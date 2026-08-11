“Fight,” Progressivism, and Performative Politics — Michigan Edition

Progressives scored a win over establishment Democrats in the Michigan primary election for Senator on Tuesday’s election. Abdul El-Sayed beat Haley Stevens by 1 point, despite many polls predicting that he would win by 7 or more. And Stevens beat him soundly in Wayne (Detroit), Oakland, and Macomb counties, where the most Democratic votes will be in the general election. Without getting blacks in Detroit on board, he is toast. And a defeat in the general for the candidate who campaigned on Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, and ending aid to Israel would also support the argument of the establishment wing of the party, that progressive issues are too far left to win in Michigan, which features an almost exact 50-50 split between the Democrats and the GOP.
Yet on any issue other than Israel that would actually come up for a Senate vote, El-Sayed and Stevens would not vote much differently. Although El-Sayed throws off DSA vibes, he is not a member and calls himself a capitalist. I suspect that many of El-Sayed’s votes came from the considerable segment of Democrats who are upset with their party because it lacks “fight,” and are treating candidates who take what are seen as very progressive stances in an aggressive tone of voice as a proxy for being tough fighters. But that conflation is a serious mistake. It confuses a certain style of performative politics with having a real grasp of how to change things so that public policies that help ordinary people can be enacted.
El-Sayed is not really my target here, since he is a very smart and talented politician who will gladly vote for many policies short of Medicare for All that will extend health care coverage to more people and make it affordable. (Which is necessary, because Medicare for All has no chance of making it to the Senate floor, given that it would require a huge tax increase.) He is a pragmatic, goal-oriented politician, and knows how to compromise and build unity.
I want to contrast El-Sayed with the progressive winner of Ann Arbor’s Democratic mayoral primary, Yousef Rabhi, a DSA member who decisively beat establishment Democrat Christopher Taylor. The leading issue here is affordable housing. Taylor has been mayor for 12 years, energetically implementing an abundance agenda. Affordable housing units have tripled, rents were down 6% in 2025, they continue to drop, and lots of housing, including workforce housing, is still under construction or in planning. Like many deep-blue locations, Ann Arbor has a long way to go, especially given a huge post-pandemic surge of homelessness. But it’s building many units for the homeless, too, along with support services.
So what does Rabhi say about this? Check out his victory speech. His campaign against Taylor objected to the fact that private developers are building a lot of the housing. That, apparently, makes Taylor a stooge of corporate overlords because the Man is making profits, which are coming back to him in the form of vast “dark money” donations. With Rabhi’s victory, “the people” have finally taken power!
To what end? Rabhi’s housing agenda has two planks. First, indefinitely pause Taylor’s plan to upzone single-family home neighborhoods so triple deckers will be built. In other words, NIMBY. It’s keeping renters out of homeowners’ neighborhoods. And not yuppie renters either. Yuppies will rent apartments in the fancy downtown towers. Triple deckers are workforce housing. Stopping them is not a progressive policy. It’s popular among those Ann Arborites who worry about “changing the character of the neighborhood.” There is “fight” on the right, too. (In an open-primary state, some Republicans will vote in the Democratic primary because the Democratic nominee for Ann Arbor mayor and practically every other city post is assured of victory in the general.) Yet I also know some people who consider themselves progressive and are so on many issues, but support Rabhi on housing.
Rabhi’s second housing plank is public housing, so the Man can’t make profits from it. There is a legitimate role for public housing. But with taxes already high in Ann Arbor, this is can only meet a small fraction of housing needs. In addition, insiders on housing policy in Ann Arbor report that Rabhi doesn’t know what he’s talking about. There was a meeting where he literally screamed at some local housing policy experts who’ve been working on affordable housing for years, because they pointed out flaws in his idea for public housing on a particular city-owned lot (this had already been studied in depth and deemed infeasible for the location). It didn’t help that the experts were women. Mansplaining isn’t progressive, either.
I’m worried that Rabhi is signaling “fight” through a very performative style of intraparty us vs. them politics that (a) paints a progressive veneer over unprogressive, even reactionary policy, (b) is dogmatic rather than informed and detail-oriented, and (c) tries to shut up actual progressives who know stuff. If this is what DSA is up to, watch out.
{ 13 comments… read them below or add one }
D. S. Battistoli 08.11.26 at 6:05 am
My sense is that the Democratic Socialists of America is kind of like the Working Families Party: you can’t point to any one of its candidates anywhere and say, “this is what DSA is up to” on a national level. The paradigmatic DSA candidate only loosely resembles any one actual DSA candidate.
I had thought that Yousef Rabhi’s platform had included expanding the role of the municipal housing commission to increase public housing, expanding bond-backed (not immediately tax-increase-financed) housing development finance, and implementing community land trusts (à la Bernie-Sanders-in-1980s-Burlingon). But I live in Dakar, and I think you live in Ann Arbor, so it would be silly of me to claim to know as much of this as you do. Certainly if Rabhi is a self-educated one-man-against-all-experts when it comes to housing matters, he is apt to be swiftly disabused.
Being a socialist mayor of a college town has got to be hard (though Sanders seems to have done it). Your constituency is intellectuals not as Gramscian leaders-of-their-classes, but as a class in and of itself. And you don’t need to exit Gramscian analysis to conclude that intellectuals, when considered as a class, are full of “Father Breciani’s Progeny” and “Lorianists” and much else besides—in plain language, are friggin’ weird and not anywhere near as progressive when it comes to their own interests as might otherwise be expected.
D. S. Battistoli 08.11.26 at 6:31 am
It didn’t help that the experts were women. Mansplaining isn’t progressive, either.
This is a great point. I could imagine:
a man talking the ear off Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez;
a man talking the ear off Sheryl Sandberg; and
a man talking the ear off Theresa May.
Maybe that’s why Michael Foot and Neil Kinnock never pulled off an upset. You can’t be a progressive when you talk to the Iron Lady that way during PMQs.
Tm 08.11.26 at 6:39 am
What if Rabhi won not because of radical vibes but because of Nimbyism? Opposing upzoning is totally nuts.
D. S. Battistoli 08.11.26 at 10:06 am
Tm @3:
Median new housing stock in Dakar has <3 bedrooms per unit, fewer than the stock it replaces, though it has more units. Median resident family size in Dakar is not limited to nuclear families, and exceeds 10. Landlords and developers are producing unaffordable housing stock that, even were it affordable, would require families to self-decimate or squish in. (I use this example because it is well known to me; sorry to not be able to offer a more North-American one).
There is a position in housing discourse, which I don’t think either you or Liz are taking, that private-sector-led urban development is sufficient to society’s needs, and the state just needs to step back, zone up, and let the money-men work. That anything else is NIMBYism or and-a-pony seeking. There is rather greater nuance in the matter.
I’m also aware that in the United States, much political discourse has taken the form of “I and my friends are completely reasonable, as you will surely see, but will you take a look at those total nutsos over there?” So I am hesitant to label any Americans, especially those on the left or center of the spectrum as bad-faith or reactionary, even when I disagree with them. So doing might risk putting progressives in a this-is-why-we-can’t-have-nice-things pie fight.
somebody who remembers 100 million americans think michelle obama is trans because her arms were slightly larger than usual 08.11.26 at 7:25 pm
the hatred of women is not the sole provenance of any particular ideology. it should be thought of more as an addiction – early onset, no permanent cure, only a steady attempt to avoid relapse. the entirety of the american right is dedicated to it with the fervor of the alcoholic aficionado of domestic violence. “we must triple-strike the iranian girls elementary school with our drones – this lets us avoid the cooties we’d get if we bayoneted them. if we don’t do this our drunk rapist boss will call us gay.” the american left manifests its hatred in different ways, usually with the phrase “pussy hat” or “wine mom”. bedtimes and eating your vegetables, are, ultimately, if you think about it, bourgeois. daddy never makes us eat our vegetables!
mw 08.11.26 at 9:49 pm
What if Rabhi won not because of radical vibes but because of Nimbyism? Opposing upzoning is totally nuts.
It seemed to be a mix – an alliance of people who opposed Chris Taylor’s agenda for very different reasons. There had been a ‘Pause the Plan’ group who tried to stop the zoning reform. They lost that battle with the mayor and city council, but then seemed to have thrown in with Rabhi to get the mayor ousted and the plan paused by other means.
expanding bond-backed (not immediately tax-increase-financed) housing development finance
This would be the real financial risk for Ann Arbor. Given the high prices of land and construction (and high interest rates) and the likelihood of the city or its partners not being cost-efficient in operating and maintaining affordable housing (along with strong political pressures to keep rents low and avoid evictions for non-payment), it seems doubtful that that the rental income stream would ultimately be sufficient to service the bonds . And if it doesn’t work, the city already has among the highest property tax rates in the US, so there is little headroom to increase them further. However, Rahbi lacks a city council majority, so this probably isn’t going to happen.
The other big ticket, risky plan that Rahbi supports is the idea of the city creating its own electric utility and buying out all of Detroit Edison’s assets in the city. This, too, would require the floating of an enormous bond issue (likely after a contentious and expensive court fight with the utility). At any rate, there will be a referendum on the ballot in November to authorize going forward.
D. S. Battistoli 08.12.26 at 7:30 am
In re mw @6:
Gosh, America has changed over the years. One of my grandparents was born in Michigan in the interwar years. The idea that a decoupling of the Detroit City Gas–Ann Arbor Gas merger might be considered was not on my bingo card. I’m used to only companies with “Warner” in their name merging and splitting like olive oil on the surface of a boiling water pot.
Tm 08.12.26 at 8:35 am
@4: I know nothing about the specifics of Ann Arbor and can only rely on the account given in the OP. My point was solely about opposing upzoning, which I absolutely don’t think can ever be justified other than with blatant self-interest of the current home-owners. And of course many educated middle class people will unhesitatingly vote their Nimby ist self-interest and call it progressive. I commend Rabhi if he indeed expands public housing but if you don’t upzone, where do you put it? Elsewhere I guess.
Regarding Dakar, which I also know nothing about, who owns the land? Is there public land that public housing could be built on?
engels 08.12.26 at 9:06 am
There is a legitimate role for public housing. But with taxes already high in Ann Arbor, this is can only meet a small fraction of housing needs.
High compared to what?
mw 08.12.26 at 9:52 am
Tm@8 “I commend Rabhi if he indeed expands public housing but if you don’t upzone, where do you put it? Elsewhere I guess.”
That’s not really problem for public housing, which is envisioned as high density / high rise apartment buildings on either land that the city already owns or private land along transit corridors on former commercial sites. Ann Arbor has slightly more land area than Manhattan but with less than 1/25th the population, so scarcity of buildable land is really not that much of a constraint. It would be possible to execute Rabhi’s plans without re-zoning any single family neighborhoods to allow for ‘missing middle’ housing (duplexes, triplexes, and smaller, low-rise apartments). Indeed, the missing middle housing would likely be privately developed, market-rate (and rather expensive) one-off buildings that would expand housing supply but not be affordable themselves, so this would not fit Rabhi’s public housing vision.
One of the recent local political battles was over the city council voting to sell a downtown parking lot the city owns for private, market-rate development (adding the proceeds to the city’s affordable housing fund) rather than for the city to build affordable public housing directly on the site. The vote to sell was taken, but no sale has yet taken place, so that may reversed as well.
D. S. Battistoli 08.12.26 at 1:35 pm
Tm @8:
I could support tactical opposition to certain upzoning proposals, that is, opposing upzoning not accompanied by regulations targetting the affordability of a city’s total housing stock. You want to maintain a certain level of owner-occupancy in most neighborhoods, because banks start to get really funky about lending in areas or developments where this is low—a point related both to the frequency with which lightly regulated upzoning contributes to rising real-estate values, and the frequency with which upzoning tends to be performed in economically depressed neighborhoods.
This second point relates to recent research showing that, ceteris paribus, upzoning is more common in low-income neighborhoods than in high-income ones, suggesting that a progressive approach to upzoning should want to see it accompanied by measures targetting displaced families. I doubt I will follow Ann Arbor politics closely enough to know how all this plays out there, and I’m lazy enough that, not having found data in OP’s links to clearly vitiate one side of the Rabhi/Taylor debate, I’m not apt to go digging for it. The fact that rents have been falling while homeless rates rise suggests that there is a bimodal distribution in the housing stock, with recent construction targetting the mid- to high-range of the market. But by now I’m just speculating.
Land in Dakar is mostly privately owned. Some public land—old airports and military bases—exists, though the land-owning class has sometimes “squatted” this land, pre-empting other uses with private multistory development. Here, a bimodal housing build-rate distribution seems quite likely, though there are major lacunae in the data that make it hard to point to numbers and say, “see, there.” Units are being built for the top of the market, especially childless families; rents in the most expensive neighborhoods rival those of Paris. New budget builds are rare outside of the banlieues, while the metropolitan area transport infrastructure is not set up to support a city whose residential stock is starkly segregated by wealth.
So we’re seeing new things as we go along.
arocca 08.12.26 at 10:24 pm
” […] treating candidates who take what are seen as very progressive stances in an aggressive tone of voice as a proxy for being tough fighters. But that conflation is a serious mistake. It confuses a certain style of performative politics with having a real grasp of how to change things so that public policies that help ordinary people can be enacted.”
As a DSA member, while I can’t represent the views of everyone in the org, I think it would be uncontroversial to say that this type of performative politics is seen as a good in and of itself. Socialist electeds and candidates are not viewed just as vehicles for public policy, but as agitators with large platforms who can advance socialist ideas, widen the country’s political inagination, and help to cohere larger movements around long term radical goals.
You may disagree on its usefulness, but that is a conscious strategy served by performance. The performance is not just a misunderstanding of what is viable in the immediate term.
On Medicare for All, I agree that it is unlikely to be achieved during the senate term El-Sayed is seeking. However, if there is any hope of it being achieved anytime soon after, having powerful champions laying the groundwork and keeping it in the conversation may be necessary.
I also think it’s worth noting that many centrist Democrats insist that M4A is simply unworkable or unrealistic, when it is a reasonable policy by the standards of fellow rich countries, let alone the richest in the world. Is this not also a type of performance to signal to voters that such politicians are fiscally responsible, grounded, etc?
mw 08.13.26 at 11:04 am
D.S. Battistoli @11. For what it’s worth the recommended upzoning of single-family-neighborhoods in the new comprehensive land use plan is citywide, not limited to depressed neighborhoods (which, at this point in the gentrification process in Ann Arbor, barely still exist). And the proposal still contains fairly strict regulations of former single-family zoned neighborhoods (the height limit would be raised to 35ft or 3-stories and allow up to three families to live there, instead of just one). It’s far from anything goes. Nor is there any reason to expect the units would necessarily be rentals rather than owner occupied.
But the objections to all of this seem to have much less to do with any of those details than with the DSA simply disliking private ownership of housing and not believing that increasing housing supply through private, market-rate development can ever improve affordability. The problems of Ann Arbor, I suppose, are not really of general interest though, except possibly as an example of the conflict between ‘abundance’ Democrats and those who identify as DSA (or lean in that direction).