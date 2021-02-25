Why the Texas electricity market failed

Some thoughts on the failure of the Texas electricity market to deal with unexpected cold weather, published at Inside Story. Focus on implications for Australia, but much of it should be of interest to US readers also.
by John Quiggin on February 25, 2021
