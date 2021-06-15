Mars, Ares, Tiw/Tyr, God, Allah

I’m alarmed by how interesting I find this comment by J-D in the Christian thread.

Attempts to answer the question of whether the God of Christianity and the God of Islam are the same God confront some of the same difficulties that confront attempts to answer the question of whether Ares and Mars are the same god, or whether Mars and Tiw are the same god; or, for that matter, whether the creatures that Chinese people call dragons and unicorns are the same creatures as the ones that European people call dragons and unicorns.

There must be a vast literature about this in philosophy of language and philosophy of fiction, and those of you who know it will doubtless find what I have to say extremely naïve. If someone can point us to some interesting work and/or, even better, explain it to us, that would be great. But here goes with a naive blog post.

I’ve no idea whether the God of Christianity and the God of Islam are the same God, and some of the difficulties in assessing whether or not they are are indeed the same as those involved in assessing whether Mars, Ares and Tiw/Tyr are the same god. So I tried to think about which difficulties might be different.

Assume that there is, in fact, exactly one God, and at least one of the main strands of Christianity and Islam successfully refers to that God with the word God/Allah. If so, then I think that all of the main strands successfully refer to that same God with their term, even though they say quite different, and conflicting, things about him/her/it. I exist, and my neighbours and students successfully refer to me with the term “Harry”. One of my former neighbours told one of my students that I am grumpy, irascible, and unfriendly; my student told them that I am cheerful, good natured, funny, and generous. They wondered if they were talking about the same person: well, they were! (and they’re all wrong!). Admittedly, if my student had said “Oh, no, Harry is 3 metaphysically different people in 1” that would be very odd indeed, possibly revealing that her grasp on math isn’t great, but even in that case I still think that she’d be successfully referring to me, at least when using the word “Harry”.

Keep assuming there is exactly one God. What does it take to refer successfully to him/her/it with the term God/Allah. I really don’t know. Imagine for a moment that the one existing God is thoroughly evil. Maybe in that case the Christians/Muslims fail to refer to him/her/it. (But, maybe not: see the dispute between my former neighbours and student above.) I’m pretty sure that getting the sex/gender/race of the entity wrong does not suffice for failure to refer (I can’t see why God would have a sex, gender, or race, but what do I know?)

Turn, now to Mars/Ares/Tiw (Tyr). If there’s exactly one God, my hunch is that none of those terms refer to that God (its just a hunch), because it seems to be part of the identity conditions of each of those purported Gods that each exists in a polytheistic universe. For roughly the same reason, my hunch is that the success of any one of them to refer to the God does not imply the success of the others. So who knows? Assume, now, instead, that there are numerous Gods. Then, maybe the terms fail or succeed together? But I don’t see why they have to, because the mythological descriptions are different, and there are numerous possible referents for each term.

Ok, now assume, instead, and as I believe, that we inhabit a God-free universe. Then, whatever the words God/Allah/Mars etc mean, is not related to their referent because they have none. My first thought was that their meaning is closely related to the descriptions associated with them, in which case they mean considerably different things (and maybe even Christians mean different things from one another when they use the term God – some seem to regard God as kindly and beneficent, others as capricious and cruel – they mean different things). But, of course, Batman is Bruce Wayne, even though neither Batman or Bruce Wayne exist. My last encounter with the theory of fictional names was early in graduate school, so I am imagining that literature has developed some since then, and perhaps someone can fill us in. Regardless, it seems to me that if there are no Gods then, indeed, the issues about Allah/God and Mars/Ares/Tiw/Tyr are the same. But not if there is, in fact, at least one God.