Globalism and the incoherence of Tory Brexit

I recently finished reading Quinn Slobodian’s excellent Globalists, which, for those who don’t know, is an intellectual history of neoliberalism focused on the “Geneva school”. As with all good history, the book did not contain quite what I expected it to. I expected to read of the European Union as a kind of realization of Hayek’s ideas from the 1930s aimed at putting economics (and private property) beyond democratic control, a reading that gives some support to “Lexity” narratives about the EU. But the picture that emerges from Slobodian’s story is much more complex than that. In fact, the Common Market emerges as a messy compromise between German neoliberals who did want a rules-based order putting economics beyond politics and French agricultural protectionism and neocolonialism. This results in a split within the neoliberal camp between those who see EU’s regional governance as a partial step towards the legal insulation of economics from the folly of economic nationalism and those who see the EU as economic nationalism writ large, with the latter camp putting their faith in international protections for markets, competition and capital embedded in the WTO.



Reading Slobodian within the newly-Brexited UK, I also had some more local concerns surface to mind. Consistent with my expectation that the story would be a simple one of the EU as a Hayekian project, my initial thought was to see the Brexit promoted by the ERG-inflected Tory party as a thorough repudiation of a central part of Margaret Thatcher’s legacy, namely, the European Single Market. And, to a large degree, that remains right. But the EU which the Tories have ended up repudiating, at least in their own minds, is not the “German” EU of fair competition but the “French” one of Jacques Delors, the Social Chapter, and protection for labour and environmental standards from behind a common set of tarrif walls. Talk of buccaneering global Britain, popular on the pseudo-libertarian fringes of the Tory right is in tune with the “purer” neoliberals who wanted the world economy encased globally by the WTO with local producers exposed to the test of competition and forced to do more for less or die.

The trouble is, that Brexit has also aimed at achieving “sovereignty” for the UK, and also of responding to the democratic voice of the sovereign people. Now the cynic in me wants to point out that given the way the UK constitution works, a lot of this involves just putting the institutionally advantaged Tory party in command, somewhat insulated from what people might actually want. But Brexit makes it harder to appeal to the constraints imposed by Brussels as an unavoidable fact of life and the new, formerly Labour, seats that have given Boris Johnson a majority, contain voters that expect his government to be active in “levelling up”, in improving their lives and protecting them from the very changes that international competition might require. (And on the left, the commitment to economic nationalism is even more explicit, with figures like Len McCluskey wanting a more dirigiste economic policy.) In other words the Tory coalition has opted for an outcome where it can no longer pursue the European version of somewhat-laissez-faire and don’t-blame-us-someone-else-made-the-rules but faces a choice between aggressive deregulation to compete in world markets and satisfying its economic nationalist base. Either way, it doesn’t end well, but pending the disintegration of this incoherent alliance, it will have to be maintained in the face of economic disappointment by an intensification of the culture wars aimed at the nation’s internal and external enemies.