Labour migration: temporary workers’ rights and the openness-rights tradeoff

I took part in a debate today with Martin Ruhs (Oxford) for Migration Mobilities Bristol on labour migration. I’ll put in a link to the full discussion when it is available, but meanwhile, here are my opening remarks:

We live in a world where extreme poverty coexists with great wealth and where the accident of birth with one nationality rather than another has more bearing on someone’s life prospects than anything else. We also know that migration from poor countries to wealthy ones is more effective in addressing global poverty than just about anything else. Migrants from poor countries to wealthy ones gain access to more productive economies, earn higher wages than they would have at home, and send back valuable remittances to a degree that vastly exceeds the value of foreign aid programmes.

Meanwhile, wealthy countries need migrant labour to do the jobs that too few of our own citizens will do: agriculture and food, social care, health, construction, hospitality. (Jobs, actually, that once were invisible but which COVID has brought home the value of.) But immigration is also a hot-button electoral issue and nativist parties have enjoyed great success in promoting restrictionist policies that pander to anti-immigrant sentiment among electorates.

In response to this conflict between what is economically desirable (for both sides) and what is politically palatable to electorates, many economists have argued for the idea of a trade-off between openness and rights, suggesting that we can make the labour migration that “we” need more palatable to electorates to the extent to which the inferior and temporary status of those migrants is made concrete by depriving them of some rights. Here, migration is conceived of in transactional terms: “We” get a flexible and exploitable labour force, perhaps plugging key skills gaps; “they” get more money and voters don’t feel threatened that these incomers will displace them in “their own” country.



Notice that the argument contains the assumption that states are entitled to exclude immigrants in general or to admit them at their discretion, and that they are entitled to discriminate among would-be migrants on grounds of their usefulness. Since such assumptions are widely shared, perhaps they are, in pragmatic terms, a reasonable assumption for discussing policy. However, it is worth at least noting that many people, including me, contest these assumptions as a matter of political morality, even though our contestation may not make much difference in reality.

The argument can be challenged on facts and on principles. On the facts, I note (1) that a lot of the evidence for an openness-rights trade-off comes from undemocratic countries such as the Gulf states and Singapore, so we need to be wary about how far it generalizes to democratic ones (2) that insofar as opposition to migration in wealthy countries is based on the perception (however misguided) that cheap foreign labour threatens wages and jobs, it is hard to see how that opposition is going to be assuaged by increasing the numbers of rightless and exploitable people in the labour force.

The principles cover two basic areas: exploitation and democracy. The exploitation point is surely familiar: if we put people in a weaker bargaining position by denying them options, we make them vulnerable to those who would take advantage of them. So, for example, if we tie people to one employer or one line of employment and therefore make it harder for them to walk out, we make it easier for employers or managers to threaten them for not working unpaid overtime, to get them to put up with hazardous working conditions, or for refusing to give in to sexual demands etc. Still, there’s a familiar response which we know from debates on sweatshops or sex work: these people are making a choice to accept employment on these terms and we risk disrespecting their agency and denying them a chance to be better off than they otherwise would be, if we close off a route to employment that wouldn’t exist, but for those rights restrictions.

The democracy point kicks in for anyone who thinks it wrong to have people living and working on the territory, being subject to laws, but having no say over them. Some economists believe that we can get round this objection by giving people only short-term visas, so temporary workers (in this respect, as if they were mere tourists) aren’t around long enough to develop a claim to membership. But even if the workers themselves aren’t individually wronged by such a policy, there’s an issue about a democratic society in which a lot of the productive activity is carried out by people without political rights and in which others (who may not be working at all) have disproportionate weight in political decision-making. In fact I worry that in circumstances where we will, because of labour shortages and demographic changes, need migrant workers anyway, the openness-rights trade-off argument can be used as an alibi for denying workers rights and installing a permanent two-tier society.

Finally, I think there’s an issue around the framing of the openness-rights tradeoff. As presented, the policy is one of producing the best outcome in global terms, subject to a constraint, the attitudes of wealthy-country electorates. But if immigration policy is a matter of our collective choice – after all the wealthy country electorates are “us” — then we can’t represent ourselves as doing the best thing when doing an even better thing is within our power. So if it is true that being more open to migrant labour helps alleviate global poverty, that is a policy that we could choose without forcing unpalatable choices on those migrant workers. We could admit them without subjecting them to precarious terms that expose them to domination and exploitation, we simply choose not to and we shouldn’t make out that when we do that, we’re doing the moral thing.