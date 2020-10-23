Why publish books open access?

This week is the 2020 Open Access week. I’m using the occasion to share my experiences with publishing a book open access, now almost 3 years ago. I’ve had multiple emails since publishing that book, mainly from established scholars who had earlier published with world-leading academic publishers, and who were wondering whether or not they should opt for a genuine non-profit open access publisher for their next book project.

My book, Wellbeing, Freedom and Social Justice: The Capability Approach Re-examined was published with Open Book Publisher (OBP), a non-commercial academic publisher founded and currently run by scholars from Cambridge University. OBP’s motto is ‘Knowledge is for sharing’, and hence all books can be read on their websites or downloaded as a PDF for free; the prize for printed copies are also very reasonable (often under 20 UK Pounds).

I took the decision to send a bookproposal to OBP after I went to the University of the Western Cape in 2011 to teach a course on the capability approach to PhD students as well as lecturers/professors who would also use it in their teaching. I asked my host, Ina Conradie, what would be best for her students: to have a book published by an academic publisher that had offices in many parts of the world, or to have a book available on the internet by a relatively unknown publisher. She responded “Definitely the latter!” So that’s what I did.

The academics who wrote to me all wanted to know what my experience was. Well, it was excellent, and resonates much with the praise that can be found on OBP’s website in the section with comments from authors. The friendliness of the editors; the refereeing process that is at least as high-quality and helpful as with the traditional university presses; the almost maximal control you keep as author over the title as well as cover (which for me personally was very nice, since I used as the front cover a fabric my son wove, which I’m still very happy about); the excellent editing; and above all, the incredibly fast publishing itself – about one month after handing in the final manuscript, the book is published. And that is truly amazing, and in sharp contrast with the 6-12 months that this might take with traditional publishers.

And then there is the #1 argument for me: open access is open access is open acces, so anyone having access to the internet can access the book, no matter where they are living and how rich or poor they are. It’s the most democratic way to make knowledge accessible (together with blogging-without-paywalls-or-memberships). And the Metrics report page of my book clearly confirm that people do read it; less than 500 copies have been sold, but the book was accessed online more than 14.000 times, and downloaded from the official pages more than 8.000 time (and I don’t doubt it will also have been sent simply as an attachment or downloaded from other sites, since all of that is allowed). So, whatever the ‘true’ numbers, that makes for a lot of readers. Moreover, the readers are based in many countries, as the map at the bottom of the Metrics Report page shows, which to me is most pleasing. The global knowledge gap at the level of tertiary education is very large, and huge inequalities in access to resources is an important cause; Open access can help to reduce these inequalities, with one click.

Are there then no disadvantages to publishing with OBP (or another non-commercial open access book publisher)? There are three, as far as I can see.

One is that one doesn’t receive any royalties. Yet anyone who published an academic book with an academic publisher knows that, after taxation, it amounts to almost nothing. (Trade books might be different, but then we’re talking about a different game). Hence, I don’t think this disadvantage counts for much.

The second disadvantage is marketing: OBP doesn’t send out glossy-looking bi-annual catalogues, that are lingering around in departmental common rooms (if such rooms have survived budget cuts, that is). Marketing is to some extent in the author’s hands, which not everyone may feel comfortable with (or have a clue how to go about it). I’m not sure to what extent this is a significant disadvantage, though.

The third disadvantage is status and prestige: it is prestigious to published with Princeton University Press, Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, Harvard University Press (and so on, and so forth), and arguably OBP and similar publishers don’t have that prestige. For scholars on the job market or without tenure, or those still seeking promotion, as well as for some research assessment exercises, the prestige of the publisher does matter. And I suppose there are additional indirect (or derived) benefits from publishing with a major academic publisher, such as being part of a catalogue in which many people browse on a regular basis, and discover new books they didn’t know, and then buy them.

Is there “the best of both worlds” possible? Yes, there is, if you have a lot of money. Because the (European) traditional academic publishers by now know that there is a very strong push in the EU for open access, and grants from the European Research Council (ERC), and possible some national research councils too, can be used to make books open access. So if you’re able to put a sizeable amount of money on the table (ballpark figure: 10-12.000 UK pounds), then you might be able to publish with a prestigious publisher and publish open access.

Another solution would be difficult to realise and might pose a collective action problem, but is also much cheaper – and that would be if we would increase the prestige of publishing with publishers such as OBP. How can that be done? I recall that Harry here once mentioned that only if established scholars published with OBP, others will do so too, and their prestige will go up. So, I am hereby calling upon professors in the Ivy League universities, the British Russell group, and anything similar in other countries, to consider what role you could play in giving publishers run by academic for academics (and the readers!), the prestige they deserve. Perhaps the question I’d like us to consider is: if we have tenure, why don’t we publish open access?