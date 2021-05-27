I’m rather unlikely to post about sports, but you have to watch this. I’m not even a baseball fan, which I feel a bit sacrilegious saying as I sit just a few miles from Wrigley Field, but unless you know absolutely nothing about baseball, you should watch this.
El Mago magic!
Have you ever seen anything like this?! pic.twitter.com/aHQs6eAxCG
— MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2021
HARMON DOW 05.27.21 at 7:06 pm
See, if you were a Cubs fan, you wouldn’t be surprised at anything Javi Báez does. You’d be surprised if he doesn’t.
AWOL 05.27.21 at 7:13 pm
Horrific mental lapse by the first baseman.
jsrtheta 05.27.21 at 7:42 pm
I lived two blocks away from Wrigley Field. Hell, I even worked at Murphy’s Bleachers!
But the Cubs never played like this.
BruceJ 05.27.21 at 8:08 pm
Well, I can honestly say now I’ve seen someone steal first base…
Brett 05.27.21 at 9:14 pm
I didn’t even know you could steal first base. That was awesome.