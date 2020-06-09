Broken Hearts

Bleeding Heart Libertarians is no longer publishing new material. The final post is here. It’s an end worth noting, because it seems to me (I have no very specific knowledge, and have deliberately not asked any of the principals involved) to say something bigger about what is happening to libertarianism.
The Bleeding Heart Libertarians collective seemed to me to be the product of a number of oppositions. As the final post says, the founders were opposed both to the fusion of libertarianism with conservativism, and the Rawlsian consensus that characterized liberal political theory. They all wanted to do something that was different than both, using libertarian ideas as the basis for an account of politics that captured some notion of human wellbeing, but not the concern for minimizing (some forms of) inequality that animated Rawls.
However, these shared oppositions perhaps disguised the extent to which the founders’ views were also opposed to each other. There were clear tensions from the start between what might be called a GMU libertarianism, which sought to distinguish itself from conservatism, but was willing to strike bargains with it, and was focused on justifications of the market, and a libertarianism that was more interested in grappling with the politics of justice using libertarian tools than in completely dismantling it.
There were other reasons why these oppositions were less salient than they might otherwise have been. Some had to do with the institutional structures of libertarianism, which still focused on two networks – one loosely centered on the Cato Institute and market-based libertarianism, and one on the Mises institute, which had some tendrils into paleo-libertarian racism. Others had to do with the time when it was founded – 2011 – when Obama was coming to the end of his first term.
The conditions have changed dramatically, most obviously thanks to the rise of Trump, who has been a divisive figure among libertarians. I would guess that there are not many intellectual libertarians who genuinely like Trump, but there are many are prepared to tolerate him, and some, like Peter Thiel, who actively support him. Equally, however, those libertarians who were deeply concerned with questions of justice have been thoroughly appalled by him – and by the willingness of some of their former comrades to tolerate him.
The second important change has been the rise of Niskanen as an alternative to Cato. Niskanen is not a leftwing institution (although it certainly has some left-libertarians associated with it). However, its origins have a lot to do with the unhappiness of some libertarians with the accommodations that Cato was willing to reach with the conservative movement, and with the dominant role of the Koch network. I haven’t read any good historical account of the outcome of the 2011-2012 split, nor have I heard any real oral history, but I’ve got to imagine that it was not entirely unconnected to the creation of Niskanen.
The result is that differences that used to be less visible are sharply salient now. The recent political crises have left some libertarians willing to double down on markets and the long term benefits of continued economic inequality, and others who want to recenter libertarianism on democracy, and to understand the structural forces behind some kinds of inequality, in particular racial inequality. That splits the Bleeding Heart Libertarian project right down the middle. The statement in the closing post that “the project of establishing the intellectual space for bleeding-heart libertarian ideas has also more or less succeeded, giving way to the various different intellectual projects people are going to pursue in that space” has a strong whiff of “creative differences are leading the band members to pursue their own projects.”
Of course, there are likely to be other things going on too. When I first thought about writing this post yesterday, I decided to go through the last couple of months of posts, and was a little startled to see that it was now close to a Jason Brennan solo album, with the occasional session musician popping up here and there. The recent Brennan riffs have mostly been variants on the standard epidemiologists are stupider than economists line (just wait until the real expert, my friend Phil Magness, turns up), with B side tracks including a wallop at me and Crooked Timber that I hadn’t seen, and “Anti-Competition as the Incel Mentality”. Brennan has always applied what might euphemistically be described as forceful rhetoric against people whom he disagrees with – it can’t be a good sign that he started using it against his fellow BHL bloggers.
However, I’d guess that this is more an irritant and a symptom. The fundamental problem is that US libertarian intellectuals are increasingly divided among themselves, regardless of any one individual’s intellectual style. Loosely speaking, some are opting for a renewed commitment to democracy (where they are building arguments that are in some ways far more radical, and in other ways less radical than standard liberals). This is pushing them towards a different set of political commitments too, that range from some flavor of NeverTrump Republicanism through to interest in candidates such as Elizabeth Warren. Others are doubling down on the commitment to markets (and, tacitly, or explicitly, the Schumpeterian benefits of continued inequality), and a more opportunistic approach to politics where they are willing to strike tactical policy alliances either with Republicans (Trumpian or not) or Democrats as seems best at any particular moment. This divide has surely been sharpened by the events of the last few weeks, and is likely to get sharper still over the next several months.
Updated: This essay by Niskanen’s Brink Lindsey illustrates the split.
Doug 06.09.20 at 2:33 pm
From the fifth paragraph: “and by the unwillingness of some of their former comrades to tolerate him”
Should this be either “unwillingness of some of their former comrades to confront him” or “willingness of some of their former comrades to tolerate him”?
Henry 06.09.20 at 2:41 pm
Thanks – fixed.
Daragh McDowell 06.09.20 at 3:22 pm
Not sure if it affects your overall argument, but worth noting that Peter Thiel has reportedly dropped off the Trump train, largely due to the incompetent response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt L 06.09.20 at 3:29 pm
I can’t wait for the day libertarianism goes the way of mercantilism. As in, the plutocratic money goes elsewhere to prop up transparently ridiculous ideological smoke screens. The link in the update is a perfect example. There is paragraph after paragraph with not a single value argument against the devastating opening anti libertarian line. Many of the arguments are even unwittingly anti libertarian, in that they point out government failures caused by the rot purposefully seeded in government capabilities by libertarians and their pro-apartheid, Christianist allies, and then pretend the failures are arguments for libertarian ideas (a tried and true, if embarrassingly obvious, libertarian debate tactic).
AWOL 06.09.20 at 3:47 pm
Tried to give them a shot a few years back, but their rabid pro-gun stance and “just some bad apples, we have the right to military-type weaponry” apologia made me think they were engaged in the magical thinking of American Exceptionalism.
Hidari 06.09.20 at 4:19 pm
@3
That article doesn’t at all make it clear why Thiel ‘disapproves’ of what Trump did over Covid-19. It might be that Thiel thinks that Trump didn’t lock down enough. Or, (and given Thiel’s libertarianism, to be honest, this seems more likely) it may well be that he feels Trump did too much to fight the virus and he should have simply ‘let nature take its course’.
Which makes a big difference.
Frank Wilhoit 06.09.20 at 4:42 pm
Today freedom is merely a euphemism for unaccountability.
Chetan Murthy 06.09.20 at 5:11 pm
From Brink Lindsey’s essay:
[checks notes’ I find that the massive public health crisis of lead poisoning of our youth all across America, resulting in a culture-changing crime wave and knock-on changes in everything, including our politics, all happened during “normal times”. These extremely wise and thorough intellectuals are incapable of seeing that just because they don’t think something is a grave danger, a massive externality threatening our country, doesn’t mean others don’t see it.
Matt L. has it right: there’s no there there, just propaganda for FYIGM.
Barry 06.09.20 at 5:21 pm
In the end, perhaps the shorter thesis is that libertarianism is largely a right-wing project (I do not care about alleged historical intellectual roots).
roger gathmann 06.09.20 at 5:45 pm
I really have never understood what libertarians mean by liberty. To me, that is an existential property, but for them, it appears to be an odd feature of the contractual myth. It seems to me that a belief system that limits the existential freedom of most people can’t be called libertarian. There should be another word.
It is a very anglosphere phenomenon. Like certain forms of analytic philosophy. And maybe that is the key to it.
William Meyer 06.09.20 at 5:50 pm
Yes, the pandemic and global warming have pretty much demonstrated what a hollow tin can libertarian “thought” is. As someone pointed out, the only real political philosophy in the world is conservatism, which believes: “There must an in-group which the laws protect but do not bind, and an out-group which the laws bind but do not protect.” Libertarians are the smart kids who were tasked to come up with specious arguments to cloak the central dogma of conservatism, and who have ended up hypnotizing themselves with their own not-very coherent thoughts.
I was going to give five or six examples of completely motivated reasoning by libertarians, but the whole topic is so silly that it frankly bores me.
bianca steele 06.09.20 at 5:58 pm
This is what the bhl project always seemed to be as far as I could see: “You say libertarians are heartless. I’m a libertarian and I don’t want to think I’m heartless. I can name my blog ‘bleeding heart libertarians’ and present myself as a nice guy and then liberals will be forced to admit that libertarianism is not heartless.”
Change the last clause to “young libertarians will be forced to have the morals I prefer” (as I gather is Brink Lindsey’s preferred project) and it doesn’t change anything.
All that effort could have been put into arguing against libertarianism instead, if that’s what they had wanted to do. The effort could have been put into addressing people who’d picked up libertarian ideas but weren’t libertarians and didn’t want to be, if that’s what the had wanted to do. What they wanted to do was be libertarians, and they revealed libertarians to be clowns because that’s what libertarians are.
Chip Daniels 06.09.20 at 6:32 pm
@Bianca Steele
What libertarians can’t grasp is the essentially communal and collective nature of moral codes; The Bleeding Heart of Jesus AKA “Compassion” means an obligation which one is not at liberty to refuse.
The trans movement and BLM movements throw this into high relief, that it isn’t enough for people to be “free” to do things; The most profound human impulse is to be welcomed and accepted by the collective body, where no one is at liberty to treat you as a lesser being.
bianca steele 06.09.20 at 8:34 pm
Chip Daniels @ 13
I feel no obligation to understand where libertarians are coming from even to the extent of being able to diagnose them accurately with respect to my own beliefs, let alone yours. (Not a dig at you, only the most number of words I think appropriate here to describe the fact that I think we disagree slightly on possibly important matters you outline in your first paragraph, and I don’t see my dislike of libertarians as forcing me to agree with anyone whosoever who claims to know why.) I’m a citizen whose participation in political life requires only that I recognize that they’re my enemy and they’re not rational in any recognized sense, hence it’s not worth debating them.
In private life, where I write poems or diary entries that no one else will see, I may allow myself the indulgence, but in the normal course of things I have no reason to do it.
Chetan Murthy 06.09.20 at 8:44 pm
Chip,
You’re 100% right in what you write. But it’s even worse. There are so many areas of human activity, that are essentially communal: where externalities are of massive importance:
(1) economic activity. The idea that somehow bad actors don’t have effects past their immediate counterparties, poisoning the whole community … that’s crazy.
(2) breathing, drinking, eating the products of the soil, staying healthy, medicine efficacy (antibiotic resistance).
and on and on and on. I think maybe libertarianism made sense in America (or maybe Australia) when an ethnically-cleansed continent was available for “manly, rugged men” to move out and disconnect themselves completely from human society. [ok, ok, it was never like that, as Adam Smith made clear in his writings on the global market in Hudson Bay furs, but still, it’s a nice fantasy for them] But today, when the entire world is interdependent and my discards in San Francisco end up in the Indian Ocean strangling the last sperm whale, it’s just idiotic.
Mike Huben 06.09.20 at 9:25 pm
My “Critiques of Libertarianism” wiki has an index for Bleeding Heart Libertarians.
There was very little to respect among a group of philosophers sadly attempting to square the circle of libertarianism with equality or social justice. Nor were they above deleting all (except three) of my dozens of responses to their posts. The only regular one I liked was Kevin Vallier. The others were thin-skinned and did not tolerate rebuttals well.
Here’s my favorite quotation about them:
[…] Bleeding Heart Libertarians (BHL) — a group of free-market apologists who have built a brand out of applying lipstick to the libertarian pig.
Jonah Walters, “Bleeding Heart Bullshit”
Jake Gibson 06.09.20 at 9:43 pm
For most conservatives, including most libertarians, freedom equals their preferences and privilege.
Rather than saying, “I’ve got mine, screw you”. They are saying, “Get your own damn liberty.”
Jason Brennan 06.09.20 at 10:59 pm
Good news, everybody:
Jess Flanagan, Chris Freiman, and I will be henceforth be blogging at https://200proofliberals.blogspot.com.
There will be blood.