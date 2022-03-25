The future of Crooked Timber and its comments

A couple of days ago we had an online get-together of many of the Crooked Timber writers. Although we’ve been around for nearly nineteen years, this is the first time this has happened, and it probably never would have but for the pandemic and the possibilities that Zoom has opened up. Some of us were approaching our bedtime and others had to make a really early start as participants came from Brisbane, Singapore, Exeter in England, the south of France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and various parts of the US. We should do it again soon.
One thing we discussed was how to improve the volume and variety of our contributions. Things have changed a lot since 2003, not least the variety of channels of communication, including social media. Many of the people who read Crooked Timber tell us what they like and don’t like using Twitter, Facebook, email and the like. On-site comments, on the other hand, are not what they were. Though we retain a small cadre of dedicated commenters, the quality of discussion is not always that great and there are too many drive-by and borderline insulting interventions from anonymous accounts. Figuring out how and whether to respond to a misdirected comment can be a significant overhead for writers who can’t know whether the original engagement was in good faith. So we’ve decided to change our default to having comments turned off, with writers having the option to turn them on if they like. Open threads and “Twigs and Branches” will have comments enabled, but we will not tolerate people using open comments on one focused post to comment on a post where the writer decided not to open them. Long-term readers, feel free to show your appreciation (or not) via those other routes. Comments on this post are open.
Chris S 03.25.22 at 8:43 am
Long time reader. What stopped me commenting was that my comments always turned up late and I couldn’t figure out what level of verification was needed there stop that happening.
oldster 03.25.22 at 8:49 am
A reasonable response to a sad situation.
Thanks for keeping alive a format that has generally disappeared elsewhere. For those of us who do not tweet, this site is better than, eg, a list that aggregates the tweets of all authors. And of course permits longer essays.
I’ll see you out on the branches, and try not to saw them off.
Julienz 03.25.22 at 9:25 am
I have always been a quiet reader, absorbing and learning, listening and trying to understand. The policy doesn’t affect me but I am sad that you have had to implement it.
digamma 03.25.22 at 9:59 am
I definitely understand the reasons but I am still sad to hear it. This was one site where I always read the comments.
Moz 03.25.22 at 10:18 am
As a non-user of antisocial media that leaves me emailing or nothing, which isn’t ideal as that would mean challenging your spam filters in order to have a private interaction. Which if nothing else is quite a change in emphasis.
Note that in Australia antisocial media seems likely to gain a stronger ID requirement under proposed law changes, and that will further filter out otherwise useful commenters. Quiggin will be fine, people who can’t keep their career and participate in politics using their legal identity not so much.
I have a vague impression (from sites like Techdirt) that the EU is heading down a similar path of imposing legal liability on websites that requires significant resources to mitigate, thus removing smaller sites from the pool.
aubergine 03.25.22 at 10:52 am
I’ve been reading for many years, for most of which I just read without commenting. I feel like the quality of discussion fell with the change to pre-moderation, which turned each thread into a series of missed connections. But it’s still been worthwhile.
What drew me here and kept me coming back was not just the posts, but also the way each post was immediately open to being challenged or defended in the comments, which would then challenge or defend each other, generally in a thoughtful and interesting way (by the standards of online discourse). There’s something about that style of publication, I think, that makes it more valuable than a series of unchallenged pronouncements, and it’s becoming tragically rare in today’s Internet of polarisation and blocklists. But it’s your site, of course, and you’re doing all the work, so it’s entirely up to you.
Thomas Beale 03.25.22 at 10:53 am
If you want to really keep it going, and have more comprehensible comment threads, up and down votes, managed moderation, controls on too-frequent posters and much else, Discourse is the platform to use. It would be technically annoying to make the move, but various organisations in which I work have done so, and it has been a game changer.
I would suggest that the proposed approach is not likely to improve engagement – unless comments are left on as previously. If they are mostly turned off, I think the audience will fade away due to the disconnect between posts and generic open comment threads.