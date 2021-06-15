Mars, Ares, Tiw/Tyr, God, Allah

I’m alarmed by how interesting I find this comment by J-D in the Christian thread.
Attempts to answer the question of whether the God of Christianity and the God of Islam are the same God confront some of the same difficulties that confront attempts to answer the question of whether Ares and Mars are the same god, or whether Mars and Tiw are the same god; or, for that matter, whether the creatures that Chinese people call dragons and unicorns are the same creatures as the ones that European people call dragons and unicorns.
There must be a vast literature about this in philosophy of language and philosophy of fiction, and those of you who know it will doubtless find what I have to say extremely naïve. If someone can point us to some interesting work and/or, even better, explain it to us, that would be great. But here goes with a naive blog post.
I’ve no idea whether the God of Christianity and the God of Islam are the same God, and some of the difficulties in assessing whether or not they are are indeed the same as those involved in assessing whether Mars, Ares and Tiw/Tyr are the same god. So I tried to think about which difficulties might be different.
Assume that there is, in fact, exactly one God, and at least one of the main strands of Christianity and Islam successfully refers to that God with the word God/Allah. If so, then I think that all of the main strands successfully refer to that same God with their term, even though they say quite different, and conflicting, things about him/her/it. I exist, and my neighbours and students successfully refer to me with the term “Harry”. One of my former neighbours told one of my students that I am grumpy, irascible, and unfriendly; my student told them that I am cheerful, good natured, funny, and generous. They wondered if they were talking about the same person: well, they were! (and they’re all wrong!). Admittedly, if my student had said “Oh, no, Harry is 3 metaphysically different people in 1” that would be very odd indeed, possibly revealing that her grasp on math isn’t great, but even in that case I still think that she’d be successfully referring to me, at least when using the word “Harry”.
Keep assuming there is exactly one God. What does it take to refer successfully to him/her/it with the term God/Allah. I really don’t know. Imagine for a moment that the one existing God is thoroughly evil. Maybe in that case the Christians/Muslims fail to refer to him/her/it. (But, maybe not: see the dispute between my former neighbours and student above.) I’m pretty sure that getting the sex/gender/race of the entity wrong does not suffice for failure to refer (I can’t see why God would have a sex, gender, or race, but what do I know?)
Turn, now to Mars/Ares/Tiw (Tyr). If there’s exactly one God, my hunch is that none of those terms refer to that God (its just a hunch), because it seems to be part of the identity conditions of each of those purported Gods that each exists in a polytheistic universe. For roughly the same reason, my hunch is that the success of any one of them to refer to the God does not imply the success of the others. So who knows? Assume, now, instead, that there are numerous Gods. Then, maybe the terms fail or succeed together? But I don’t see why they have to, because the mythological descriptions are different, and there are numerous possible referents for each term.
Ok, now assume, instead, and as I believe, that we inhabit a God-free universe. Then, whatever the words God/Allah/Mars etc mean, is not related to their referent because they have none. My first thought was that their meaning is closely related to the descriptions associated with them, in which case they mean considerably different things (and maybe even Christians mean different things from one another when they use the term God – some seem to regard God as kindly and beneficent, others as capricious and cruel – they mean different things). But, of course, Batman is Bruce Wayne, even though neither Batman or Bruce Wayne exist. My last encounter with the theory of fictional names was early in graduate school, so I am imagining that literature has developed some since then, and perhaps someone can fill us in. Regardless, it seems to me that if there are no Gods then, indeed, the issues about Allah/God and Mars/Ares/Tiw/Tyr are the same. But not if there is, in fact, at least one God.
Tm 06.15.21 at 1:26 pm
You need Russell’s insight into the logic of language to solve this:
When you formulate a statement such as “the present king of France is bald”, for the statement to have definite meaning and a definite truth value, you have to rephrase it like this:
(a) There exists something that is the present king of France.
(b) There is only one thing that is the present king of France.
(c) Anything that is the present king of France is bald.
I think you can easily do this exercise for dragons, unicorns, Mars and even God.
BJN 06.15.21 at 1:30 pm
It seems to me that linguistically at least, the God/Allah conundrum is different from Ares/Mars/Tyr/Tiw because the name God/Allah is identical the general word for a god (Arabic Allah just being al ileh, “the god”). English gets around this a little with capitalization rules, but Arabic doesn’t have capitalization, so God is just God. Or more specifically, Arabic speakers of any monotheistic faith, including Arab speaking Christians, refer to their sole deity as Allah.
I’m not up to speed on the philosophy behind all of this, but it seems to me that as you say, there’s a difference between monotheism and polytheism here. If there’s only one person named Harry in the world, then your neighbor and student can argue all day about the exact nature of him, but there’s no doubt that they are talking about THE Harry. In this fallen world we inhabit though, there are many, and your neighbor and student would probably just say “oh, I’m thinking of a different Harry. The Harry you know sounds like a hoot.”
Bill Benzon 06.15.21 at 1:30 pm
According to Brian Ogilvie, modern descriptive biology got started in the 15th-16th century when people began wondering whether or not the flora and fauna in the ancient texts were the same as the flora and fauna around them. That lead quickly enough to the question of the whether the flora and fauna in Florence were the same as those in, say, Paris. So they developed a descriptive method that allowed them to answer those questions. The method involved three things: 1) specification of distinguishing features, 2) drawings and diagrams, and 3) reference collections of specimens.
Brian Ogilvie, The Science of Describing: Natural History in Renaissance Europe, University of Chicago Press, 2006.
Somewhere in one of his essays, I forget which one, Thomas Kuhn points out that the modern concept of electricity involved figuring out that apparently different phenomena, such as ball lightening, static, and shocks from electric eels, were all examples of the same thing.
J, not that one 06.15.21 at 2:20 pm
I think if I interacted with someone on a daily basis, and they regularly referred their actions to their understanding of God, it might be possible for me to conclude that their understanding of God was different from mine. Under some circumstances, even that the world had space for two “gods”, which were different.
However, if three religions shared a scripture and a philosophical literature that referred to the same God using the same contexts over a period of centuries, it would seem polemical to insist that the beliefs they don’t share means they “don’t worship the same God.” This would be a new definition of “God,” one that is excluded by the scriptural understanding of “God.” It could only mean one or mor of the religions was a fake and didn’t worship anything real.
Adam Hammond 06.15.21 at 2:55 pm
All people, when using the name Harry, are referring to a concept in their own head. That is not some deep, meaningful statement. It is just the way perception, memory, and cognition necessarily works.
On the dumbest level, we are never referring to the same thing … until we have a conversation and agree that we are (updating our internal concept). When many people use a word, and they all believe that everybody else agrees with them about the referent, then we are headed for trouble. Especially when everyone’s personal concept of the referent has been imbued with moral authority!
It does not matter whether a particular God (or Harry) “actually” exists. I am affected deeply by concepts (Justice, the number 0) that don’t exist (at least not as tangibly as people named Harry). I suspect that more people agree with me about what the word ‘zero’ refers to, than about the word ‘justice.’
When thousands or millions of people raise their voices in the name of Allah or justice they feel called by something external to themselves, but they probably shouldn’t start trying to nail down (or enforce!) exactly what that external thing is if they want to get anything done.
mkvf 06.15.21 at 4:22 pm
BJN is spot on. God and Allah aren’t names, they’re common nouns like lion or asad. They just happen to refer to a class of things that (in monotheism) can only have one member.
I think it helps to ignore the unanswerable question of whether there is a metaphysical thing they refer to that in some way exists outside of all the ways we normally consider a thing to exist. Instead, do they (like Sherlock Holmes or James Bond; or, leaving room for the idea that they are not entirely fictional, like King Arthur or Robin Hood) refer to a character in a set of stories by different authors? Looked at that way, the Abrahamic god is one, regardless of all the different ways it is worshipped, and all the reboots and retcons of that franchise; Ahura Mazda and the Aten, likely aren’t (and aren’t quite monotheistic gods anyway). But you could argue that maybe Moses really did exist, and maybe his understanding of a one god was in some way connected with Akhenaten’s?
The same could be said of Mars/Ares/Tyr. Are they part of a continuum of stories, stretching back to a bunch of charioteers somewhere in the steppes? Then they are different names for the same thing. But unless you hold that all the polytheisms actually have a shared root, rather than being examples of convergent evolution, of all city and farm societies having the same bunch of concerns and concepts they want to explain, then Huitzilopochtli is not the same as Mars.
M Caswell 06.15.21 at 4:30 pm
Aquinas may be illuminating here: he treats the term ‘God’ not a proper name (like ‘Harry’ or ‘Jesus’), but as a noun signifying an idea (like ‘man’).
Lawrence A Schuman 06.15.21 at 4:50 pm
The god of Abraham is worshipped by Jews, Christians, and Moslems. They each have different theology derived from different (sic) revelations. The more fundamentalist sects of each are putrid and evil in exactly the same ways. The only real difference being the mummery.
Tm 06.15.21 at 5:13 pm
Another try: it is meaningless to say that people do or do not worship the same god. It may however be meaningful to say that people share certain beliefs about a concept that they refer to as god (or as Allah or Mars).
It is still not straightforward to define concepts like belief and shared belief (a belief exists in a consciousness, how can several people share one?), but one can argue that for example the Nicean creed expresses beliefs shared by many Christians about the concept they refer to as God. Whether these beliefs correspond to anything in the outside world (okay, another disputed concept) is irrelevant (and also impossible to determine) for identifying shared beliefs.
It seems that people identifiying as Christians and people identifying as Muslims do have shared beliefs about the concept they both refer to as God (in their respective languages), for example they both, as well as Jewish people, refer to this God as “the God of Abraham”. It also seems that there are beliefs shared by many Christians about the concept they refer to as God, that most Muslims do not share, and vice versa.
Still another question is how to determine whether the expression of a belief, like the Nicean creed, indicates something that has real meaning to the person expressing it. In my experience, many people express beliefs about the concept they refer to as God that they do not actually hold in any meaningful sense, in the sense that it has any discernible impact on how they live their lives.
Tm 06.15.21 at 5:47 pm
There’s another problem. Suppose Harry exists and is uniquely defined. Then the statement „Alice and Bob both like Harry“ can be true, even if Alice and Bob hold different, even incompatible beliefs about Harry. I suppose there has to be some overlap in their beliefs but there can definitely be a lot of disjunction; and of course, each person’s beliefs don’t have to be logically coherent.
If we as outsiders don’t know Harry and don’t know whether Alice and Bob refer to the same Harry, or whether either Harry even exists or has ever existed, how could we determine any of this? … well I guess we haven’t made much progress here have we?
oldster 06.15.21 at 6:55 pm
TM — nope, Russell cannot help us with fictional names. He cannot explain why “Batman is Bruce Wayne” and “Clark Kent is Superman” are both true, but “Clark Kent is Batman” is false. On his analysis, there’s no discriminating among things what don’t exist.
But speaking of ineffectual logical Spitzfindigkeit, I have always thought that atheists should embrace the Shahada, which states that there is no god but God. Atheist-approved! After all, if there is no god, then a fortiori there is no god other than God. Look at all the non-Gods: clearly none of them are gods! That just follows from the fact that there are no gods at all. Of course, the atheist will deny that there is any God to begin with. But that’s okay, since the Shahada does not assert that there are any, it merely denies that a bunch of other things are gods, which atheists will heartily second.
Although this is just taking a new tack with taqiya, you may not want to market it in Mecca.
Kiwanda 06.15.21 at 7:03 pm
Well, I’m fascinated by these things, but all I know is what I read in wikipedia: Ares is probably the deification of the concept of destruction, while Mars is more likely a descendant of the proto-Indo-European weather deity Perkwunos. It seems unlikely to me that Tiw, Uru protector of mines, lakes and rivers, has anything to do with Mars. But the Yamnaya took Dhéǵhōm the Earth Mother, Dyēus the Sky Father, and his children the Divine Twins and Hausos the Dawn Goddess to a lot of places, where they got new names.
Lee Arnold 06.15.21 at 7:21 pm
The only way to settle this dispute is by appeal to authority. There is none higher than Ibn Arabi (1165-1240 CE), who found that the statement in The Qur’an, 3:84 that the God of Abraham, Jesus and Islam are the same, was verified during his own ascent to transcendence. This assertion of the universality of the essence of all religions is rare among the classical Western mystics, and there is a detailed exegesis of this assertion in Ibn Arabi’s many writings in a remarkable recent scholarly work of comparative mysticism, Paths to Transcendence: According to Shankara, Ibn Arabi and Meister Eckhart, by Reza Shah-Kazemi (World Wisdom, 2006) pp. 118-129. Shah-Kazemi’s book should be at the top of the reading pile for “historians of religious ecstacy,” as James Joyce once put it. They will already be aware that around 1204 Ibn Arabi also wrote one of the best short handbooks of the mystical path in any tradition, Journey to the Lord of Power (Eng. trans. published by Inner Traditions, 1981).