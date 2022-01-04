Africa Cup of Nations open thread

The Africa Cup of Nations 2021 (postponed) is about to start, with Cameroon v Burkina Faso on Sunday. As a Liverpool fan, I’m torn between Egypt and Senegal, although since I’m an admirer of the Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who went from a year on the dole in France to the very top levels of football, and displaced the incredibly expensive Kepa). So, on balance it is Mane-Mendy Senegal for me. Tips? Opinions?
Neville Morley 01.04.22 at 10:09 am
It does look like a pretty open competition this year, and who knows what impact the plague might still have… For some reason I have positive feelings about Morocco – but I traditionally cheer for Nigeria, without being able to remember why this started, and their striker from Union Berlin, Taiwo Awoniyi, has had a pretty storming season so far, so I’ll go for them at least to reach the final.