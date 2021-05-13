Repost: My comprehensive plan for US policy on the Middle East …

… is set out over the fold. I’m confident readers who take a little time to think about it will realise it’s far superior to existing policy, and to any alternative proposed so far. (Previously posted in 2011).
by John Quiggin on May 13, 2021
… is set out over the fold. I’m confident readers who take a little time to think about it will realise it’s far superior to existing policy, and to any alternative proposed so far. (Previously posted in 2011).
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
reason 05.13.21 at 9:28 am
Stop selling weapons to both sides?
John Quiggin 05.13.21 at 9:34 am
That’s step one!