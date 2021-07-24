Book Chat: Mariana Mazzucato – Mission Economy

As announced a few weeks ago, here is the first of a series of book chats – starting with Mariana Mazzucato’s Mission Economy. The idea is that this post opens up a space for anyone to talk about any aspect of the book they want to discuss (under the general rules that apply to discussion on this blog), as well as raise questions of clarification that we could put to eachother.

Mission Economy is about rethinking capitalism and rethinking government. Perhaps it is even more about rethinking government than about rethinking capitalism. Both need to be rethought in order to redirect the economy into what Mazzucato calls ‘a mission economy’, which will allow us to tackle problems facing humans and the planet that are currently not properly addressed: climate change, insufficient high-risk long-term investments in the real economy, real wage growth that is much lower than productivity growth, and so forth.

Mazzucato argues that right now we (that is, our governments) ask “how much money is there and what can we do with it?” but instead we should be asking “what needs doing and how can we restructure budgets and design innovation and collaborations between the government, industry, academia and other groups so as to meet those goals?”

She starts from the view that at present both capitalism and governments are dysfunctional. In Chapter 2 she identifies the four sources of the problems of capitalism as (1) the short-termism of the financial sector (including the deeply problematic issue that, given the role of financial institutions, its profits are privatized but its losses are socialized, as we saw in the 2008 financial crisis); (2) the financialization of business; (3) climate emergency and (4) slow or absent governments. In Chapter 3, Mazzucato points at New Public Management theory as the culprit for the widespread myth that failures of the public sector are more serious than failures of the private sector, which has been used to justify the massive increase in privatizations and outsourcing. And this, Mazzucato argues, has led to a reduction of the capabilities in the public sector, which in turn makes it harder to change weak or bad policies. The main problem with the government right now is not its size, but rather that its capacities, skills and expertise have been diminished, which has also demoralized public servants.

What we need instead, is ‘Moonshot thinking’, which entails that governments should have an ambition that is so inspiring and concrete, that it motivates all to contribute to reaching that goal; this is what Mazzucato calls ‘a public purpose’ – the most essential thing a government should have, and which will motivate its partnership with business. Innovation and commercial success will happen along the way.

Chapter 4 describes the Apollo program in the 1960s as an example of what governments can accomplish if they have a clear mission that all are contributing to. At that time, the mission was “bring a man to the moon and safely back to earth” – in the historical context of the Cold War (not an unimportant detail, perhaps!). The Apollo program was driven by mission-oriented innovation, full with great risks and many failures from which lessons were learnt. At the early stages, poor communication within NASA seemed its weakest point; apparently this problem was addressed so successfully that the dynamic communications set-up within NASA was later copied by businesses. There were many other problems with the Apollo program, and Mazzucato argues that solutions were found by organizations and people willing to experiment, rather than picking supposedly good solutions in advance. Talented and hardworking people, risk taking and adapting, are key aspects of a succesful mission.

Chapter 5 explains how mission-oriented thinking looks like by applying it to several missions for our times: the Sustainable Development Goals, the American and European Green New Deals, accessible health, and narrowing the digital divide. In all of these missions, the aim is to catalyze collaboration between many different sectors, and to change our view of the government as regulating and correcting markets and being a lender of last resort to being the creator and shaper of markets, and an investor of first resort willing to take the high risks that are needed for long-term thinking, and who aims to crowd in private funding and collaborations.

Chapter 6 sketches how the political economy of this capitalism-with-a-public-purpose would look like. Mazzucato writes that there are 7 pillars that a political economy that can guide a mission-oriented approach should have: (1) a new approach to value; (2) markets as being co-created and shaped by the government; (3) organizations that have the capabilities to co-create for the public purpose, including taking risks, experimenting and learning; (4) an approach to finance that does not start by asking what the budget is, but by “what needs to be done” and as a derivative question asks how to pay for it; (5) fighting inequality not only be redistribution but first of all by predistribution; (6) reimagine the relation between government and businesses as a partnership around a common goal; and, finally, (7) new forms of participation, debate, discussion and consensus-building.

There are many things to like about this book – at least, for those of us very worried about the ecological crises, enduring human suffering, and staggering inequalities (I doubt that conservatives and right-wing libertarians will share that appreciation, though). One great strength is the questioning of implicit assumptions and reversal of the logic held by most people trained in mainstream economics; this paradigm has been so deeply influenced by public choice thinking and its twin-sibling New Public Management, that its students are often not even aware of other approaches. Another strength is that reading this book gives one very concrete tools to analyze, understand, and criticize the (lack of) climate action in one’s country. How that plays out will differ from country to country; in the context I’m working in, some arguments from the Dutch government (who is doing too little and too slow) is “this will cost too much” and “we must be able to keep on living good lives” – showing an utter lack of vision, which is precisely what should be central in an economy. It’s been a repeated critique on neoliberal governments that they have no longer any grand vision of public purpose. This books makes the argument, in a way that economists and anyone under the spell of neoliberal thinking should understand, that there are very good reasons why such a public purpose would allow us to address problems that currently remain not solved – and that capitalism, as we know it, will not be able to solve.

One thing I was wondering, is whether what Mazzucato proposes could still rightly be called a form of capitalism (as she does). If the government is no longer in the backseat, only trying to fix market failures, but instead sits at the driver’s seat and uses a public purpose as a guiding rod in its decision making, can we then still see this as capitalism? Around 1990-1991, in my first year of studying economics, I learnt that there were three economic systems: capitalism, a planned economy, and “the mixed economy” in which both businesses as well as the government played an important role. Is the purpose-driven economy that Mazzucato argues for still a form of capitalism, as her book suggests? Of course, one might think this is merely a semantic question and not of much importance. But it might have consequences for how easy it could become to make people sign up for this view: if there are only two options (capitalism and socialism, as people in some countries seem to believe) then clearly this is capitalism, since private ownership of the means of production is not abolished. But if there would also be massive public/governmental ownership of the means of production, as I read the view that Mazzucato proposes, then ‘mixed economy’ might after all be a better term.

One substantive worry I have is that what Mazzucato argues for doesn’t go far enough. There must be some sort of consensus around a mission before the government can adopt it. But a lot of problems in the world are in essence the result of massive power inequalities, and I do not see how those can be tackled by coming together around a mission. The Appolo program is in that respect an easy case, since no-one really had to lose by trying to put a man on the moon. But take the case of climate change, which Mazzucato (rightly so) sees as the most urgent and important problem now to address. So much happening around the lack of adequate action on climate is really dirty, with vested fossil intersts doing all they can to sell all their fossil assets before the governments role out their climate plans. There are clear conflicts of interests that will make the idea of ‘a public purpose’ too weak to get done what must be done. Moreover, what if governments are captured by those forces that are massively benefitting from the current status-quo? So my worry is that aiming for the good and just society will require more struggle and resistance than mission-oriented thinking in itself can deliver.