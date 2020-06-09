Broken Hearts

Bleeding Heart Libertarians is no longer publishing new material. The final post is here. It’s an end worth noting, because it seems to me (I have no very specific knowledge, and have deliberately not asked any of the principals involved) to say something bigger about what is happening to libertarianism.

The Bleeding Heart Libertarians collective seemed to me to be the product of a number of oppositions. As the final post says, the founders were opposed both to the fusion of libertarianism with conservativism, and the Rawlsian consensus that characterized liberal political theory. They all wanted to do something that was different than both, using libertarian ideas as the basis for an account of politics that captured some notion of human wellbeing, but not the concern for minimizing (some forms of) inequality that animated Rawls.

However, these shared oppositions perhaps disguised the extent to which the founders’ views were also opposed to each other. There were clear tensions from the start between what might be called a GMU libertarianism, which sought to distinguish itself from conservatism, but was willing to strike bargains with it, and was focused on justifications of the market, and a libertarianism that was more interested in grappling with the politics of justice using libertarian tools than in completely dismantling it.

There were other reasons why these oppositions were less salient than they might otherwise have been. Some had to do with the institutional structures of libertarianism, which still focused on two networks – one loosely centered on the Cato Institute and market-based libertarianism, and one on the Mises institute, which had some tendrils into paleo-libertarian racism. Others had to do with the time when it was founded – 2011 – when Obama was coming to the end of his first term.

The conditions have changed dramatically, most obviously thanks to the rise of Trump, who has been a divisive figure among libertarians. I would guess that there are not many intellectual libertarians who genuinely like Trump, but there are many are prepared to tolerate him, and some, like Peter Thiel, who actively support him. Equally, however, those libertarians who were deeply concerned with questions of justice have been thoroughly appalled by him – and by the willingness of some of their former comrades to tolerate him.

The second important change has been the rise of Niskanen as an alternative to Cato. Niskanen is not a leftwing institution (although it certainly has some left-libertarians associated with it). However, its origins have a lot to do with the unhappiness of some libertarians with the accommodations that Cato was willing to reach with the conservative movement, and with the dominant role of the Koch network. I haven’t read any good historical account of the outcome of the 2011-2012 split, nor have I heard any real oral history, but I’ve got to imagine that it was not entirely unconnected to the creation of Niskanen.

The result is that differences that used to be less visible are sharply salient now. The recent political crises have left some libertarians willing to double down on markets and the long term benefits of continued economic inequality, and others who want to recenter libertarianism on democracy, and to understand the structural forces behind some kinds of inequality, in particular racial inequality. That splits the Bleeding Heart Libertarian project right down the middle. The statement in the closing post that “the project of establishing the intellectual space for bleeding-heart libertarian ideas has also more or less succeeded, giving way to the various different intellectual projects people are going to pursue in that space” has a strong whiff of “creative differences are leading the band members to pursue their own projects.”

Of course, there are likely to be other things going on too. When I first thought about writing this post yesterday, I decided to go through the last couple of months of posts, and was a little startled to see that it was now close to a Jason Brennan solo album, with the occasional session musician popping up here and there. The recent Brennan riffs have mostly been variants on the standard epidemiologists are stupider than economists line (just wait until the real expert, my friend Phil Magness, turns up), with B side tracks including a wallop at me and Crooked Timber that I hadn’t seen, and “Anti-Competition as the Incel Mentality”. Brennan has always applied what might euphemistically be described as forceful rhetoric against people whom he disagrees with – it can’t be a good sign that he started using it against his fellow BHL bloggers.

However, I’d guess that this is more an irritant and a symptom. The fundamental problem is that US libertarian intellectuals are increasingly divided among themselves, regardless of any one individual’s intellectual style. Loosely speaking, some are opting for a renewed commitment to democracy (where they are building arguments that are in some ways far more radical, and in other ways less radical than standard liberals). This is pushing them towards a different set of political commitments too, that range from some flavor of NeverTrump Republicanism through to interest in candidates such as Elizabeth Warren. Others are doubling down on the commitment to markets (and, tacitly, or explicitly, the Schumpeterian benefits of continued inequality), and a more opportunistic approach to politics where they are willing to strike tactical policy alliances either with Republicans (Trumpian or not) or Democrats as seems best at any particular moment. This divide has surely been sharpened by the events of the last few weeks, and is likely to get sharper still over the next several months.

Updated: This essay by Niskanen’s Brink Lindsey illustrates the split.