Kukathas on Immigration and Freedom

I just finished reading Chandran Kukathas’s book on immigration, Immigration and Freedom, (Princeton: 2021) and I recommend it strongly. In some respects it is a quirky book and Kukathas is coming from an intellectual home that most of the left-leaning readers of Crooked Timber are not friendly to. Hayek gets a lot of mentions, and I’m guessing that many with social democratic or Rawlsian sympathies won’t share Kukathas’s scepticism about the bounded state being a locus of political community and justice (though cf James C. Scott). Kukathas’s basic argument, though developed in detail over many pages, is that to control immigration, states need to monitor and control migrants. But in order to do this, states also need to monitor and control their own citizens. Because one thing human beings are prone to do is to associate with other human beings, independently of their immigration status. People love, befriend, work with, create with, employ others and some of those people are immigrants. So to stop immigrants from doing the things the state doesn’t want them to do, the state also has to monitor its citizens who want to do those things with them and if necessary to pass laws preventing them from doing those things.



In the UK, the whole of the “hostile environment” that caused the Windrush Scandal is premised on such control. To enter into employment, or to rent a place to live, or to open a bank account or acquire a driving licence, you have to prove your right to live in the country. Naturally, this requires not only that immigrants are monitored but the establishment of a clear notion of who counts as an immigrant and who doesn’t and a requirement on everyone to prove their status and eligibility. The freedom of citizens is compromised in other ways: if they want to invite non-resident foreigners to visit their houses or to attend academic conferences or sporting events with them, then a bureaucrat (acting on behalf of the state and beholden to public opinion) must certify that this is ok. If a citizen wants to marry a foreigner and live with that person on the territory of the state, they have to prove to the authorities that their relationship is genuine and conforms to official stereotypes of what a loving relationship should be, as well as having to demonstrate sufficient income to support the other person. Those lucky enough for the state to permit them to love may well find, as they cross borders with their non-citizen family members, that they are delayed for a lot longer than “regular people” and are subjected to intrusive questioning by border guards. Citizens who follow the very human impulse to rescue those in danger run the risk of criminal penalties if those they assist are unauthorized migrants.

One thing that Kukathas finds shocking, as do I, is that much of this system of surveillance and control has been rendered normal and hence invisible. People are treated in these ways but that is just the way of the world. The mental compartmentalization of immigration control leads to stark inconsistencies. In the UK, politicians on the libertarian right of the Conservative party have been angered by the controls on freedom of movement and association required to control the COVID pandemic and are now outraged by the possiblity of vaccine passports. But these same MPs have voted over and over again for immigration measures that are far more drastic restrictions on human freedom, including on the freedom of citizens, and to avert a much less harmful outcome, indeed outcomes that may even be beneficial. An entire carceral archipelago focused on detention and deportation (often of citizens incorrectly classified as immigrants) can grow up with self-styled libertarians not noticing.

Not only does this system of control and classification deny us our freedom and erode our sensibility, it also costs us a great deal of money. Some of this is obvious and is publicly stated in the budgets of government agencies that police borders, review visa applications, detain immigrants, charter planes to deport them and the like. But much of the expense is simply unaccounted for. Sometimes this is inevitable as we cannot know what the missed opportunities from immigration control have been (Freddie Mercury and Jimi Hendrix would not have been able to contribute to the British music scene under today’s laws). Much of it, though, consists of expenses imposed on civil society by the state’s requirements to check and monitor on pain of financial sanction or even criminal penalty: every university in the UK now has compliance units to surveil the attendance of overseas students while their human resource departments check the passports of employees. When all such costs are multiplied across the public and private institutions, firms, individuals in a society, the cost must be enormous. Nobody knows what it actually is.

Unusually for an academic treatise, Kukathas finishes the book with a poem imagining what the world would be like if you needed a visa to fall in love. It sounds cheesy, but it works.