Space

I used to think novels were these telos-fuelled trams you hop onto, not like the trams of a normal European city with lines forming meshes that tent-pole at exchange points to condense traffic and the importance of certain neighbourhoods, imposing a new behavioural topology on top of whatever geography was already there, but more like the Luas in Dublin which has just two lines that are only thematically north-south and east-west, were built at the same time but did not interconnect either physically or fare-wise, despite multiple people and agencies pointing out the rank stupidity of this, and so force you to travel in a single dimension, along one obtusely pre-determined line. You get on and off the tram, or put the book down and pick it up again, but you can only ever travel forward to the end or back to the beginning, the way novels retroactively unravel their meaning as the conclusions reframes all that went before. Though, the way numbers are going, long-form fiction seems less city trams than heritage railways tended by hobbyists and devotees, going nowhere much at all.

This was my way of thinking, anyway, before I got really into audiobooks and learnt that some special few stories are not journeys but places. Those places are both a subset of reality and bigger than it, and evert into us as we immerse into them.



It happened like this. After a dose of covid and ensuing confinement indoors, I left London to spend last autumn, winter and spring in my own country, walking nearby roads and the sea shore for two or three hours most days. (We had a 5km limit enforced at police check-points.) After exercise like that I need to spend at least as long lying flat to recover, so between the walks and the lying about in the dark, and, I suppose, the only going into town once a week to buy food for myself and my parents, I wanted other human voices. But not cacophony; communion. I should say this was by no means an unhappy time, but the period of deepest contentment in my adult life so far. I don’t know if I could do it every winter, but the discipline of having to provide my own endorphins with no recourse to external stimuli meant consciously limiting the horizons of even imagined escape, while physically seeing for miles in all directions for much of each day’s available light.

In London I have never seen the sun set. It’s something that happens behind lines and lines of buildings. I never hear silence. In the short, tense spells of engine quiet between the rumbling whine of this low-flying jet and the next climaxing overhead and pressing on to Heathrow or City, there is siren, stadium cheer, motorbike retort, horn, one side of an argument, car alarm, house alarm, cars accelerating down a narrow lane, scolding, cajoling, bottle meets concrete, outdoor café clatter, jackhammer, bin lorry, the unexplained laughter of strangers. It’s a congery of noise, a beaded cacophony whose lulls part the air in the swing of a sucker punch. And look, it’s just city life. Ignore it or listen all you like. None of it means anything. (Not quite true. Next day I read this over to the deep, stereo thwock of a Chinook somewhere above. One is fine. Two or more over central London are never good.)

My first audiobook in the soft Kerry silence was Susannah Clarke’s Piranesi, read by Chiwetl Ejiofor. My Mum recommended it, but I manfully over-ruled my inner teenager to download it anyway. This is how it starts: “When the moon rose in the Third Northern Hall I went to the Ninth Vestibule to witness the joining of three Tides.” Piranesi, beloved child of the House, walks and reads his world, contained by it but free, sanguine about physical discomfort and deprivation, open to knowledge and joy.

The thing about ME/CFS, as I experience it, anyway, is the exhaustion cannot be, well, exhausted, only briefly appeased. If I work my legs – and they are good, strong legs and shapely, the part of my body I used to think generated my energy rather than spent it – they do not immediately tire, but I lose the ability to summon words, finish sentences and find my way to places I know well. An hour or a day after exertion the feeling of a metal dome between my skull and brain, squeezing, will give way to a wholly systemic sludge, the ‘walking through treacle’ tiredness so many describe. But, and this only makes sense in the course of a long, long illness, I do not want to rest. I fight it like a toddler fights naptime. I eat sugar, read Twitter, pick off low-hanging to-dos, look online at things I won’t buy. If I sleep this afternoon, I just might feel ok tomorrow. If I don’t, I will feel as bad or worse. But I refuse to rest because that gives the exhaustion what it wants. Anyway, it’s fickle. You know the experiment where they feed some lab mice in response to them pushing a button, and some only randomly, when they push it? The mice in the random group keep pushing and pushing till their little noses are bloody, even until they die, because this time it might just work. M.E. is like that. To lie down to rest is to hope for relief.

To lie down to rest is to find something else to fail at. Counting backwards, slowed exhalations, body-scan, imagining being in the sea and slipping under, imagining being an albatross flying for weeks, forgetting how land smells, half asleep and instinctively surfing currents of wind.

Nope. Still awake, failing to sleep. Still addled, raddled, unable to generate sufficient nothingness to swoop down into even as, swooping, you become not-one-thing and fizz out into air. Still here in this bed, this room, this house, hoping for relief that will almost certainly not come.

Into those early darkening afternoons crept Piranesi.

To be continued.