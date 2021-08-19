A Great Day For Down! Done!

I’ve been a neglectful Crooked Timberite – not keeping up old school blogging duties – but today I have something to share!
I’ve completed the initial story arc of “On Beyond Zarathustra”, consisting of “A Great Day For Down!” Parts 1 and 2. A mighty graphic novel, 120 pages! (More, when you add in fake “Peanuts”.) Please, feel free to check it out & share with anyone who might find it edifying or amusing.
I’ve been chipping away at the thing for years now. Goodness how time passes! (Comics is hard!)
I always wondered how Z could fly around, with his Eagle and Snake! I finally worked out the aerodynamics!
Ingrid Robeyns 08.19.21 at 7:58 am
congratulations, John, that looks mighty impressive! I hope you can treat yourself to a decent party to celebrate the birth of ‘On Beyond Z’ !