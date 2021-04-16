Testing the Tebbit Test

You can still listen to Testing the Tebbit Test on BBC Radio 4 Extra in which Rajan Datar documents how many English people with ancestors who migrated from Asia, and maybe even from the Caribbean find the test deeply hurtful and offensive. This response is entirely apt — Tebbit must have known that it was hurtful and offensive, indeed that seems to have been the point.

I used to be flippant about the Tebbit test. It goes against the Englishness I was raised into. When I started watching cricket seriously, in 1974, India and Pakistan were the underdogs. I supported them against England, and, however naïve it sounds now, I assumed that everyone else in England did too. Supporting the underdog is what English people do (unless, possibly, the underdog is Australia, a contingency that hasn’t really arisen during my cricket-loving life). Quite independently I was taught that authentic celebration and enjoyment of the other side’s performance is intrinsic to both Englishness and the spirit of cricket. So, even in the cases, increasingly common as I grew older, in which England was the underdog and it was, therefore, consistent with my national identity to support England, that support had to be quite unenthusiastic.

In 1976 England’s captain Tony Grieg threw another consideration into the mix. I don’t believe Grieg was racist, or even bad (and, in retrospect, the Packer revolution was great for the sport), but when he said of the West Indies, in an accent which, at that point, I’d only ever heard from supporters of apartheid, that “we’re going to make them grovel”, he made it impossible to want England to win. Throughout the subsequent decade or so in which that extraordinary West Indies team dominated world cricket, I could never support England, even as underdogs, against them and, again, I didn’t see how any self-respecting English person could. (My dad took me to the day of the Oval test in which Richards made that magnificent double century, and cheered every boundary with enthusiasm). Yes, I longed for England to play well; but every WI victory was a small poke in the eye for the racists. Again, naïve it may have been, but racism, to me, seemed not only wicked, but also a betrayal of the kind of Englishness I’d been raised to.

The Tebbit test, then, seemed to condemn English people of Pakistani and Indian origin for behaving in exactly the way that any other self-respecting English person, wherever their ancestors came, from would (even if too few did). It was incoherent.

I say this response was flippant because, although it represents my sincere, if naïve, beliefs growing up, by the time Tebbit formulated the test I knew perfectly well that plenty of English people actually and sincerely support England even when they play against underdogs. It’s completely reasonable for them to do so, and is compatible (just) with an appropriately inclusive understanding of Englishness.

On, then, to my non-flippant point. The test is offered in bad faith in this sense: Tebbit would not want to make a principle of the idea that underlies the test. I have come to understand this because, following earlier advice from the same Norman Tebbit, I got on my bike to look for work and migrated from the UK to the US. (Well, I didn’t literally get on my bike to migrate to the US, obviously; I got on a plane, but I’m sure that Tebbit, a former pilot, meant ‘on your bike’ metaphorically).

I’ve met some emigrants – Brits even — who despise the country they left and want to assimilate into the new country as soon as possible. But they’re rare: most people retain affection for and identity with their country of origin. They like, and are grateful to, the country that accepted them, and are willing to integrate if that is welcomed, but they do not want to assimilate fully because the national identity they brought with them is deeply part of who they are. They miss the culture, the gestures, the habits, the smells and tastes of home. An elderly Irishwoman I knew early in my time here commented that “When you’ve been here long enough nowhere is quite your home. You can belong here, but it will never be part of you; and after 10 or 15 years England will still be part of you but you will never quite belong there”.

And that was exactly what happened. Despite, eventually, becoming an American citizen, I retain a deep sense of connection with my country of origin. Its reflected in my media consumption (a lot of BBC radio), my cooking habits (I recently made Bakewell Tart for my daughter’s wedding), my reading habits (a lot of English crime, and British history), and even the way I dress (I think someone here once said I dress like a Grammar School History teacher from the 1970s, which I was perfectly happy with – certainly I haven’t changed how I dressed since the summer of 1976.)

Tebbit’s test applied to subsequent generations, as well as to emigrants themselves. The problem is this: parents share their values and enthusiasms with their children, often inviting them to adopt them as their own. And in healthy, happy families children often take up the invitation. (This is, incidentally, how cricket survives as a sport). For emigrants this means, inevitably, exposing their children to their home culture. They raise their children so that they are able to see the country from which their parent came as a second home: a place that feels familiar, the history and culture of which they feel special attachment to, when compared with other countries they weren’t raised in. My children love Morecambe and Wise, The Clitheroe Kid, and the Beano. The two with good taste love watching cricket with me. The wedding Bakewell Tart was not an imposition, but my daughter’s request (this same daughter when she was 5 came up with the idea of topping Bakewell Tart with icing made just with icing sugar and lemon juice, which is excellent!). That many descendants of emigrants from the subcontinent would support India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh when they play cricket is a symptom of the normal tendencies of emigrants to retain connection to their original homelands combined with their ability to have healthy and close families. You’d expect it even without the perpetual alienating racism that I know so many non-white children growing up in my generation (which was Tebbit’s target) experienced.

I’m probably unusual in the extent of my identification after so long. Most immigrants to the US from our archipelago seem at least to have adapted to the local dress sense. But it is only the extent of my identification, not the fact of it, that is unusual. I don’t think that Norman Tebbit would want it any other way. Surely, he doesn’t think that emigrant English people do something wrong, or even something that makes them not belong to their new country, if they retain an English identity, and encourage their children to share it. I belong here, but England is still a (large) part of me. Tebbit, surely, approves of that.

In the unlikely event that England and the USA ever played an ODI or a Test match, I would, indeed, support the USA. But that’s only because I am English, and therefore support the underdog. In the even unlikelier event that England and the USA were to play American Football, or Basketball — well, I’d yawn with boredom and I’d have better things to do than watch it, but I’d want England to win. So would my kids. Norman Tebbit would approve of us. Because I don’t think he would apply his test to us. But if the Tebbit test doesn’t apply to English emigrants to the US, and their American children, it doesn’t apply to immigrants from the subcontinent to England, and their English children.