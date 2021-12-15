Pregnant Judges

In Justice, Gender, and the Family, Susan Okin wrote about a cartoon she once saw. “Three elderly, robed male justices are depicted, looking down with astonishment at their very pregnant bellies. One says to the others, without further elaboration: ‘Perhaps we’d better reconsider that decision.’” (102).

I read that book for the first time over a decade ago now, but that comic stayed with me for a long time. On the one hand, it seemed like such a clever way to make a very big and important point. On the other hand, when I tried to nail down the exact content of that point, I found myself bristling at it.



Okin used the comic to illustrate the importance of devices like the Rawlsian original position and to motivate the point that more than formal legal protections will be necessary to achieve gender equality. She invoked the comic again, in a footnote of a later article, where she wrote that the “cartoonist’s concern” is borne out by a study showing that male Republican judges ruled in favor of the women in sex discrimination cases at a much lower rate than did female Republican judges (“Justice and Gender: An Unfinished Debate,” 1549). But I guess I always thought the comic was also making a more specific point, and it’s that one that I first had trouble nailing down and then had trouble accepting.

Here are three things that comic could have been saying:

Our social positioning makes such a difference to our moral deliberation that even people whose job is to deliberate hard and carefully will regularly fail to heed deeply morally important considerations that they would recognize easily if only their self-interest were implicated in a different way. The above is true, and it is true especially of men, or of those in positions of power and privilege, especially when it comes to decisions that implicate the interests of women, or those without power and privilege. A particular cast of judicial characters was guilty of allowing their social positioning to have this effect, and they consequently discounted or ignored a deeply morally important consideration.

There are clearly plenty of other options, but these are roughly the three that have struck me as importantly and interestingly different. Weaker versions of the first two claims are familiar from feminist epistemology. In my view, some weaker version of the first claim is clearly true, and some weaker version of the second is at least highly plausible. We all have liabilities when it comes to moral discernment, and these surely are often a product of our social positioning.

But the comic relies on a quite strong version of whichever of these three claims it’s advancing.

What struck me at the time is this: It seemed like someone was being accused of something really bad. The charge that men tasked with the responsibility of deliberating over all our most fundamental interests would completely change their position about how to balance those interests were they to suddenly experience one of them first-personally seemed—and still seems—like a very serious charge to level. I wanted to understand who was being accused, and of what exactly they were being accused.

Male judges can’t understand what it’s like to be tragically pregnant. Neither can I. But I, and they, can read and listen and think hard and empathize. I, and they, can remember that those powers fall short of first-personal experiential knowledge. So, I, and they, can listen again, and try to take special care not to discount the importance of an interest just because we haven’t experienced it firsthand.

Okin’s comic seemed to me to be saying that certain people are either incapable of doing that or haven’t bothered to do that. That’s a much stronger claim than the charge that they’d feel women’s interest in reproductive freedom differently if they personally stood to lose. It’s the charge that they’ve effectively discounted women’s interest in reproductive freedom entirely. They either couldn’t or willfully didn’t do the work of trying to understand. And that’s not just patriarchal, male privilege, structural injustice stuff. That’s either tragic (if they couldn’t) or maniacal (if they willfully didn’t).

By now I’ll be suspected of having no sense of humor. Try to trust for a minute that I do have a sense of humor, and that I did even during that first reading. (Although my grad school self scribbled the word “cringe” in the margin next to the relevant passage in Okin’s book, she also drew a smiley face.) But the comic wasn’t just being funny; it was saying something in a funny way, and even as I was amused, I cringed because the charge was obscure but seemed so grave that it mattered just what it was.

Here’s my confession: I think I felt like men were either being unfairly disparaged or unfairly let off the hook. Men can empathize. They can practice deliberative humility. They can listen. They can take interests seriously and weigh them appropriately even when the interests aren’t their own. Many men fail to do this, of course, and they should be held accountable when they do. But—I thought—we shouldn’t infer from some man’s position on abortion that they’ve failed to do it, and so we shouldn’t infer from their being male and anti-abortion-rights that were they female they’d be pro-abortion-rights. It might be true that their view would change were they female. But we aren’t justified in believing it just on the grounds of their sex and position on abortion. For all we know, if that’s all we know, they might have deliberated well and carefully, and reached an anti-abortion-rights position nonetheless. After all, many people who could become tragically pregnant have done just that. I don’t doubt that our legal landscape around abortion would be different if more women were in positions of power and authority. I don’t doubt that lots of legal landscapes would be different. But the comic seemed to take that complex likelihood and make it funny by reducing it to an accumulation of individual men being incompetent or willfully awful moral deliberators.

Still, good jokes often rely on exaggeration and often come at someone’s expense, so I can easily persuade myself that defensiveness and cringes are misplaced. And the points that Okin took the comic to make are good ones. I decided, ultimately, that everything is fine.

Then, as I listened to the arguments being made in the U.S. Supreme Court hearing about the Mississippi abortion law, the comic and my ambivalent appreciation of it leapt right back to mind.

And I started to think more about the third option listed above. Maybe the comic was about a particular cast of judges. Maybe in the case of those judges, the inference the comic drew was more complicated. Maybe it was rationally—and not merely comedically—defensible. Maybe it wasn’t inferring bad moral reasoning only from judges’ maleness and opposition to abortion rights. Maybe in the case of some particular cast of judges, we had reason to think that opposition to abortion rights really was down to bad moral deliberation—to a spectacular failure even to try to listen and empathize. If the charge is levelled against particular individuals, and if we had good reason to find them guilty, my defensiveness was doubly out of place. Those particular individuals should have worked to offset their first-personal limitations through effortful listening and empathizing. It was their job to do that. And they failed.

I’m no expert in Supreme Court norms for questioning and arguing. I guess all the cases they hear are cases wherein deeply important interests are at stake, and maybe their tone and language can’t always reflect the gravity of those interests. I’m also aware that I’m inviting charges of hypocrisy here, as I’ve sometimes been accused, reasonably, of focusing on an argument’s soundness too much to the exclusion of possible deleterious effects on possible portions of the audience. But I couldn’t help hearing in some of the questioning just the kind of failure that Okin’s comic seems to portray. I’m not sure the justices’ position would change were they suddenly to find themselves with unwanted “pregnant bellies” or to find themselves confronted with a tragic, impossible choice that nobody should face. But I couldn’t help wondering whether some of the questions would have been asked at all, and whether some would have been asked with a touch less self-satisfaction, a touch more humility, or a more resonant note of solemnity, if the questioners had worked hard enough to listen and to understand the experiences of the women whose deeply morally important interests hang in the balance.

Last weekend, I read this powerful, devastating essay by an abortion doctor. Now, in addition to those judges, I’m thinking about one of this doctor’s patients:

“One twenty-five-year-old mother of five asked if she was allowed to take the fetal tissue home to perform a funeral for it. I explained that in our clinic, this isn’t permitted… So instead she bowed her head toward the dish in my hand, closed her eyes, and whispered, ‘I love you. And I’m sorry.’”

Maybe the strong versions of claims one and two above are true. Maybe number three is true of this cast of judges. I have my doubts. But even if the claims aren’t true, something might still be very wrong. Suppose the cast of judges would have the very same moral and constitutional convictions they have now, even were they to find themselves with pregnant bellies. And suppose they’d have those same convictions even if they thought and listened hard, and empathized, and reminded themselves that empathy falls short of first-personal experience. Suppose they wouldn’t “reconsider that decision” at all. Still, if they had pregnant bellies or if they listened and empathized better, they might do better at discussing the case in ways that honor the fact that whatever their ultimate moral and constitutional convictions, women’s interest in access to abortion is a vital and deeply morally important interest. They might reconsider the care with which they speak of that interest as they lean toward subordinating it.