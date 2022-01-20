A fun and often useful way of getting perspective on events from what seems like the relatively recent past is to take the time interval between those events and the present, then count back an equal time into the past [1].
For example, The Beatles first big hit, Love me Do, came out 60 years ago, in 1962. Going back 60 years to 1902, the hits of that year included Scott Joplin’s ragtime number The Entertainer. The recent buzz around Get Back can be compared to the revival of interest in Joplin generated by the Newman-Redford movie The Sting[2]
A more memorable event for most who were alive at the time was the assassination of John F Kennedy in 1963, that is, 59 years ago. Going back 59 years gets us to 1904, only three years after the previous US Presidential assassination, that of William McKinley. At least according to Wikipedia, the immediate reaction to the McKinley assassination was comparable to that after Kennedy’s. However, McKinley was overshadowed by his successor, Teddy Roosevelt in a way that didn’t happen with LBJ and JFK. So, AFAICT, McKinley’s assassination was pretty much forgotten by the time of Kennedy’s election[2]
As far as left politics goes, a comparable observation that the events of May 1968 are closer to the October Revolution than to the present.
Looking at intervals like this gives an idea of whether change has been fast or slow. For example, the beginning of the Jet Age of passenger jet transport is commonly dated to the introduction of the Boeing 707 in 1958, but there’s also a case for the 747 introduced in 1969. Counting back from these two dates gives a range from 1894 to 1916, neatly bracketing the Wright Brothers in 1903. The massive advances from the Wright Brothers to the early 7x7s contrast sharply with the near-stasis since then (punctuated by the failure of the Concorde). Today’s 7x7s and their Airbus competitors differ most notably in the fact that the passengers are packed in tighter, and more effectively pacified with digital entertainment. The newer planes are more fuel efficient, safer and not quite as noisy, but those are incremental advances in an industry that used to symbolise modernity and technical progress.
That’s enough from me. Anyone else have a favorite?
fn1. The first time I saw this was in a look back at at an ANU Revue, during the Vietnam years, on the theme Hits of the Blitz. The author pointed out that the Vietnam War was now further in the past than WWII had been at the time the show was put on.
fn2. Doing the same thing for The Sting (1973) takes us back to the silent era and The Thief of Baghdad
fn2. Some fans of numerology noted that the winners of the 1860, 1880, 1900 and 1960 elections had been assassinated. Adding the 1840 1920 and 1940 winners, who died in office (though Roosevelt survived his third term, and won again in 1944), this produced the “Curse of the Zero Years”
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Dave Maier 01.20.22 at 5:29 am
Don’t forget William Henry Harrison (1840). Tippecanoe and Tyler too! Good catch! Will fix
Fake Dave 01.20.22 at 6:24 am
Understanding that the two world wars were only about 20 years apart helps explain why so many people thought the world was supposed to end in the mid-60s. You can also treat both wars and the poorly enforced armistice in between as a single three-decade-long event that ended 77 years ago (roughly a human lifetime). Subtract 77 from 1914 and you get 1847 — the midpoint of the Mexican-American War and just a year before the wave of revolutions that spread across Europe.
The next 30 years would see the world utterly transformed by the rise of romantic nationalism and a marked uptick in bloody uprisings and armed conflicts including the Crimean War, the Second Opium War and far more devastating Taiping Rebellion in China, the American Civil War, the Italian and German wars of unification, the only sustained border wars between South American republics and the quick but dirty Franco-Prussian war. It also saw the transition from old colonial models of far-flung trading posts and client states to a “global frontier” mindset that would culminate in the New Imperialism and Scramble for Africa of the 1880s and see hundreds of native nations erased from the maps.
All of this of course, factored into starting the Great War, but for most of that hypothetical human lifespan, it would be impossible to discern a pattern and even in 1914, most people were apparently blind to where it was was all headed. It makes me wonder what delusions and blindspots the post-war generation had (besides ecology) that future generations are going to shake their heads at.