Globalism and the incoherence of Tory Brexit

I recently finished reading Quinn Slobodian’s excellent Globalists, which, for those who don’t know, is an intellectual history of neoliberalism focused on the “Geneva school”. As with all good history, the book did not contain quite what I expected it to. I expected to read of the European Union as a kind of realization of Hayek’s ideas from the 1930s aimed at putting economics (and private property) beyond democratic control, a reading that gives some support to “Lexity” narratives about the EU. But the picture that emerges from Slobodian’s story is much more complex than that. In fact, the Common Market emerges as a messy compromise between German neoliberals who did want a rules-based order putting economics beyond politics and French agricultural protectionism and neocolonialism. This results in a split within the neoliberal camp between those who see EU’s regional governance as a partial step towards the legal insulation of economics from the folly of economic nationalism and those who see the EU as economic nationalism writ large, with the latter camp putting their faith in international protections for markets, competition and capital embedded in the WTO.
Reading Slobodian within the newly-Brexited UK, I also had some more local concerns surface to mind. Consistent with my expectation that the story would be a simple one of the EU as a Hayekian project, my initial thought was to see the Brexit promoted by the ERG-inflected Tory party as a thorough repudiation of a central part of Margaret Thatcher’s legacy, namely, the European Single Market. And, to a large degree, that remains right. But the EU which the Tories have ended up repudiating, at least in their own minds, is not the “German” EU of fair competition but the “French” one of Jacques Delors, the Social Chapter, and protection for labour and environmental standards from behind a common set of tarrif walls. Talk of buccaneering global Britain, popular on the pseudo-libertarian fringes of the Tory right is in tune with the “purer” neoliberals who wanted the world economy encased globally by the WTO with local producers exposed to the test of competition and forced to do more for less or die.
The trouble is, that Brexit has also aimed at achieving “sovereignty” for the UK, and also of responding to the democratic voice of the sovereign people. Now the cynic in me wants to point out that given the way the UK constitution works, a lot of this involves just putting the institutionally advantaged Tory party in command, somewhat insulated from what people might actually want. But Brexit makes it harder to appeal to the constraints imposed by Brussels as an unavoidable fact of life and the new, formerly Labour, seats that have given Boris Johnson a majority, contain voters that expect his government to be active in “levelling up”, in improving their lives and protecting them from the very changes that international competition might require. (And on the left, the commitment to economic nationalism is even more explicit, with figures like Len McCluskey wanting a more dirigiste economic policy.) In other words the Tory coalition has opted for an outcome where it can no longer pursue the European version of somewhat-laissez-faire and don’t-blame-us-someone-else-made-the-rules but faces a choice between aggressive deregulation to compete in world markets and satisfying its economic nationalist base. Either way, it doesn’t end well, but pending the disintegration of this incoherent alliance, it will have to be maintained in the face of economic disappointment by an intensification of the culture wars aimed at the nation’s internal and external enemies.
{ 15 comments… read them below or add one }
Neville Morley 01.21.21 at 11:28 am
Which then raises questions about whether the anti-Europe movement was always confused and contradictory, defined in terms of what it opposed, or whether it has become so as a result of the coalition-building and subterfuge necessary to achieve its ends – and whether the confusion and contradiction is solely within the movement, or at least partly also within the heads of its members. Someone like Hannan appears to hold both these positions at once, or at least alternately – but one of those could be purely tactical..?
Chris Armstrong 01.21.21 at 11:36 am
Yes, the question of who the Tories will blame when our economic future goes wrong is an important one. My suspicion is that the answer will still be ‘the EU’ for quite some time, though. Not because they’re still making the rules that are restraining us from buccaneering, but because they’re not playing fair, treating us as equals, etc in our current, looser interactions. Johnson’s deal was typical Johnsonism – it just deferred all the fights, leaving them for the next leader to deal with.
Chris Armstrong 01.21.21 at 11:42 am
Here’s a story from this morning – “the UK is refusing to give João Vale de Almeida [the EU’s ambassador to the UK] the full diplomatic status that is granted to other ambassadors”. This despite every other country in the world doing so. Our flimsy rationale? ‘The government does not want “to set a precedent by treating an international body in the same way as a nation state”.’ This nonsense suggests the Tories are warming up for a serious a silly fights or sham-fights with the EU.
Matt 01.21.21 at 12:12 pm
This is very interesting, Chris. It’s probably not all that important to the story told, but can you say a few words about why it’s a “Geneva school” that is singled out? I don’t think I’ve heard that term used before, and google mostly just sends me to blurbs about the book. (I’d never associated Hayek et al. with Geneva before, but maybe that’s just wrong on my part.)
Chris Bertram 01.21.21 at 12:57 pm
@Matt, the distinctive idea of the Geneva School seems to be their advocacy of a global economic constitution to encase the world market in legal protections, so ordoliberalism globalized would be one simple way of putting it. And Slobodian focuses on many of the key thinkers who were either based in Geneva at some point (Röpke, von Mises) or passed through (Hayek). But the figures discussed in the book don’t necessarily agree on everything and, indeed, Hayek and Röpke fell out with one another.
Matt 01.21.21 at 1:16 pm
Thanks, Chris – I guess the “Geneva” bit is a sort of organizer more than substance. That’s fine, but good to know.
Martin 01.21.21 at 1:28 pm
Often, different sides of the British debate disagree at least in part because they all misunderstand the EU in different ways. But in this case the two (?) sides of the debate agree on how they misunderstand the EU, they just disagree about whether the characteristics that they mistakenly think the EU possesses are a positive or a negative. It seems to me that very little can be gained from getting involved in such a debate. Nothing very useful can come from a conversation premised on the assumption that the purpose of the EU is to put anything beyond democratic control.
RobinM 01.21.21 at 6:23 pm
Relevant?
From Quinn Slobodian and Dieter Plehwe, “Introduction,” in Dieter Plehwe, Quinn Slobodian, and Philip Morowski, eds., “Nine Lives of Neoliberalism” (Verso, 2020)
“This book’s method can help explain some of the apparent contradictions of the present. Many observers felt that neoliberalism lost its latest life with the victory of Brexit and Trump in 2016. Political diagnoses have pitched an ascendant populism against a degenerate neoliberalism reaping the effects of the inequality and democratic disempowerment it had sown. Yet a closer look at the standard-bearers of the right throws this dichotomy into question. We find that many neoliberals are more than willing to find a middle ground between their own principles and those of an exclusionary culturalist, and even racist, right.”
…
“The far-right strain of neoliberalism deploys a similarly dispassionate calculus of human lives. The national community is not privileged for its transcendent value (in the Herderian sense of the Volk) but because of the utility of cultural homogeneity for stability and the accumulated cognitive capital of the population in industrialized nations. Combining critiques of foreigners and the welfare state with calls for closed borders and private property rights has become standard fare for right-wing neoliberals in the new millennium.”
Kevin 01.21.21 at 7:18 pm
I am not pro-Brexit, but when it comes to the value of national sovereignty, shouldn’t we at least look to the single most important public policy effort in the world right now: getting the population vaccinated so life can return to normal?
The UK is vaccinating 5 times as fast as the EU, and more than twice as fast as any EU country. Some of the difference is explicitly due to the EU’s procurement procedure. We have also seen that, since Brexit, the EU has failed to halt in any way the democratic backsliding of countries like Poland and Hungary, and was unable to prevent the border-shutting, medicine-hoarding nonsense that occurred in March and April at the most terrifying time of the pandemic.
I still think Brexit is a mistake in the long-run, but has there been any news at all in the last year that would make a British citizen think, yeah, we should send power over more state functions to Brussels? Let’s at least be honest with each other here.
Gorgonzola Petrovna 01.21.21 at 8:35 pm
“But the EU which the Tories have ended up repudiating, at least in their own minds, is not the “German” EU of fair competition but the “French” one of Jacques Delors, the Social Chapter, and protection for labour and environmental standards from behind a common set of tarrif walls.”
Protection for labour sounds like a great idea, but unfortunately I just can’t see it somehow.
What I see is Eastern European workers migrating westward and inflicting downward pressure on wages there, while their home states are importing quasi-legal labor from Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia. The latter labor force is not protected at all, often working in sweat-shop conditions, often 60-70 hours/week, under the threat of being terminated (and immediately kicked out of the country) at any moment, with no advance notice whatsoever.
Zamfir 01.21.21 at 8:40 pm
Martin, even if you disagree with Slobodian, you can’t dismiss him as a superficial observer who makes obvious mistakes. He might be somewhat overselling the importance of his subjects, but they really existed, they did roughly believe what he says they did, they did have real influence, including on the EU and it’s predecessors (and the UK and the US).
Even apart from the specifics of Slobodian’s book, the whole world has influential people who want to put economics beyond democratic control. Why would the EU be different?
hix 01.21.21 at 9:12 pm
We know the voting record of British MEPs and it was distinctively hardcore neoliberal across all parties. It seems to me rather unlikely there was a significant part of the British pro Brexit elite that was genuinely concerned with EU-democracy deficit debates.
The UKIP MEPs were beyond any logic anyway. I will never forget the day I decided to listen to the entire debate of an EU parliament committee. Towards the end, the audience consisted of one person – myself. The lack of an audience did not stop the UKIP member from making up the most ridiculous conspiracy theories during the debate. He seemed to do it just for sport, to annoy his colleagues.
notGoodenough 01.21.21 at 9:43 pm
Gorgonzola Petrovna @ 10
“Protection for labour sounds like a great idea, but unfortunately I just can’t see it somehow.”
Prior to Brexit, UK workers had a number of protections (hard won in negotiations and enshrined in the EU) which, according to the FT, are currently under assessment for revision (including a 48-hour limit on the working week, rules on rest breaks, and the inclusion of overtime pay in holiday pay calculations) and may be amended by the government [1]. Cynic that I am, I suspect that businesses are not advocating this because they are deeply concerned for their workforce’s wellbeing, but rather because by making people work longer hours they can improve their profits at the worker’s expense. I could be wrong, of course, but my experience would suggest otherwise.
If such “reform” does happen (and my suspicions are proven correct), then that would be an example of worker protections derived from the EU which the UK labour will no longer have. We have to see what happens, of course, but let’s just say I am not overflowing with optimism.
As I noted on a previous thread:
[…]“while I am by no means unsympathetic to the criticisms of the EU (and indeed have many of my own)”[…]”The cold hard truth is that unless and until there is an actual movement to take over the means of production (to use such unfashionable language), people will be dependent on capitalism and capitalist’s investments – and given the low levels of class resistance in the UK, the benefits of the EU have previously represented a critical defence for worker living standards.”
I will admit that I didn’t anticipate quite the speed and vigour with which the attempts would be made – live and learn, I suppose.
”What I see is Eastern European workers migrating westward and inflicting downward pressure on wages there”[…]
On a previous thread, it has been contended that that is not in fact the case [2]. I don’t presume to know enough to offer thoughtful commentary, but this would seem to not be a universally accepted truth – I offer this purely for your consideration, should you be interested.
[1] “UK workers’ rights at risk in plans to rip up EU labour market rules”, Financial Times, January 2021.
[2] https://crookedtimber.org/2021/01/04/after-the-pandemic-lets-not-keep-families-separated-by-borders/#comment-807569
blavag 01.21.21 at 11:31 pm
Here’s an interesting French take on Brexit and who backed it:
https://agenceglobal.com/2021/01/10/marlene-benquet-and-theo-bourgeron-uk-brexiteers-libertarian-goal/
The financiers who backed Brexit
https://mondediplo.com/2021/01/10uk-podcast
J-D 01.22.21 at 1:46 am
The issue of ‘democratic deficit’ is a serious one. I would like my country to be more democratically governed than it is, and I sympathise with people in other countries who feel that way about their own countries. If people in the UK said ‘Our priority should not be closer integration with the EU, our priority should be democratisation’, I wouldn’t disagree. I am in favour of pointing out the faults of the EU, not against doing so.
However, although it’s true that the EU has undemocratic features, it’s also true that the UK system has its own undemocratic features, and they won’t be mitigated or reduced by leaving the EU. For anybody whose priority is democratisation, Brexit is a gross misdirection of effort.