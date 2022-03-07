Russian University leaders support Putin’s war

My university’s online newspaper reported earlier today that the Rectors of Russian Universities (their presidents/chancellors) have posted a statement of support for Putin’s war. Below the fold you find the translation that Deep-L made for us from Russian to English. (I don’t read Russian but my other experiences with Deep-L are pretty good).

So, the Rectors support the war, and adop the rethorics of the need for the “denazification” of Ukraine. The give their support to president Putin, and say they “support our President, who has made perhaps the most difficult decision of his life, a hard-won but necessary one.” Sadly, they also see it as their “fundamental duty, … to teach our students to be patriotic and to strive to help their motherland.”

I only hope that the Rectors had to do this because they could not do otherwise – a scenario so bad that, say, they would be put in prison and tortured, or their students endangered and universities put on fire. If no threats and coercion as serious as that made them write such utter horror, they should ashamed of calling themselves ‘academics’. Not just because they support Putin whose regime is massively violating human rights, not just because they support a brutal and unnecessary war, but also because they have not understood what the University is for.

Address by the Russian Union of Rectors

04.03.2022

Dear colleagues!

Events are taking place before our eyes that concern every citizen of Russia. It is Russia’s decision to finally end the eight-year confrontation between Ukraine and the Donbas, to achieve the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine and thereby protect itself from the growing military threats.

We, the rectorial corps of the Russian Federation, have developed and strengthened Russian-Ukrainian scientific and educational ties for many decades, cherishing each other. Our joint research has made a huge contribution to world science, which is why the long-standing tragedy in Donbas has a special pain and bitterness in our hearts.

It is very important in these days to support our country, our army, which defends our security, to support our President, who has made perhaps the most difficult decision of his life, a hard-won but necessary one.

It is important not to forget our fundamental duty, which is to teach our students to be patriotic and to strive to help their motherland.

Universities have always been a pillar of the state. Our priority goal is to serve Russia and develop its intellectual potential. Now more than ever, we must demonstrate confidence and resilience under economic and information attacks, effectively rally around our President, setting an example of optimistic spirit and faith in the power of reason in our youth, and instilling hope that peace will soon come.

Together we are a great power!