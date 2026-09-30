Is philosophy of migration biased by methodological nationalism?

These days, methodological nationalism is finally sparking a heated debate in philosophy. A flurry of new papers has recently been published in open access: Baycan, 2026; Beaton, 2026; Milioni, 2024; Sager, 2021; Ujlaki, 2026. Naturally, some of them question the relevance of the critique of methodological nationalism to political philosophy. As I myself argued that nationalism is a cognitive bias (that is, a factor that systematically distorts judgements), let me explain why I believe it is a cognitive bias that heavily affects the ethics of migration.

There is a simple method to detect and weigh bias in philosophical debates about justice (Dumitru, 2023). It has three steps:

Identify the principles of justice that philosophers frequently discuss or teach, whether they support or reject them. Examine how the principles are discussed with regard to different social groups (e.g., women, immigrants) Interpret the results:

a) If philosophers discuss various groups in roughly the same way –> almost no bias

b) If philosophers neglect some groups –> mild bias (to forget is human)

c) If regarding some groups, philosophers discuss not the usual principle but its opposite –> heavy bias

Example: The principle of equal opportunity ( as non-discrimination or affirmative action) is often debated – sometimes to support, other times to reject it

For women: the principle is not neglected. Philosophers do not discuss whether women should be discriminated against, instead they debate how non-discrimination or affirmative action should be applied. Therefore, political philosophy has (almost) no gender bias on this principle.

What about immigrants? Here, the principle discussed is often the opposite. The question often debated is whether exclusion is justified. Some says yes, other say no but discrimination (the opposite of equal opportunity) is the starting point. Another frequent question is whether hiring people born in some (poor) regions would harm other people either at place of birth (in the case of skilled migration) or at workplace (in the case of unskilled migration).

Even philosophers who are pro-migration and who teach equal opportunity on a regular basis do not discuss nondiscrimination of migrant workers (although it is a basic principle of European integration adopted since 1957). And to my knowledge, no one asks whether there should be preferential hiring for immigrants – if only to reject the idea on philosophical grounds. Yet, privileging foreigners over natives was a common idea in modern Europe (Dumitru, 2026)

I conclude that contemporary philosophy of immigration has a heavy bias that does not merely affect its conclusions; it constraints its creativity and the range of questions that philosophers imagine.