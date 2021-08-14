Twigs and branches

Another open thread, where you can comment on any topic. Moderation and standard rules still apply. Lengthy side discussions on other posts will be diverted here. Enjoy!
by John Quiggin on August 14, 2021
Another open thread, where you can comment on any topic. Moderation and standard rules still apply. Lengthy side discussions on other posts will be diverted here. Enjoy!
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
MisterMr 08.14.21 at 7:21 am
So I’m on holiday on the beach, and it’s hot, it’s freaking hot.
It seems that it’s the hottest summer on record.
It seems that a lot of places are on fire.
This is a problem.