Wow

by Eszter Hargittai on May 27, 2021

I’m rather unlikely to post about sports, but you have to watch this. I’m not even a baseball fan, which I feel a bit sacrilegious saying as I sit just a few miles from Wrigley Field, but unless you know absolutely nothing about baseball, you should watch this.

HARMON DOW 05.27.21 at 7:06 pm

See, if you were a Cubs fan, you wouldn’t be surprised at anything Javi Báez does. You’d be surprised if he doesn’t.

AWOL 05.27.21 at 7:13 pm

Horrific mental lapse by the first baseman.

jsrtheta 05.27.21 at 7:42 pm

I lived two blocks away from Wrigley Field. Hell, I even worked at Murphy’s Bleachers!

But the Cubs never played like this.

BruceJ 05.27.21 at 8:08 pm

Well, I can honestly say now I’ve seen someone steal first base…

Brett 05.27.21 at 9:14 pm

I didn’t even know you could steal first base. That was awesome.

