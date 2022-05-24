Why We’re Polarized, Part 1

I started reading Why We’re Polarized, by Ezra Klein, back in November. I’d also given a copy to my dad, proposing that we both read it and then talk about it over a beer. I have the good fortune to have a father who disagrees with me about many things, who is kind and curious, and who presumes good will, not only when he’s talking to his daughter but when he’s talking to most people who haven’t given him a pretty good reason to abandon that presumption. He is also so exceedingly gracious that he can be relied upon to read any book given to him as a gift. I really wanted to read this book with my dad, and I knew he’d follow through because he never doesn’t. What could go wrong? Me, of course.

A few chapters in, life got busy and other things more urgently needed reading. So, by the time I picked the book back up a few weeks ago, it had lain open and face down for long enough to have collected an impressive cover of dust. But, flipping back through the pages and revisiting my scribbles in the margins, I quickly remembered how much I’d been enjoying it. Quite apart from the interesting content, the skillfulness of it is thrilling. Klein reviews so much social science research in these chapters and weaves such a compelling argument from the threads of that research that he has no business also having written a book that’s engaging and painless to read. Yet he’s done just that.

The book makes the case that the U.S. political system is now characterized by a vicious feedback loop between polarizing political identities and polarizing political institutions. Over the coming weeks, I’ll write a few posts about things that struck me as I worked my way (back) through the book, and I’ll frame some questions it raised for me. First up is Klein’s origin story about the feedback loop, which involves the sorting of our various identities into camps aligned with newly differentiating political parties.

Klein writes that the passage of the Civil Rights Act heralded the death of the Dixiecrats, which effectively enabled southern conservatives to join the Republican Party and northern liberals to join the Democratic Party. This in turn enabled the parties to sort themselves ideologically. Over the coming pages, Klein describes the various dimensions of sorting that ensued, where such sorting had previously been absent or less stark: These include sorting along lines of race, religion, geography, and social class.

Among the most striking findings are these:

“In an analysis at FiveThirtyEight, Dave Wasserman looked at ‘landslide counties’—counties where the winning presidential candidate got at least 60 percent of the vote. In 1992, 39 percent of voters lived in landslide counties. By 2016, that had shot up to 61 percent of voters. The numbers were even starker when Wasserman looked at counties where the winning candidate won by more than 50 points: the share of voters living in those ‘extreme landslide’ counties more than quintupled, from 4 percent in 1992 to 21 percent in 2016. In less than twenty-five years, the percentage of voters who lived in a district where almost everyone thought like them politically went from 1 in 20 to 1 in 5” (39).

And:

“Decades ago, when the parties were less sorted, the density of the place we lived did less to predict our partisanship. Today, as political scientist Jonathan Rodden shows in his book Why Cities Lose, the density of the place we live has become a powerful predictor of partisanship. Call this the tale of two Clintons. As the political analyst Ron Brownstein wrote in The Atlantic, in both 1992 and 1996, Bill Clinton ‘carried nearly half of America’s 3,100 counties. But since then, Democrats have retreated into the nation’s urban centers.’ In 2000, Al Gore won the popular vote with fewer than seven hundred counties. In 2012, Obama won the popular vote by much more than Gore, but carried only about six hundred counties. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with fewer than five hundred counties—more than one thousand counties fewer than her husband had won twenty-five years before” (40-1).

Moreover:

“What makes America’s urban-rural divide particularly destabilizing is the economic divide it tracks.” According to a 2016 Brookings report, “the less-than-500 counties that Hillary Clinton carried nationwide encompassed a massive 64 percent of America’s economic activity as measured by total output in 2015” (41).

And, more frivolously but also perhaps most vividly expressive of how deep the sorting goes:

“Wasserman calculated that House Democrats now represented 78 percent of all Whole Foods locations, but only 27 percent of Cracker Barrels” (42).

What built party differentiation and sorting into identitarian polarization is the story woven together over the course of the book. The story is of a feedback loop between polarizing political identities and polarizing political institutions. A crucial piece of the story from these early chapters concerns how party differentiation enabled the sorting of partisans by personality type. Klein writes about how differences among people as measured by the “big five” personality traits—openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion-introversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism—increasingly shape our political leanings. Summarizing a body of research that has made big waves since the 2016 election, Klein writes that “different studies categorize people in different ways, but the common thread is that openness to experience—and the basic optimism that drives it—is associated with liberalism, while conscientiousness, a preference for order and tradition that breeds a skepticism toward disruptive change, connects to conservatism. People high in openness are more likely to enjoy trying new foods, traveling to new places, living in diverse cities, keeping a messy desk. They’re less sensitive to threatening photos and disgusting images, even when measuring subrational indicators like eye tracking and saliva chemicals” (44).

Thus, the Whole Foods vs. Cracker Barrel phenomenon: “These are large corporations with skilled teams that carefully choose the placement of new locations. Their choices map onto our politics…because our politics map onto our deeper preferences, and those deeper preferences drive much more than just our politics” (45).

I’ve been somewhat skeptical about this psychology research. I think that’s partly because it just seems so very flattering to the self-concept of many liberals I know, who style themselves as open to experience and courageous in virtue of that openness. In contrast, the word “fearful” comes up a lot to describe the conservative worldview, and it feels ironically comfortable to the liberal worldview to think of conservative political commitments as being driven largely by fear. But some of the descriptions of the personality trends strike me as nearly tautological, having paid attention to politics mostly during a time when the differences between parties were already clear and unified: Conservatives are resistant to change, whereas liberals welcome it. Of course, the nature of the change and of the status quo are crucial to the question of whether conservatives will indeed resist and liberals welcome it. But as general defeasible orientations, these personality differences appear right there in the name of the political outlooks, as if the research is telling us that liberals are liberal and conservatives conservative.

Klein’s point is not that we’ve come to sort ourselves by personality type, but that pre-existing personality differences have come to affiliate predictably with political identity as the identities of the political parties clarified and unified. So, part of the story of an increasingly polarized public involves the meeting of these preexisting kinds of personality differences with the clarification and unification of party differences. As Klein puts it: “Every dimension of our lives—ideology, religiosity, geography, and so on—carries a psychological signal. And those psychological signals strengthen as they align. What’s been happening to American life is we’re taking the magnets and stacking them on top of one another, so the pull-push force of that stack is multiplied—particularly for the people most engaged in politics” (47-8).

Two caveats: First, the psychological sort is concentrated among white Americans; second, it is concentrated among those who are most engaged in politics: those for whom voting is not transactional but an expression of identity. More on both of these caveats to come.

The piece of this story that I find most striking is the geographical bit. Geographical sorting seems particularly nefarious relative to religious sorting and ideological sorting. Among other things, it seems like the kind of sorting that we should regret in its own right—not only because it makes things so easy for Cracker Barrel and Whole foods, and not only because the U.S. political system ensures that it will result in the relative political disenfranchisement of liberals. Of course, we seek out those whom we recognize as being like us along relevant dimensions. But we observe readily enough in other contexts that it is also good for us to enjoy ample opportunities for finding affinity across difference. Is geographical sorting then something to regret in its own right? Is it sorting that we ought to take steps to disrupt, maybe even at the cost of making individual choices that frustrates our intrinsic preferences about where to live? What individual choices and collective actions should be up for discussion?

I’ll go a little deeper on this next week, but would love to know what others think in the meantime.