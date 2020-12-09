As was the case with Economics in Two Lessons, I’ve been struggling with the material for my book-in-progress, The Economic Consequences of the Pandemic. But I’ve now managed to put together a synopsis I can work with. I’d very much appreciate comments, including but not limited to: topics I should be covering; issues raised by the brief summaries; and useful references. Thanks for comments so far, and thanks in advance for more.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
George MIchaelson 12.09.20 at 11:11 pm
1) you could reference prior pandemics for their economic consequences. the great stink of london maybe? Give it some light-touch historical depth. And there would be examples in other economies.
2) you could do stuff on the economic effects of the spanish flu, and the 2nd wave, and why even under slow transport we had a risk, and the consquences of labour returns from the war and rushing back into an active economy.
3) wages/office-rent tension, the shift in cost burdens to home work, and the removal of asset value as listed property trusts tanked, and the funds wrote down their value using the pandemic as an excuse.
4) why didn’t we get sweeping capital flight from Spain, Italy? Or did we? Did Greece really weather covid better because of .. eg. being on a lower base?
5) how much of the “chyna virus” is front for a continuing trade war where increased costs are being mis-attributed to C19 when they are blow-back from US-CN trade tensions?
Looked like a good synopsis.
steven t johnson 12.10.20 at 1:21 am
The implicit notion that the wars are not really related to the economy but some sort of ill-mannered political accident that derailed the otherwise inevitable progress of the empires ever higher and mightier may be popular but it really needs some explication. It is not clear for instance how the “failure” of the settlement in Europe led to the Pacific war. Or how it led to the emergence of fascism in Italy. It is particularly not clear how “economic policy errors” led to the rise of nazism, though surely the Friedman’s shade is blushing with pride.
Similarly it is not clear how the post-WWII settlement made the trente glorieuses. If it has something to do with US domination of world economy making it the largest conceivable empire of money, it is not to be expected that this wondrous state of affairs can be repeated without re-conquering the world, despite the changing balance of forces. If the good times are to be attributed to something else, saying what that is, seems to be essential.
The implication the present economic crisis was due to the pandemic needs justification. In December 2019, the stock market took a dive and the Fed abandoned its last attempts to end the supposed emergency policies put into place after the previous crash. The pandemic seems to be something of a red herring. The question is, what economic policy is capable of finally resolving the hangover from 2008-2009? Is economic policy (whose? for whose good?) any more capable of curing the system of its normal functioning in a grossly uneven quasi-periodic way?
This only comments on the first three sentences, but the tacti vision of history displayed here is fundamental to the whole analysis. Perhaps the intent is to begin with the conventional wisdom, as the best course?
John Quiggin 12.10.20 at 2:00 am
“It is not clear for instance how the “failure” of the settlement in Europe led to the Pacific war.”
As I argued Zombie Economics, drawing on Blyth, Japan’s shift to militarism was driven by austerity policies. I’ll be spelling this out.
“The implication the present economic crisis was due to the pandemic needs justification”
That implication is certainly not intended. I agree entirely with your third para.