Generational replacement and the leftward shift of the Democrats

I’m trying to get the MS of Economic Consequences of the Pandemic finished by May, while chasing a moving target. Over the fold, I return to a favorite topic of mine, the role of generational change. I’ve spent a lot of time pointing out the silliness of most talk about generations, but in the process I’ve learned quite a bit about the nuggets of insight that can be mined by thinking in these terms.
Comments much appreciated. Happy for anyone to raise nitpicking points about typos. There are always plenty in my work, and even more when I’m in a rush. Of course, substantive criticism is always welcome and praise even more so.
The leftward shift of the Democratic party is largely a matter of generational replacement. Before developing this point, it’s worth distinguish this claim from the pop sociology of writers like Strauss and Howe, who divide the population into clearly defined generations, such as Boomers, Millennials and so on.
Most talk about differences between generations is nonsense, primarily consisting of repackaging cliches about different age groups: the laziness and irresponsibility of the young, the rigidity and hypocrisy of the old, and so forth. And the idea of sharp distinctions between groups like Boomers and Gen-Xers, X-ers and Millennials and so on is nonsense. Most of the time, differences in class, race and gender are far more important than the fact of being born in the same year, let alone the spans of 15 years or so taken to define generations.
But there are some experiences shared by members of a given generation that can make a permanent difference in the average characteristics of that generation (bearing in mind that these are only averages, with lots of exception). Among the most important of these is the state of the economy when people make (or fail to make) the transition from education to employment. Entering the labor force during a recession has permanent adverse effects on lifetime earnings, which flow on to social and political attitudes.
Political views formed in early adulthood are quite durable, particularly when they are the result of very good or very bad economic outcomes. The New Deal produced a generation with large numbers of lifelong Democratic voters, while the prosperity of the 1950s gave rise to Republican majorities in the Silent Generation [this term long predates the fad for Generational analysis kicked off by Strauss and Howe in the 1990s https://psychology.wikia.org/wiki/Silent_Generation] http://content.time.com/time/subscriber/article/0,33009,856950,00.html
Until recently, the leading voices among Democrats and centrists came from a cohort whose views on economic policy issues were formed during the rise and seeming triumph of neoliberalism, from the early 1970s to the end of the 20th century. The ideal among this group was to be ‘socially liberal and economically conservative’, without going too far in either direction.
Rather than focusing on birth dates, it may be better to identify this cohort with a cultural reference. The TV apotheosis of ‘soft neoliberalism’, The West Wing, aired from 1999 to 2006, just as the times that created it were coming to an end. The character of Matt Santos, shown as being elected President, was apparently modelled on Barack Obama.
West Wing Democrats like Obama are now being replaced by a cohort whose members have experienced only the growing inequality and periodic crises of the 21st century. No one under 65 today was an adult during the chaotic years of the 1970s and early 1980s. No one under 40 can have any clear memory of the ‘end of history’ announced by Francis Fukuyama or the boom years of the 1990s. No one under 30 (with the exception of a few precocious teenagers) watched the West Wing.
Americans who came of age in the 21st century (millennials and Gen Z in the standard typology) have seen few if any positive outcomes from financialised capitalism. The century began with a recession caused by the collapse of a speculative bubble in ‘dotcom’ stocks, similar to the current bubble in absurdities like Bitcoin.
Although the first recession of the new millennium wasn’t severe, recovery was achieved only through the use of an expansionary monetary policy which sowed the seeds of its own destruction. In the context of an under-regulated financial market, low interest rates are bound to lead to speculation, unsound financial innovations[the vast majority of financial innovations are unsound], and then to disaster.
Even as the economy slowly recovered, the combination of growing inequality and greatly increased college debt left middle-class millennials with the prospect that they might never be as well off as their parents. For those without college education, whose real wages (on standard measures) peaked around 1980 this prospect is a grim reality. The boom in ‘deaths of despair’ is one outcome of this process. The result among Democrats [I plan to talk about Republicans in a later section] has been an abandonment of the 1990s rhetoric about ‘rising tides life all boats’, along with the implicit assumption that rising tides are generated by the gravitational pull of the free market.
A striking illustration of the shift is the ostracism of Rahm Emanuel, a special advisor to the Clintons, then Obama’s chief of staff and later Mayor of Chicago. Josh Lyman, arguably the central character in The West Wing, is generally assumed to have been modelled on Emanuel. While the Clintons and Obama continue to command plenty of affection and support, Emanuel is an outcast in today’s Democratic Party, whose attempts to secure a position in the Biden Administration were met with furious opposition.
This is not because Emanuel has changed his views, but because he has stuck to the same positions he held 20 or 30 years ago: close to big business, a promoter of the 1994 crime bill, hostile to teachers unions, and contemptuous of ‘liberal theology’. By contrast, Joe Biden, who shared many of the same positions then, has shifted left along with the party as a whole.
[As with all generalizations, there are many exceptions. As the saying has it, the exceptions prove (that is, test) the rule. So it’s worth looking at older Democrats who might seem to be counterexamples. The simplest case is that of Bernie Sanders, born in 1941. He is someone, like Jeremy Corbyn in the UK, who formed leftwing views in the 1960s and has stuck to them. More interesting is Elizabeth Warren, who underwent a substantial change in her views as a result of her research on bankruptcy – a rare and admirable example of responding to evidence. Finally, President Joe Biden appears as someone committed to being a centrist Democrat, and following the centre of the Democratic party wherever it leads him.
marcel proust 04.17.21 at 1:56 am
No one under 65 today was an adult during the chaotic years of the 1970s and early 1980s.
Oh yeah? Says you. I turned 64 a couple of months ago, graduated from college in 1978, first “real” job a few months thereafter, etc., etc. May I suggest that you use a different cut-off, say 70? (Unless by “adult” you mean 25 or 30)
Dilbert dogcart 04.17.21 at 2:22 am
“lifts” all boats
Those with a sound hull that is. If yours has a hole you are gonna get wet.
Alan White 04.17.21 at 2:34 am
“No one under 65 today was an adult during the chaotic years of the 1970s and early 1980s.”
Did you mean 55? Clearly many were adults in that period by any measure who were my generational cohorts by age (I’m 68).
These generational distinctions seem to be a US/Euro popular culture thing and a strong function of the developments of media as influence on that culture probably from the inception of silent movies forward. Your intriguing West Wing mirror reflects that.
john burke 04.17.21 at 5:08 am
This: “The New Deal produced a generation with large numbers of lifelong Democratic voters, while the prosperity of the 1950s gave rise to Republican majorities in the Silent Generation ” feels off. I don’t have statistics at hand to test it, but surely Kevin Phillips’ emerging Republican majority wasn’t a sign of popular contentment but rather of racist resentment after 1964.
nastywoman 04.17.21 at 5:26 am
I hope you are aware that this reads a little bit like saying something and then arguing against it –
as – yes –
it’s differently ”trending” -(whatever) – in different generations –
with the exception of ”different dudes” -(one example Biden) who have learned something and now try ”to trend” the new stuff they have learned from ”teh younger generation” – and that includes dog training –
if you know what I mean?
John Quiggin 04.17.21 at 5:46 am
@1 & @3 A semi-typo. I started with early 70s, then went back and extended it but didn’t change the age group. I’ll get this right. Thanks for catching it.
@4 I haven’t read the book for a long time, but I think it was about Nixon’s Southern strategy, when Southern whites shifted from D to R. As I said, most of the time, race, gender and class are more important than age cohort.
nastywoman 04.17.21 at 6:13 am
and I should have mentioned that IT has and had a lot to do with ”traveling” and all of these new informations one gets by traveling -(instead just reading about it)
And so when it was tremendously trending that as an American – the trendy thing you do is travelling around the world – and you come to countries – where your (new) friend didn’t or don’t have to pay for their Education – or so much for their Universal Health care –
You might say too?
”Wow that’s really… cool”
AND
”I want that too”
and then you travel back to America and you tell your parents and even Biden – and then Biden also might say:
”Wow that’s cool – let’s try that here too…
J-D 04.17.21 at 6:49 am
From the point of view of effective marketing strategies, the most important characteristic of people is how much money they have to spend; effective ways of marketing to rich people are different from effective ways of marketing to poor people. The lives of rich people are different from the lives of poor people; money makes a lot of difference. But a lot of rich people are reticent to acknowledge this, and so are a lot of marketers. Pretending that you can reduce people to the year they were born is one way of disguising the fact that what you’re really mostly reducing them to is their wallets. In this respect, those charlatans Strauss and Howe are doing the devil’s work.
nobody 04.17.21 at 7:09 am
An additional layer to this is the hardening of attitudes among younger Democrats makes them less inclined to give conservatives the benefit of the doubt. Older, establishment, Democrats are completely willing to give conservatives everything they ask for in the name of bipartisanship. In contrast, younger Democrats (quite rightly) recognize that the GOP is an autocratic movement that sent an armed mob to kill Democratic congresspeople are much less shy about telling the GOP where to stuff its desire for kleptocracy with neoliberal characteristics.
In the longer term, however, Republican attacks on American democracy[1] are such that the policy preferences of younger Democrats are unlikely to be relevant. By the time younger Democrats take control of the party, the GOP will have seized enough control over the political process to keep the Democratic Party out of power permanently. The shape of US politics from there is much more likely to be defined by decay, despotism, and (possibly genocidal) violence rather than by disputes over economic policy.
[1] Republican autocratic entrenchment, it must be noted, is something the Democratic establishment has been unwilling to treat as the existential threat to the Democratic Party that it is. In this, establishment Democrats have more in common with the GOP than the younger members of their own party.
derrida derider 04.17.21 at 7:46 am
This is VERY US-centric. Sure, that’s where the ideologies, the inequalities, the wage stagnation, the politics that you discuss are all most sharply marked. But unless you are making a commercial decision to go after the US market only (USanians often seem to think they’re the only country in the world) I think you need to distinguish US specific points from more general points about modern developed countries. The US experience is not universal.
Also, I think you have to acknowledge and explain somewhere that, whatever the arguments about their social and economic effects in developed coutries, on the record globalisation, finance capitalism and even neoliberalism have on balance massively benefited many of the world’s poor. It is not as clear as we lefties would like that the Washington Consensus was wrong; surely you are old enough to remember when many, many poor countries had populations that were actually starving – that only happens where there’s civil war now.
Tim Worstall 04.17.21 at 8:59 am
“No one under 65 today was an adult during the chaotic years of the 1970s and early 1980s. ”
Well, yes. It’s possible to mutter that old saw about financial markets. That the disaster will only repeat itself when the people who remember it last time around have just retired.
So, the joys of strong union power – just as a simple example – are coming back into fashion as those Brits who recall 3 day weeks, perhaps that glorious year of 1976 when the country was as equal as it ever has been, are fading over the hill.
It is the same point you’re making about generations and formative experiences of course, just leading to a slightly different conclusion.
Soon enough those who saw, first hand, the disaster of Gosplan style government direction of the economy will also be passing out of that sphere of political influence. Which is a joy to look forward to, isn’t it?