An open letter to JK Rowling from Sophie Grace Chappell

An open letter to J K Rowling (November 2026)

Dear Ms Rowling

I see you have published an update on your June 2020 essay on transgender issues. As you probably recall, I responded to that at the time. And here I am again, with a couple of brief(ish) remarks about your update.

The difficulty with this debate has always been, and still is, that most of the time both sides are running on rage. On both sides there is something laudable about that rage. For on both sides it’s rage against injustice; and on both sides the injustice is real.

I won’t go on here about the huge injustices against trans people that anger me. I could pursue that question by suggesting that you reflect on the murder of Brianna Ghey, or read Caroline Litman’s wonderful but harrowing book Her Name Is Alice, or look up the details of the appalling rolling anti-trans pogrom that is currently in progress in (of all places) “the land of the free”, the land of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”, the USA. I am saddened and angered that none of these anti-trans outrages seem to matter at all to the fashionable anti-trans elite who now dominate the UK’s media discourse and political debate about trans people. But we can talk about all that some other time.

You, plainly, are fuelled by rage about violence against women and girls. That rage is entirely justified, and I share it. Violence against women and girls is an epidemic in our society, and still at appallingly high levels: according to the UK Office For National Statistics, anti-female violence is one of the few kinds of serious crime that is not decreasing.

We can all agree with you in being furious about this epidemic of anti-female violence, and about the scandalous lack of seriousness about this blight on our society that our politicians and media unfortunately so often display (even when they are not themselves contributing to it). The question is, though, what we are to do about it. And that question is where we need to move beyond rage, into a calmer and more philosophical consideration of the problem and its complexities. For complexities there are, and I am not convinced you are entirely doing them justice.

The way you present the problem, it looks as if the threat to women and girls is simply and straightforwardly men. And it looks as if you think pretty much anything is justified as a way of blocking the threat of male violence. But this doesn’t make you conclude that men (just as such) should be blocked from having access to women. The practical obstacles to doing that are of course overwhelming. Hardly anyone thinks, for example, that men and women should never set up house together. Yet statistically, the home is the most dangerous place of all for women and girls. According to a recent WHO report, about 1 in 3 women globally (roughly 31% to 35%) experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, with the vast majority of these offences committed by current or former husbands, partners, or family members rather than strangers.

What response does that statistic suggest to you? To me it suggests that the first things we need to do to reduce anti-female violence are to prosecute and punish it, visibly and publicly; to improve social and political messaging about how unacceptable anti-female violence is; to provide easily accessible support and refuge for women and girls who are at risk of abuse or are actually being abused, in particular by restoring the social care network that the UK used to have, but which successive governments looking for cuts have stripped away. Above all, I think we need to tackle the poverty and the social exclusion and the sheer unhappiness that make people desperate enough to attack each other in the first place.

I doubt we disagree about any of that. After all, we are both busy messaging—no doubt at different scales—against anti-female violence. And you have founded and supported women’s refuges—an initiative that I heartily applaud, and would emulate myself if I had your platform. Or your wealth. Or your access to the ear of policy-makers, up to and including the Prime Minister. (“Twenty-first century trans activism… is elitist to its core”, you write in your update. I wonder where you wrote that sentence. On your private yacht? In your Scottish castle?)

Where we do start substantively disagreeing is when you say that we also need “a ban on men in women’s spaces”—which for you evidently includes a ban on trans women in women’s spaces.

Actually, I shouldn’t have put “includes a ban on trans women in women’s spaces”; I should have put “is a ban on trans women in women’s spaces”. Because as far as I know, people who take your position on this, and act out their views in the public sphere, do not actually want to ban all men from women’s spaces. I never hear people who say they are against “men in women’s spaces” protesting about male cleaners in the Ladies’; or about fathers who are accompanying a small daughter who needs a wee but won’t go on her own; or about male police or security officers entering the women’s toilet in the course of their duties. They don’t even protest that much about straight-up, unequivocal, cis males who happen to nip into the Ladies’ when the Gents’ is out of order, or too crowded to be serviceable, as I have often seen happen at half-time at Twickenham and Murrayfield. No, the only “men in women’s spaces” whom I ever hear them protest about are trans women.

Except this still isn’t quite accurate, because they don’t even protest about all trans women. They protest about the trans women whom they notice. But that is by no means all of the trans women. Nor do their protests accurately target even the noticeable trans women. As Mme Brigitte Macron knows to her cost, there are plenty of cis women who may well look to a suspicious eye like they might be trans. (“We can always tell!” they cry. But patently, they can’t.)

In practice, the real target of these protests is not all men; it’s not even all trans women; it’s not even only trans women. The real target in practice is anyone who is visibly a trans woman, plus anyone who looks to some self-appointed vigilante like they might be a trans woman. These are the people who pay the price directly for “trans exclusion”. And everyone else, both men and women, pays an indirect price in heightened levels of mutual suspicion, paranoia, and misplaced aggression. Sometimes, they pay a price in actual violence—and that usually means, violence against women and girls.

This is how quickly, down this route, we get from wanting (of course rightly) to protect women and girls from violence—to actually imposing a new risk of violence upon them. And that’s why I don’t agree with you that we should go down this route.

There is therefore no block, from this direction, on taking a quite different route. No country that has actually legalised self-declaration for transgender people, whether trans women or trans men, has experienced anything like the cataclysm that you and your ideological allies predicted in 2022-23, when the Holyrood Government attempted to fulfil its manifesto commitment to bring in self-ID in Scotland, and was blocked from doing so by the entirely illegitimate and cynical interference of a Westminster government with no mandate whatever in Scotland. I’ve seen this at first hand, because I’ve been lucky enough to go to philosophy conferences in a number of countries that have self-ID: for instance Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Canada. When weighing up any proposed legal change, a good question to ask is “What has happened in countries that have made this change?” I never hear the opponents of self-ID asking this question. And I might say with good reason, because the answer blows their case out of the water. In not one of these countries has trans-inclusionary legislation produced any kind of increase of violence against women and girls. In every one of them, my own experience has been that the whole atmosphere has got less threatening and paranoid for everyone; a change for the better that most affects the most at risk, which means women and girls. In all of these countries, the prevailing mood about trans people is simply a benign shrug—a “What’s the big deal?” mood that comes as a huge relief after the increasing trans-exclusionary obsessiveness of the UK. If you’re a trans woman like me, when you cross the border into these countries from the UK, a huge weight drops off your shoulders. (And when you cross the UK border on return, back it comes.)

The trouble with targeting trans women—apart of course from the fact that nearly all of us are your completely innocent and law-abiding fellow-citizens, just trying to get on with our lives—is that trans women don’t actually provide a clear target. If you try to target us, you end up targeting only some arbitrary subset of trans women, plus some even more arbitrary subsets of other groups in society. And when I say arbitrary here, part of what I mean is, of course, unjust.

That brings me to a question about your own Beira’s Place. You say it provides a “women-only service”. How do you know that? In your terms “women-only service” means no trans women, “men” as you call them, as clients—though as above, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Beira’s Place employs male cleaners or male security. How do you know that Beira’s Place is consistently excluding trans women? (And by the way, I hope Beira’s Place is thoroughly inclusive of trans men. After all, by your lights trans men are just women, even if they’re women with handlebar moustaches and massive biceps.)

The problem that your trans-exclusionary policy faces here is that, in ordinary English as we now use it, we have more than one concept of “woman”. In fact we have at least five.

Normally, when we are deciding whether some newcomer is a woman, we simply look at her and check her (fully-clothed) appearance. In this context a woman means someone who passes this visual check. In some other contexts, we decide whether someone is a woman by inspecting her physical appearance when naked. But then, there are trans women who look just like cis women even when seen naked. So a third way of deciding whether someone is a woman is an internal medical examination, perhaps X-rays too. Or there’s a fourth criterion: in some contexts we decide whether someone is a woman by using a genetic test like a cheek-swab or a blood-sample, and running this sample through a karyotype analysis. Fifthly: sometimes who counts as a woman is determined by her birth certificate.

I say that that’s five different concepts of “woman” because these five criteria for being a woman all give different results. Each of the five tests picks out a different group of individuals: for each of the five, there are people who count as women by some other of these tests who don’t count as women by that test.

So by criterion 1, the visual check with clothes on, a very large number of trans women do in fact count as women.

Plenty of trans women pass criterion 2 as well; by this test, they’re women too.

Criterion 3 may well pick up a lot of evidence about surgical history, but again it might not, and either way it’s extremely invasive.

A well-known problem with criterion 4, genetic testing, is that there are cis women as well as trans women who don’t have XX chromosomes.

As for criterion 5, the birth certificate, the whole point of the UK Gender Recognition Act 2004—which is still the law of the land—is to allow trans people to change their birth certificates. So by this fifth criterion, any trans woman with a Gender Recognition Certificate is a woman.

Hence my question about Beira’s Place is very simple. Which of these five criteria, and which of these five concepts of woman, are you applying? How without gross intrusiveness into the privacy of very vulnerable women and girls can you possibly be sure that Beira’s Place is as thoroughly trans-exclusionary as you apparently intend it to be?

Or to put it even more simply: what is a woman?