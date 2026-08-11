My comprehensive plan for US strategy in the Middle East… *

… is set out over the fold. I’m confident readers who take a little time to think about it will realise it’s far superior to existing policy, and to any alternative proposed so far.
- Fourth repost since 2011
by John Q on August 11, 2026
… is set out over the fold. I’m confident readers who take a little time to think about it will realise it’s far superior to existing policy, and to any alternative proposed so far.
{ 11 comments… read them below or add one }
Alex SL 08.11.26 at 10:11 pm
On Bluesky just yesterday, in response to
<
blockquote cite=”https://bsky.app/profile/shipwreck75.bsky.social/post/3mr6jcs5wik2i”>Trump allies believe the President has now exhausted most options to exit the Iran war and are now “afraid” a longstanding, unpopular, expensive conflict is inevitable, causing major anxiety about GOP chances in midterm elections.-Politico
a poster wrote
<
blockquote cite=”https://bsky.app/profile/shadowtodd.bsky.social/post/3mr6o73lji22k”>The options of exiting war with Iran is exiting war with Iran you disgusting freak. What the fuck do you mean “options” you just literally do nothing
Admittedly, there is lot of precedent for this kind of weirdly obsessive meddling in other countries, be it the crusades or the Italian adventures of various medieval German emperors and French kings.
Alex SL 08.11.26 at 10:12 pm
Ah, so much for that. Back to using italics and quotation marks to indicate statements that I am quoting, I guess.
equalitus 08.12.26 at 12:08 am
Where is the link to it? I’m sorry I don’t understand irony if it’s meant to be symbolic metaphor or something similar? I can’t find any arguments/opinions here or in the original post: https://crookedtimber.org/2011/09/20/my-comprehensive-plan-for-us-policy-on-the-middle-east/
equalitus 08.12.26 at 12:17 am
Now I found the links on your blog. You could have linked to them in first post but at least now I can read them and comment on them if I think they’re wrong or right..!!
equalitus 08.12.26 at 12:42 am
If you just said your comprehensive plan for US strategy in the ME region is for the US to retreat all military bases and stop using money in the ME area including aid to Israel you should have explicitly said that. But you didn’t. So what should we believe is your opinion on US ME politics? Specifically? Israel and Saudi Arabia no longer allies of the US?
My opinion is that the US should invade Tehran and implement direct democracy in Iran similar to that of Switzerland. The US should also force Israel to retreat to 97% of the 1967 borders which means that Israel would only occupy 3 percent but hopefully 100% in the future. To retreat is to do something politically.
equalitus 08.12.26 at 2:48 am
Reformulation: The US should also force Israel to retreat to 97% of the 1967 borders which means that Israel would only occupy 3 percent but hopefully 100% of the occupied territories should be returned to the Palestinian National Authority in the future.
That type of erroneous wording is something that can happen when we don’t get to edit our posts!!
Priest 08.12.26 at 2:55 am
It still stands the test of time.
John Q 08.12.26 at 3:33 am
Equalitus “If you just said your comprehensive plan for US strategy in the ME region is for the US to retreat all military bases and stop using money in the ME area including aid to Israel”
You figured it out in the end, and I think most other readers did so too. Silence speaks volumes
J-D 08.12.26 at 5:51 am
What death toll would you expect?
What death toll would you expect?
equalitus 08.12.26 at 7:29 pm
I didn’t ask an AI before a few seconds ago, but my estimates would be perhaps 5000 dead US troops, 100.000 to 500.000 dead Iranians. According to Claude AI it would take approximately as long time as the Iraq war. My own estimate is that it could be much less bad if the main governmental institutions were in place and were not disbanded like in Iraq, if not only the military or other institutions in which of course civilian institutions would matter much less in the short time frame regardless how stupid it would be to dismantle them because civilian government institutions would never be the main reason for the societal collapse that happened in Iraq compared to control&order and that most laws for most people stays in place for many years and then the People themselves can make or cancel or modify all the laws they want but I guess that it would be a long term project that most US voters & citizens and politicians would not seriously consider such an overwhelming project when the Iraq war is kinda still fresh in US peoples mindset.
equalitus 08.12.26 at 7:47 pm
As for the question of forcing the Israeli settlements being retreated to similar to that of the 1967 borders presumably 2-4% of the 1967 borders, only very few people which would almost certainly be religious fundamentalists would die in the process and it would be militant settler Jews which can’t really be compared with orthodox Jews in general especially Jews in Europe or Northern America. My opinion on the Oslo peace process is that it was close by percent but not close enough but Palestinian leader Arafat didn’t say 100% retreat or even 98% IIRC but the end deal that collapsed was approximately 95% of the 1967 borders IIRC.