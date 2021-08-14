Twigs and branches

by John Quiggin on August 14, 2021

Another open thread, where you can comment on any topic. Moderation and standard rules still apply. Lengthy side discussions on other posts will be diverted here. Enjoy!

1

MisterMr 08.14.21 at 7:21 am

So I’m on holiday on the beach, and it’s hot, it’s freaking hot.

It seems that it’s the hottest summer on record.

It seems that a lot of places are on fire.

This is a problem.

