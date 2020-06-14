The discretion to escalate

Police forcing a protestor to bump them

[Reader Attention Conservation Notice: This post consists of me trying to make the obvious a little more precise, at considerable length. Since it’s on topics where I have no obvious expertise, I may very possibly not only be reinventing the wheel, but adding superfluous corners].

The video linked above has been doing the rounds on social media. A protestor is arguing with a police officer, who moves in front of him and then (clearly quite deliberately, from the body language) stops suddenly, so that the protestor has no choice but to bump into the officer. This then provides a pretext for the police to swarm the protestor and subdue him, presumably on the theory that he has physical assaulted the officer. Up to a couple of weeks ago, this kind of technique wouldn’t have gotten much public attention. Some of the problems (certainly far from all) with the police in the US and elsewhere, reduce down to the problem of how much discretion police should be allowed. Much of this problem, in turn, reduces down to what might be called the discretion to escalate.

When police see a situation that they view as a potential challenge to public order, or to their own authority, or whatever, they have traditionally been given wide leeway to decide how to frame the situation. Perhaps they decide to de-escalate, by framing law breaking as something that they aren’t going to pay attention to (someone is smoking pot in public in a jurisdiction where it’s illegal, but arresting them will be more hassle than it is worth). Alternatively, they have the discretion to escalate. Specifically, they may (and often do) decide to reframe a situation where someone is non-violently challenging their authority (or public order as they understand it, or some amorphous combination of the two) as a situation that justifies the threat or employment of violence.

As noted on this blog years ago, employing the discretion to escalate (which often involves deliberately manipulating the situation so that the escalation to force is facially justified) is a standard police tactic standard police tactic. Peter Moskos, a sociologist who worked as a beat cop in Baltimore, and who sees this discretion as a necessary part of policing, describes it as follows.

A nonviolent domestic dispute serves as another example of using the law to gain extralegal authority. A woman calls police because she is sick of her baby’s father coming home and being rowdy after a night of drinking. An officer wants the drunken man to spend the night elsewhere. The girlfriend is not afraid of the man. Though the officer believes this argument will continue and perhaps turn violent, there is no cause for arrest. Police may not order a person from his or her home. But an officer can request to talk to the man outside his house. At this point the officer might say, “If you don’t take a walk, I’m going to lock you up.’ The man, though within his rights to quietly reenter his house and say goodnight to the police, is more likely to obey the officer’s request or engage the police in a loud and drunken late-night debate. The man may protest loudly that the officer has no reason to lock him up. If a crowd gathers or lights in neighboring buildings turn on, he may be arrested for disorderly conduct.

Compare the arresting officer’s description of how Skip Gates was arrested back in 2009:

When Gates asked me a third time for my name, I explained to him that I had provided it at his request two separate times. Gates continued to yell at me. I told Gates that I was leaving his residence and that if he had any other questions regarding the matter, I would speak with him outside his residence. As I began walking through the foyer toward the front door, I could hear Gates again demanding my name. I again told Gates that I would speak with him outside. My reason for wanting to leave the residence was that Gates was yelling very loud and the acoustics of the kitchen and foyer were making it difficult for me to transmit pertinent information to ECC or other responding units. When I left the residence, I noted that there were several Cambridge and Harvard University police officers assembled on the sidewalk in front of the residence. Additionally, the caller, Ms. Walen and at least seven unidentified passers-by were looking in the direction of Gates, who had followed me outside the residence. As I descended the stairs to the sidewalk, Gates continued to yell at me, accusing me of racial bias and continued to tell me that I had not heard the last of him. Due to the tumultuous manner Gates had exhibited in his residence as well as his continued tumultuous behavior outside the residence, in view of the public, I warned Gates that he was becoming disorderly. Gates ignored my warning and continued to yell, which drew the attention both of the police officers and citizens, who appeared surprised and alarmed by Gates’ outburst. For a second time I warned Gates to calm down while I withdrew my department issued handcuffs from their carrying case. Gates again ignored my warning and continued to yell at me. It was at this time that I informed Gates that he was under arrest. I then stepped up the stairs, onto the porch and attempted to place handcuffs on Gates. Gates initially resisted my attempt to handcuff him, yelling that he was “disabled” and would fall without his cane.

It’s hard to read this and not conclude that the officer specifically wanted Gates to leave his residence, so as to be able to arrest and handcuff him for “continued tumultuous behavior outside the residence, in view of the public.” The officer was using his discretion to escalate, turning a situation that involved an angry confrontation with an (obviously non-violent) citizen within his own residence into a situation of public disorder that would justify arresting and publicly humiliating him. The “forced bump” shown in the video is a different tactic, but clearly directed towards the same end – of providing a facial justification for the employment of force. Much of the police violence over the last couple of weeks has similarly rested on the discretion to escalate, exercising a combination of extreme discretion and effective control of the use of violence to turn situations that involved peaceful protest into situations that justified violence and arrests. This can lurch into dark comedy when, for example, police claim that they strategically deflated the tyres of cars belonging to journalists and others, purportedly to stop them from being used as “dangerous weapons.”

One of the reasons why it is hard for police to understand their new political situation (at least – the situation they are in right now; it may very possibly reverse again) is that the discretion to escalate is a crucial part of their standard repertoire of social control. They are used to having the benefit of the doubt and then some. Up until recently, many were willing to turn a blind eye – and not just conservatives. Many of the judges promoting “qualified immunity” were liberal or left leaning. Self-declared libertarians such as Megan McArdle have been happy to claim e.g. that “Announcing that you’re going to walk on the street where the police tell you not to is announcing that you’re going to start a melee” (in fairness, other libertarians such as Radley Balko take a very different perspective).

Now, many aspects of police discretion are under fire as they never have been before. Typically, in public debate, police discretion is usually treated in pretty general terms (at least in the discussions that I have seen; again, I am far from an expert). As and when the discussion turns to specific policy measures, it may be useful instead to be more precise about discretion, and in particular to focus on the specific problems associated with the discretion to escalate. When the police, in their own judgment, are able to escalate non-law breaking actions into law breaking actions, or law breaking actions that don’t merit the use of violence into actions that obviously do, it isn’t any surprise that they are often going to abuse this discretion, or that the ways in which they abuse it will reflect a variety of biases and their own self-interest. This is far from the only problem with US policing, but it’s arguably an important one.