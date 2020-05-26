Our Ontologies, Our Selves

I need to establish better Twitter/Blog balance in my life. I switched over to Twitter because the kids know where it’s at. This Twitter joint is hopping and bopping. I do feel Twitter has been good for my writing style. That sounds strange. But I have these terrible, more or less Montaignean habits of starting in one place, arcing around, seemingly aimlessly, only to return to the one place. That’s not good, academic prose. And it doesn’t work on Twitter, so I’m forced to cut down. It has its literary charms, my loopy prose stye, but, late in life, I’ve decided I need to get better control over it. I should rule it, not it me! Yet long twitter threads, even if they are direct in their way, are such a mockery of literary form. Like serving a pint of beer in a long row of eyedroppers. So I’m swearing off the long stuff, on Twitter. So I’d better get back here to CT.

Right, to get back started in a traditional way, I’m going to complain about Rod Dreher, like it’s Old Home Week. (Just so you know I may be on Twitter now, but I haven’t changed.) It must seem strange I’m so fixated on Dreher, but, fact is, sometimes he looks to me like sort of my mirror universe opposite. Frequently he will report he’s reading authors I’ve read. We see the same things, just opposite-style. Today it’s Modris Eksteins. I read his Rites of Spring years ago and was really excited by it. Good book. Dreher likes it because he thinks it will help him shift the charge that he’s just too fussed about sex.

Certain liberals in this blog’s comments section love to scratch their heads and puzzle over why social and religious conservatives are so preoccupied with sex. They ought to read a little history. Sexual revolution was at the core of the Modernist revolution.

I find this shift genuinely baffling because, on the one hand, it’s a ‘we’ve got to see where this is going!’ argument. On the other hand, it seemingly can’t see 3-inches in front of its own nose as to where it, itself, is bound.

Dreher concludes by linking to a “First Things” piece by Carl Trueman. How to describe it? I guess it’s trying to cover for the fact that it’s, on its face, a flagrant slippery slope fallacy, by straining to see to the very very, very, very, very bottom of the alleged slippery slope. It turns out the argument isn’t about sex but philosophy.

The debate over LGBTQ issues is not a debate about sexual behavior. I suspect it is not really at this point a debate with the L, the G, or the B. It is the T and the Q that are carrying the day, and we need to understand that the debate is about the radical abolition of metaphysics and metanarratives and any notion of cultural stability that might rest thereupon.

I’m tempted to suggest this is just a ham-handed effort to horn in on the Twitter craze for ‘ruin x by changing one letter’ memes. But no: seriously. It’s supposed to be about philosophy.

Queer Theory is one of the most significant of these approaches. Wading through the pretentiously written and interminably opaque prose always left me wondering: What exactly is the endgame here? What do these people want in terms of positive philosophical and political construction? I eventually concluded that the answer was really quite simple: The purpose of critical theory is not to establish anything at all. Rather, it is to destabilize as potentially oppressive any claim to transcendent truth or value. Its target is the destruction of all metanarratives, and thus the bombastically rebarbative prose is itself part of the “argument.” Leaving readers hopelessly confused about even the simplest things is an important part of the game, pellucid simplicity being one way the oppressors made their oppression seem natural. Conservatives often respond to claims about the death of metanarratives with the trite observation that this too is a metanarratival claim. That is true, but only in the most banal sense, and the point is polemically useless. All previous metanarratives have, for good or ill, attempted to provide the world with stability, a set of categories by which cultures can operate. They may have offered different, even mutually exclusive, accounts of the world, but offering stability was still the intention. The metanarrative of the death of metanarratives does the antithesis of this: It serves only to destabilize everything. It is the quintessential ideology of the anti-culture, opposed to any and every form of transcendent authority. And that generates all manner of problems, even in the most unlikely of places.

Dreher thinks this is smart stuff. But where is it supposed to lead? Dreher fears Soft Totalitarianism above all else. What if it happens here? To ward off this menace, the government should come to people’s doors and whisper, menacingly, through the keyhole: ‘some of your neighbors report you have been seen, destabilizing the metanarratives.’ Does that smell like freedom? Or maybe not the government, just the people themselves … all up and down Maple Street? What does healthy communal enforcement of metaphysical hegemony of favored metanarratives look like?

I’m sure Dreher will say he is, of course, not truly in favor of establishing a Department of Metanarrative Security, to hunt down dangerous ontological dissidents. But if that’s the REAL danger to be addressed, then why isn’t that what we should do? And if that’s ridiculous, then how are concerns about other people’s metaphysics not either overblown or, at least in practice, nothing there is anything permissible to be done about, politically? If it’s absurd to suppose civil rights properly extend to the point of it being permissible for private citizens to entertain skeptical metaphysical propositions, how far do they extend, according to Dreher?