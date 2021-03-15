On Beyond Zarathustra! (Seuss in the Nous)

Hi, everyone, I’m back!

Shame on me, being away from CT so long. But I’ve been working on stuff. So here’s the deal! Some of you may remember how, back in the day, I did that “On Beyond Zarathustra” thing? And it just sort of … didn’t get done? Well, this time I’m going to do it right! Enjoy!

I’m gonna make a big splash for sure! (Webcomics are gonna be big, baby. Party like it’s 2008.)

But seriously, this time I’m starting with enough pages lined up. I’ll run it a year at least. 250-ish pages. Finish a major story arc.

I was tentatively planning to launch it on Seuss’ birthday (March 2). But I missed that day, and probably a good thing as the six Seuss books got pulled, including On Beyond Zebra. You read about that in the news.

From me to you, working for years on a nominal On Beyond Zebra parody and then, on launch day, this happens? ‘Untimely’, Nietzsche would say. So I want to write about that. I’ll make a few CT posts over the next few weeks. (Before I commence regular updates on the series. I threw up a bunch of pages at the start; then I’m going to wait a couple weeks before going regular Tuesday-Thursday, like a regular old webcomic, like from back in the day.)

I feel ‘Seuss is cancelled!’ has been fairly adequately thunk through by this point, on Twitter, in the Substacks, in the media – even on old-fashioned blogs! Big FOX News-style Shiny Object. (Ted Cruz selling autographed copies of Green Eggs and Ham. Can you imagine picking up a used copy and (shudder) Ted Cruz smeared himself over it?) I don’t want my thing, my project, to get attention by the light of a Shiny Object of that sort. (I’d rather languish in obscurity, thanks but no thanks.)

No, Seuss wasn’t cancelled by the Woke left. Yes, it is completely nuts that you currently cannot buy On Beyond Zebra on eBay. That’s crazy. It’s a weird mix of factors, this screwy case.

What I will bring to the discussion is my frankly insane and excessive dedication to Seuss as an artist. I love Seuss, I’ve read it all – I mean, including all the biographies and stuff. I know it, back to front.

Yeah, you can’t be handing little kids If I Ran The Zoo, at least not without explaining some things to them. It’s too racist. These are very old books, you understand. But these are very beautiful old books, I say. (It says something about the beauty of Seuss that some of his old books – 70 year old books, from 1950 – don’t look old. The Seuss look has grown timeless. So we blame them a bit more for being merely of their time in certain ways. We expect better of a book that doesn’t look so outdated, style-wise. Apart from the racist bits.)

Launching my untimely ‘webcomic’ (if that’s what it is) is kind of a downpayment on me giving you my patented, Holbonic, Seuss-in-2021 ‘take’. My art establishes my bona fides as an aesthetic Seussian, someone who takes this style seriously, if semi-parodically. But, by the same token – that amounts to full-disclosure. I have a conflict of interest, kinda, don’t I?

Anyway, enjoy! (I hope you do.) And tell me what you think. Like I said, some of you old-hands will have seen some of the early pages before. But not the “Introduction” – how Nietzsche meets Z! And I’ll soon be past anything you’ve seen before. (More to follow!)

Nietzsche and Seuss are such a perfect pair. I say they really are.