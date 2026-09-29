Aggravated by “algorithms”

I’m mostly a descriptivist when it comes to the meaning of words. If everyone uses “literally” to mean “figuratively”, that’s fine by me. Same if there is no likelihood of confusion, as with “aggravate” for “annoy” as well as “exacerbate”. But that still leaves me plenty of room to gripe about the way in which words are used, so it’s time for a good old whinge.

What got me started on this was talk about “demand destruction” in oil markets, often claimed to be a term used by economists. This piece of idiocy conflates reductions of consumption in direct response to price changes (movements along the demand curve), reductions for other reasons like the arrival of electric cars (shifts in the demand curve) and permanent shifts away from oil as a response to (presumably temporary) price shocks arising from events like the US-Iran war.

Next up is “algorithm”. Until recently an algorithm was a defined procedure, guaranteed to yield a correct answer to an appropriate class of problems given the right starting conditions and sufficient time. The classic example is Euclid’s algorithm for finding the greatest common divisor of two numbers.

Now the term is used to mean the undefined and incomprehensible way in which a variety of decisions (from the content of social media feeds to the selection of bombing targets) are derived from the inputs fed into complex models[1]. The term carries over the connotations of precision from the original definition, often for people who would deride any inference described as coming from a “model”. This battle is pretty much lost, but I’m not giving up quite yet.

On the other side of this coin are spurious attempts at sophistication, rather like children putting on lipstick. My favourite is “methodology” (the philosophical study of scientific method) used as a fancy synonym for “method”.

Runner up: contorted attempts to use “data” as a Latin-derived plural (presumably of “datum”[2]) rather than as a mass noun like “water”. To see how wrong this is, compare “a large amount of data” with the clunky “a large number of data”. In the rare case when we need a singular/plural distinction, correct is “data point(s)”, with the associated collective term “data set”.

Finally, my favorite peeve is “begs the question”. Its original form, meaning “assuming the conclusion” is an absurdly literal translation of the Latin “petitio principii”. The most common modern use, meaning “raises the question”, just marks the user as ignorant. Best to avoid it completely.

As I said at the start, there is no way of setting the language in stone. But some innovations make for more clarity or expressiveness, while others collapse useful distinctions (like methodology for method) or are inherently dishonest (like algorithm for model).

[1] There must be an algorithm somewhere inside the model, maximising an objective function of some kind. But since we don’t know what the function is, that’s not very helpful.

[2] “Datum” is a technical term used by surveyors with the ordinary plural “datums”.