Our Ontologies, Our Selves

I need to establish better Twitter/Blog balance in my life. I switched over to Twitter because the kids know where it’s at. This Twitter joint is hopping and bopping. I do feel Twitter has been good for my writing style. That sounds strange. But I have these terrible, more or less Montaignean habits of starting in one place, arcing around, seemingly aimlessly, only to return to the one place. That’s not good, academic prose. And it doesn’t work on Twitter, so I’m forced to cut down. It has its literary charms, my loopy prose stye, but, late in life, I’ve decided I need to get better control over it. I should rule it, not it me! Yet long twitter threads, even if they are direct in their way, are such a mockery of literary form. Like serving a pint of beer in a long row of eyedroppers. So I’m swearing off the long stuff, on Twitter. So I’d better get back here to CT.
Right, to get back started in a traditional way, I’m going to complain about Rod Dreher, like it’s Old Home Week. (Just so you know I may be on Twitter now, but I haven’t changed.) It must seem strange I’m so fixated on Dreher, but, fact is, sometimes he looks to me like sort of my mirror universe opposite. Frequently he will report he’s reading authors I’ve read. We see the same things, just opposite-style. Today it’s Modris Eksteins. I read his Rites of Spring years ago and was really excited by it. Good book. Dreher likes it because he thinks it will help him shift the charge that he’s just too fussed about sex.
Certain liberals in this blog’s comments section love to scratch their heads and puzzle over why social and religious conservatives are so preoccupied with sex. They ought to read a little history. Sexual revolution was at the core of the Modernist revolution.
I find this shift genuinely baffling because, on the one hand, it’s a ‘we’ve got to see where this is going!’ argument. On the other hand, it seemingly can’t see 3-inches in front of its own nose as to where it, itself, is bound.
Dreher concludes by linking to a “First Things” piece by Carl Trueman. How to describe it? I guess it’s trying to cover for the fact that it’s, on its face, a flagrant slippery slope fallacy, by straining to see to the very very, very, very, very bottom of the alleged slippery slope. It turns out the argument isn’t about sex but philosophy.
The debate over LGBTQ issues is not a debate about sexual behavior. I suspect it is not really at this point a debate with the L, the G, or the B. It is the T and the Q that are carrying the day, and we need to understand that the debate is about the radical abolition of metaphysics and metanarratives and any notion of cultural stability that might rest thereupon.
I’m tempted to suggest this is just a ham-handed effort to horn in on the Twitter craze for ‘ruin x by changing one letter’ memes. But no: seriously. It’s supposed to be about philosophy.
Queer Theory is one of the most significant of these approaches. Wading through the pretentiously written and interminably opaque prose always left me wondering: What exactly is the endgame here? What do these people want in terms of positive philosophical and political construction? I eventually concluded that the answer was really quite simple: The purpose of critical theory is not to establish anything at all. Rather, it is to destabilize as potentially oppressive any claim to transcendent truth or value. Its target is the destruction of all metanarratives, and thus the bombastically rebarbative prose is itself part of the “argument.” Leaving readers hopelessly confused about even the simplest things is an important part of the game, pellucid simplicity being one way the oppressors made their oppression seem natural.
Conservatives often respond to claims about the death of metanarratives with the trite observation that this too is a metanarratival claim. That is true, but only in the most banal sense, and the point is polemically useless. All previous metanarratives have, for good or ill, attempted to provide the world with stability, a set of categories by which cultures can operate. They may have offered different, even mutually exclusive, accounts of the world, but offering stability was still the intention. The metanarrative of the death of metanarratives does the antithesis of this: It serves only to destabilize everything. It is the quintessential ideology of the anti-culture, opposed to any and every form of transcendent authority. And that generates all manner of problems, even in the most unlikely of places.
Dreher thinks this is smart stuff. But where is it supposed to lead? Dreher fears Soft Totalitarianism above all else. What if it happens here? To ward off this menace, the government should come to people’s doors and whisper, menacingly, through the keyhole: ‘some of your neighbors report you have been seen, destabilizing the metanarratives.’ Does that smell like freedom? Or maybe not the government, just the people themselves … all up and down Maple Street? What does healthy communal enforcement of metaphysical hegemony of favored metanarratives look like?
I’m sure Dreher will say he is, of course, not truly in favor of establishing a Department of Metanarrative Security, to hunt down dangerous ontological dissidents. But if that’s the REAL danger to be addressed, then why isn’t that what we should do? And if that’s ridiculous, then how are concerns about other people’s metaphysics not either overblown or, at least in practice, nothing there is anything permissible to be done about, politically? If it’s absurd to suppose civil rights properly extend to the point of it being permissible for private citizens to entertain skeptical metaphysical propositions, how far do they extend, according to Dreher?
Dr. Hilarius 05.26.20 at 1:55 am
I’m a pretty concrete kind of person. I understand what happens when water is polluted or food is contaminated, but what are the real life consequences of destabilized metanarratives? What protection will I require? Silver bullets? Holy water? A year of barely edible food stored in my basement? This is one threat I think I can ignore.
JR 05.26.20 at 1:59 am
This kind of stuff always baffles me.* Back in the day, when I drank with analytic philosophers, they hated two things: post-modernism (which they consistently elided with post-structuralism, drove me bonkers) and appeals to “transcendent truth or value” but they hated the former mostly because they thought the arguments were either bad or lacking, not because it undermined the latter (and besides, they thought they’d already done that, so why need post-modernism?). I mean: once you’ve heard Davidson pronounce that “truth is not an epistemic term” then the death of meta-narratives seems somewhat like small beer.
*I mean it doesn’t really, because it’s not about truth or ontology but about who gets to decide what decent upright behaviour is. It’s always about the so-called values, not truth.
PatinIowa 05.26.20 at 2:06 am
Here’s a metanarrative I can live with: When someone says it’s not about sex, and you look closely, you’ll find it really was about sex all along.
And/or gender.
John Holbo 05.26.20 at 2:08 am
To be fair to Dreher, it all sort of is in Nietzsche. The Death of God. The idea that the death of Christian metaphysics entails the collapse of Christian culture. But to me that is just one of the least plausible things he ever said. And – maybe I’m trying to defend the guy – I don’t think he can really be read as arguing that Christianity – Christian culture – was ever resting, at its bottom level, on metaphysical conviction, let along actual metaphysics. Metaphysics, for Nietzsche, is always armor or weapons one evolves for a purpose. So one should ask after that purpose. It’s a Will-to- … to what? To something, anyway. That’s Nietzsche. To put it another way, in Nietzschean terms, telling the history of the West in terms of laying these metaphysical foundations is Monumental History. That is, narrating Effects without Causes. You see the show. You don’t see what’s behind the scenes.
faustusnotes 05.26.20 at 2:25 am
This quote from the First Things article is great:
Queer Theory is one of the most significant of these approaches. Wading through the pretentiously written and interminably opaque prose always left me wondering: What exactly is the endgame here?
The second sentence could be rewritten as
Which gets me to my favourite Suicidal Tendencies quote, that is so useful for understanding and criticizing almost all of modern conservative “thought”:
These religious conservatives can’t be smart and well-read and good at comprehending what they read, because if they did they wouldn’t be religious conservatives. It’s like the opposite of survivorship bias.
Jeffrey Kramer 05.26.20 at 2:27 am
In the U.S. — at least in terms of debates carried out in legislatures, in courts, or on TV — the case for same-sex marriage, for including sexual orientation in anti-discrimination law, even (the Crime of All Crimes for Dreher) letting Drag Queen Story Hour proceed in public libraries, has rested pretty much entirely on the “meta narrative” about all people enjoying equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and about how our history is one of progressively understanding that concept better and better, and seeing that it applies to people we formerly dismissed and despised. I would be very surprised to find if there was one allusion to Derrida for every ten thousand allusions to the DOI in public debates on these matters.
Obviously there is more wrestling with post-modernist ideas in discussions carried out in philosophy classes than there is in state legislatures, but is Dreher really claiming that those who make the case for LGBTQ rights in the Ohio legislature are just the pawns of Foucault, with the end goal of the New World Disorder? Or what?
Emma 05.26.20 at 2:37 am
I don’t really have anything substantive to add, but this is beautiful & I love it. Conservatism is a wholly performative act, apparently; Rod himself is a Victorian fairy, a magical construct which subsists upon the belief of the innocent. When we liminal queer citizens deprive him of applause by insisting upon our own humanity (and by extension his wrongness), I guess he is somehow demoted from the bottom of the garden to the role of the spindle witch? Rod needs to read a better class of fairy tale. Not even Disney movies are that basic anymore.
TIL skepticism of literally anything is apocalyptically toxic :(
Or, wait — none of this has ever been about the will of Christ, or a biological preference for the obviously superior mores of Western Europe, has it? It’s all about Rod Dreher’s inability to decide whether he’s Tinkerbell or an Electric Monk.
John Holbo 05.26.20 at 2:40 am
The idea that it’s all a feint to set Derrida on the throne of metaphysics has a “The Man Who Was Thursday” conspiracy goofiness that appeals to me.
Alan White 05.26.20 at 3:50 am
Re Twitter and writing (as a non-tweeter myself)–here’s a link to a new post and thread (to which I’ve contributed having written such stuff years ago) that restates classic philosophy arguments in monosyllables:
https://philosopherscocoon.typepad.com/blog/2020/05/wise-thoughts-summaries-of-classic-philosophical-works-in-words-of-one-syllable-.html
Limiting oneself to one-syllable words forces concentration on what counts. FWIW
J-D 05.26.20 at 3:56 am
Anybody who can, in the same article, write ‘the debate is about the radical abolition of metaphysics and metanarratives and any notion of cultural stability that might rest thereupon’ and complain about ‘pretentiously written and interminably opaque prose’ has some damn nerve. But then, this is somebody who can use the phrase ‘bombastically rebarbative prose’ without noticing that it’s self-descriptive.
(Nerve? Cheek? Hide? Gall? Crust? Maybe it’s all of them.)
Jerry Vinokurov 05.26.20 at 4:18 am
Look, I don’t know what the rest of you are doing on the internet, but this is what I’m here for.
bad Jim 05.26.20 at 6:21 am
“All previous metanarratives have, for good or ill, attempted to provide the world with stability, a set of categories by which cultures can operate.”
Karl Marx had a rather different take on the subject:
“The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.”
The latter I
J-D 05.26.20 at 8:03 am
Spoiler alert: the law will not deny biological reality, and will not make it a civil rights offence to assert that biology matters.
Anybody who’s worried about any such prospect can rest easy.
Rod Dreher can thank me later.
SusanC 05.26.20 at 8:27 am
Dreher’s problem seems to be that God is dead, as Nietzsche said.
If you had a God to tell you what the conceptual categories were, and which of them you belonged to, you could at least pretend to be a member of the category you were told you belonged to.
(By comparison, The Buddha and Nagarjuna don’t strike me as the kind of people to tell you what the categories are… Tagathas are not ultimately real, etc. If you asked what knfpd of self you were obligated to have, you might get the answer that you don’t have a self)
SusanC 05.26.20 at 8:47 am
For that matter, this line of argument was anticipate by Plato’s Republic: Dreher thinks it was nicer being inside the cave.
Of course, Plato believes in forms/ideals, and doesn’t worry that in the realm of the Lacanian Real or the Buddhist Ultimatelt Real, there might be no forms. So you take the red pill, and all there is is the clear light of the Boddhisatvas, and nothing else.