. For interpretation, I strongly prefer the slightly slower, more “singing” approach to the technically brilliant. Rosalyn Turek and Simone Dinnerstein both have wonderful recordings
alquitti 05.22.20 at 4:21 pm
Maria Tipo never got the attention she deserved. Her playing of Clementi and Scarlatti is incomparable.
john v 05.22.20 at 4:22 pm
Simone Dinnerstein’s version, on modern piano, was her debut album; Gould pioneered this move as a way to launch a career but it’s still unusual. Her tempi are very much on the slow side and (unlike Gould) she plays all the repeats, so the recording is much longer than his brisk 40-or-so minutes. I haven’t heard Angela Hewitt’s but I like her performances of the English Suites and French Suites. I first heard the Landowska wisecrack as “You play Bach your way and I’ll play him his way,” supposedly directed to the pianist Rosalyn Tureck, whose version on modern piano was the only one of its kind, and the only alternative to Landowska, available when I was a piano student in the 1950s; in that context the Gould (1955) was a bombshell. Finally, Chris’ opinion of the harpsichord as an instrument was shared by Virgil Thomson, who said it sounded to him like two skeletons copulating on a tin roof.
alfredlordbleep 05.22.20 at 4:33 pm
I could give an organ version, but enough of that.
So here’s a plug for more keyboard Bach and the early harpsichord sound:
Sempé’s Chaconne transcription (plucking you down midstream)
(I prefer original violin version fwiw)
Lee A. Arnold 05.22.20 at 4:50 pm
Regarding soul and affect beyond technical exercise — If you get around to Beethoven’s quartets, look for the second set of recordings by the Végh Quartet in the early 1970’s. Almost every review you will find online holds them highest, and justly so. Released on the Auvidis Valois label then reissued by Naïve (Paris). Currently out-of-print but you can find the CDs separately and boxed. Here is a pic of the boxed set:
https://www.arkivmusic.com/classical/album.jsp?album_id=29857
Roland Stone 05.22.20 at 6:09 pm
@novakant “I ‘grew up’ with the 81 version and , having listened to it very frequently, the 55 version came as a shock, I think it’s a few minutes shorter actually.”
Quite a bit shorter! 38 minutes vs 51.
Andres 05.22.20 at 6:17 pm
I might be committing heresy by straying from the original composition and instrumentation, but one can also check out John Lewis’s various jazz improvisations on Bach’s keyboard music, e.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22yLbGU3obA&list=PLWx3x8g9YizgtPOnjFRXfWWbXwiAfr695 . But if one wants to go with the original composition, albeit in piano, I would have to second Andras Schiff as one of the best alternatives.