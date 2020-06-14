GUEST POST: An open letter to JK Rowling’s blog post on Sex and Gender, by Sophie Grace Chappell

A guest post by Professor Sophie Grace Chappell (Philosophy, Open University)

As an open response to the following blog post by JK Rowling:

June 11 2020

Dear Ms Rowling,

I am as far as I know the only Professor of Philosophy in the UK who is also transgender. Because my own research is in ethics, because I have in the past been a Governor of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (though I’m not their spokeswoman here), and because obviously I am also personally involved, I have said a few things in public on transgender issues. So I hope I won’t offend you if I chip in with a few thoughts about the current furore over your recent remarks.

I have long been an avid reader of your books. My wife and I read the Harry Potter series to our four daughters when they were small, between 1998 and 2010, and there was much in them that resonated with me as an emerging trans woman. Perhaps particularly the Mirror Of Erised, which, especially before I transitioned (in stages between 2008 and 2014), struck me as a really heart-breaking image for my own condition. If I looked in the magical mirror, and saw myself exactly as I most long to be, what would I see? It was a key moment for me when I first read that passage in The Philosopher’s Stone, and realised more clearly than I ever had before that my own answer to that question was, unavoidably, “Myself as a woman, of course.” But your secret werewolf Remus Lupin resonated too: he tries to be a normal member of society, but there is something dark and terrible and hidden in his nature that, from time to time, he can’t help transforming into. “Remus,” I would think, in the days when I was still trying to hide my own true nature, “I know exactly how you feel.”

Once upon a time I thought my own nature as a trans woman was something dark and terrible about me. Your books, Ms Rowling, were one part of what helped me to come to terms with myself. Another and older help was Ursula Le Guin’s extraordinary depiction of Ged in The Wizard of Earthsea. The demon that Ged unleashes, the demon that chases him down until he turns and chases it down, the demon that he has to battle and come to terms with: it’s Ged’s own nature. A Jungian would say, his anima.

Here, in the depths of the psyche, there be monsters. Yet we cannot truly deal with the demons by, well, demonising them or extirpating them, as happens in another fantasy epic that you and I both love. In The Lord of the Rings Frodo successfully kills off his own obsessive, addictive, fetishistic lust for the Ring. Yet in the process, he also kills quite a lot of himself; he certainly and avowedly kills most of the ancient elvish world around him. I often wonder what Frodo teaches us about Tolkien… But anyway, the deep psychological truth is that we have to come to terms with our monsters, not just crush or incinerate them. And when we do it can turn out—as it does for Ged, and as it has, I’m happy to say, for me—that those monsters are not monsters at all. They’re just misunderstood and misdirected energies.

Perhaps you, Ms Rowling, think that there’s something dark and terrible—and monstrous?—about trans women. You certainly seem to frame us as a threat. You’ve faced appalling and inexcusable abuse and threats (misdirected energies for sure) from some trans women and other activists, especially online. And you’ve now had the courage—which I applaud—to speak out about the male violence that you’ve suffered in earlier parts of your life. So if you do see us as a threat, I can understand your feelings. If it’s worth anything to you, I am happy to renounce all such threatening and abusive behaviour: I don’t want even to seem to be that sort of monster. But I urge you to look a little more closely, and from a different angle, at some of the issues that you’re raising.

First, a quick harrumph of exasperation. You wrote on twitter that “If trans people were suffering discrimination on the basis of being trans then I would march with them”. To be honest, that tweet took my breath away. If we were suffering discrimination?? Trans people are one of the most discriminated-against groups in the world! What have you been reading for three years, if you haven’t noticed that?

But let’s let that pass; perhaps it was a Saturday-night lapse. Let’s move on to some points of simple and straightforward agreement. First, free speech matters, and must not be silenced by threats and intimidation. Yes, absolutely, and I’ve been in places where I was shouted down or otherwise silenced (e.g. by having speaker invitations withdrawn) both by socially conservative bigots and by trans-unsympathetic feminists. It isn’t always easy to speak out for transgender rights either. The climate of hatred does none of us any good. And it is particularly toxic for trans women who, like me, have grown up (at school and elsewhere) in an atmosphere of derision and rejection. I see from what you say that you understand how that kind of hatred can be internalised if you’re exposed to it long enough. When trans-unsympathetic feminists deliberately misgender trans women, or deride our appearance, or tell us “You’re men really”, or stigmatise us as perverts and predators, just the same thing is going on. It’s a raw nerve for us, and angry (and sometimes inexcusably violent) responses are evoked by that kind of hate-speech, because we ourselves have had to battle our way to self-acceptance, in the teeth of our own internalised transphobia.

Next, you raise some doubts in effect about whether everyone who transitions “really means it”, and whether some of the transitioning, particularly in the female-to-male direction, is perhaps really triggered by society’s misogyny, and/or by people misunderstanding their own natures, and wrongly thinking that they’re transgender when really they’re gay.

You don’t—I’m relieved to see—try to claim that all transitioning has these causes. I have heard eminent “gender critical” philosophers make exactly that claim, and frankly it horrifies me. It is patent “cisplaining” and gaslighting of trans people to say that. The claim is contrary to all the existing evidence, and it’s a clear instance of what Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, and Katie Leung (bless them) have all recently spoken out against in public—attempts to erase transgender identities altogether.

Since you only think that some gender transitioning is “not genuine” but has these other causes, we aren’t in deep disagreement here. Of course sometimes there might be those poor reasons for someone’s decision to transition. If so, two things follow. First, we need a society that clearly and unambiguously rejects misogyny and homophobia, to get rid of the false prompts that may have led some people in directions that don’t help their own self-understanding. Secondly, it’s an empirical matter, and a particular one, how to deal with individual people who are or may be in this plight. I’m sure we agree that they should be treated sensitively and caringly and discerningly; and that no pressure should be put on them to go in any particular direction—the counselling and help that they receive should be client- (or patient-) led. The results of any other policy for young people’s well-being can be and often are devastating. Parental or teacher-led gaslighting and “dissuasion” strategies can and often do lead vulnerable young people towards depression, self-harm, and even suicide. That remains the majority view at the Tavistock Centre, and it is certainly what’s suggested by my own biography, by my experience as a sometime BACP Governor, and by my own attempts to help other transgender people.

This brings us to safeguarding. I have recently read some outstandingly good online materials about how to safeguard all school students’ well-being, including transgender students; I’m thinking of Brighton & Hove City Council’s online “transgender toolkit”, which I recommend to your attention. What struck me about those materials was how sensible and tactful they were. And also, how client-led: these are clearly materials that have been developed in response to the lived reality of students in Brighton and Hove schools. That, I think, is the approach we should all be taking. Start where people actually are, not from some pre-existing ideology or from innately hostile assumptions; above all, don’t use young people as your mouthpieces for your own theoretical convictions. By and large, schools in the UK have been very good about this, I think—at least until recently.

At this point we come to the different debates about female-only spaces. These are different debates, and they have different outcomes (particularly in the case of women’s refuges), and I can’t discuss all of them here. So I’ll focus on the one that affects more people than any other, the toilets debate. A debate that is already deeply bogged-down (sorry), is full of utter crap (sorry again), and doesn’t, alas, seem likely to get unblocked any time soon (OK, I’ll stop now).

You write—with evident passion—that “When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman… then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth.” But with the greatest of respect: that isn’t true at all. Let me try and explain why not.

The first thing to say is that—like many others—you’re making a connection here between this debate about toilets and changing rooms and another bogged-down debate, the one about legal self-identification. But the two are completely unconnected. For one thing, it’s not currently an offence in UK law for a man to enter the Ladies’. (And there is some justification for this: the Ladies’ can be the best place for a father to take a 4-year-old daughter; it can also be the only place with nappy-changing facilities.) So no legal protection on ladies’ toilets is being removed by gender self-identification.

For another thing, have we really lost sight of the fact that, when anyone goes to the loo, they are not asked to present their papers first? So it is already possible, both in law and in practice, for “male sexual predators” to access women’s toilets for nefarious purposes. It always has been. And here’s a newsflash: they don’t have to disguise themselves as women to do so, either. A much simpler tactic, surely, would be for such a predator to disguise himself as a male toilet attendant. So where is the outrage and orchestrated suspicion about that category of natal males in women’s toilets?

It is extraordinary that people think that a change in the law about gender identity is what matters here, when what matters is patently not that law, but the policing of public safety in public spaces. Trans women, including me, have been routinely using the Ladies’ for decades now. The law on how officially to declare yourself a woman has simply nothing to do with this social fact. We’re here, have been for ages, and all we want to do is—well, use the loo. What else would we want, for heaven’s sake?

Women of every kind should be and feel safe in the public toilets. Of course they should; everybody should. But trans women are simply not a threat to women’s safety—not as such. As you say yourself, “the majority of trans-identified people not only pose zero threat to others, but are vulnerable for all the reasons I’ve outlined. Trans people need and deserve protection.” If we google hard enough, we can find bad anecdotes about trans women attacking other women in the toilets; the tabloids go to town on such anecdotes whenever possible, and so do some trans-unsympathetic feminists. But anecdotes aren’t data. And you can find bad anecdotes about natal women attacking other women in the toilets, too. All of that should stop, of course it should. But trans women are not the problem here. Violence is.

Those of us trans women who “pass” as natal females aren’t even a perceived problem. Those of us who don’t pass, like me I suppose, aren’t a problem even if we’re perceived as one. And we find it deeply offensive to be profiled as we are now sometimes being profiled, as threatening, creepy, deceptive, predatory—and as men. Violence against women (including trans women) is a blot on our society. But treating trans women, as such, as somehow uniquely culpable for that violence is a ridiculous slur, and a deeply discriminatory one—in just the same way as it would be a discriminatory slur to blame black people, as such, for it.

About the law, incidentally. The Scottish Government is as you say proceeding with a gender recognition bill. I welcome this, myself. Currently a formal change of gender is a humiliating, protracted, and medicalising process; you can be knocked back in the process and if you are you have no right of appeal, ever; what counts in the process is not who I know myself to be, but what a panel of doctors make of me. That does need changing, and I think the Scottish Government are right to seek to replicate in our law a change that has already happened in some countries—for example Ireland in 2015—with no bad or even dramatic effects at all. (Up to 2017, this is how many Irish transgender people had availed themselves of their new right to change their gender by self-identification: 230. Does that sound to you like a tidal wave of opportunistic predators?)

You describe the proposal as “a law that will in effect mean that all a man needs to ‘become a woman’ is to say he’s one.” But surely that’s not fair. To quote Shirley Anne Somerville, the Minister responsible: “The term ‘self-identification’ is routinely used but in my view this does not adequately reflects the seriousness, or the permanency, of the process envisaged… applicants will be required to make a solemn statutory declaration that they intend to live in their acquired gender permanently and that they have already been living in their acquired gender.” What the Scottish Government are talking about is a serious, legal, and irreversible step. To take it insincerely would be both to commit perjury, and also to leave yourself in a legal limbo, since you can’t change back. To think that this matter of law has anything at all to do with the danger of men impersonating women in order to access spaces where they can harm women—that just doesn’t seem like clear thinking at all.

Ms Rowling, it’s certainly not my intention, or the intention of any trans activists whom I personally know, to erode or erase the biological reality of (cis) women’s experience. Certainly not. Natal females start in a different place from trans women, and have a different journey and a different story, and undergo different things both good and bad. All these stories are worthwhile and valuable, and no one should be trying to prevent any of them from being told. Like the rest of the world, I look forward eagerly to seeing which of all these stories, in the future, you yourself choose to tell.

With all best wishes,

Professor Sophie Grace Chappell

Department of Philosophy, The Open University

England MK7 6AA