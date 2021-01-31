Sunday photoblogging: Reims cathedral

by Chris Bertram on January 31, 2021

Reims- Cathedral

{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }

1

Emma 01.31.21 at 3:16 pm

Super-beautiful photo. Big Piranesi vibes.

2

Alan White 01.31.21 at 4:05 pm

Delivers big time on a sense of immensity along with really interesting colors.

Leave a Comment

You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>