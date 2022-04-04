The coming French elections

France is an odd place to be at the moment, because we are two weeks out from a very important Presidential election and you really wouldn’t know it on the street. The regulation posters are there, side-by-side, but otherwise postering and stickering is minimal: I’ve seen more from an obscure Marxist-Leninist sect than I have from the campaign favourite, Emmanuel Macron. And in the little town where I am, there were no campaigners at all at the Saturday market where I’ve seen people demonstrating for all kinds of political causes (most recently the anti-vaxxers) quite regularly.

The current situation is that Macron, the incumbent, is out in front and almost certain to qualify for the second round and that he is likely to joined by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The challenge from the ultra-right Eric Zemmour has faded badly, but it is just possible that Le Pen might be pipped by the far-left populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon of La France Insoumise. The traditional parties are nowhere with Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist Party candidate, heading for a derisory single-digit score. Yannick Jadot, the Green candidate, who to my mind is the most attractive candidate politically, will also get single digits. The overwhelming victor is likely to be abstention, as apathetic voters just stay at home.



While Macron is likely to get re-elected, the contest with Le Pen has unnerving echoes of Brexit and Trump-Clinton and the polls are tightening. In the past, the left would back anyone against the far right, but in 2022 I can’t see Mélenchon calling for a vote for Macron. So there is an outside chance that Le Pen will win and that France will have its first extreme-right government since Pétain, who didn’t have to win a popular vote. Moreover, it is possible that even with the Ukraine war in the background and with the massacres at Bucha and elsewhere fresh in the memory, a candidate with a history of association with Vladimir Putin could get elected. (And it isn’t just Le Pen: Mélenchon and Zemmour have Putin-friendly history as do a slew of politicians from Pécresse’s Les Républicains.)

So how did we get here? France is not a particularly badly governed country and it is one of the world’s richest, where people generally enjoy a high standard of living and have access to generous health and welfare benefits. But there is a sense that the country has stalled and that decay has set in. Macron promised a kind of elite managerialist renewal, bypassing the traditional parties and governing as a detached radical centrist. But he has not achieved all that much. His big pension reform stalled, a cost-of-living crisis was one of the elements behind the sometimes violent Gilets Jaunes protests, and he faced the same tough problem of negotiation COVID, lockdowns, and a vaccine programme that other Western politicians have faced.

France has also been gripped by some pretty rampant Islamophobia and somewhat irratinal anxiety about demographics and immigration. While it is hard to disentangle cause and effect, the major terrorist attacks at Nice, the Bataclan, the Charlie Hebdo assassinations and other murders have certainly fuelled this reaction. In the face of it centrist politicians have emphasised France’s secular and republican character and have doubled down on measures (such as anti-hijab laws) that increase the alienation and marginalization of France’s Muslims. The far-right’s Islamophobia and xenophobia has been echoed and legitimized by ministers at the heart of of centrist government who have also played “culture wars” against an imaginary enemy of Islamo-leftism lurking in the universities (think Critical Race Theory).

So here we are with the prospect of the far-right in power and all the implications that would hold for the European Union which might not survive a powerful anti-democratic enemy within one of its most important and populous countries. Hard not to to feel a real sense of trepidation as the clock ticks down.