Who thinks who is a threat to a democracy, Part 2

I did a part 1 so I owe a part 2. (I’d like to do a series but I don’t think it will all go with this particular title.)

Right. In part 1, I considered whether D’s really believe that the R party is, as Biden suggested in his speech, a standing threat to democracy, due to Trump and MAGA. Douthat (and others) have suggested that D behavior suggests this is a bit of a put-on. D’s don’t seem to be taking the threat seriously. My counter-argument is that if you think there is, like, a 20% threat to democracy from the R’s, that’s hard to deal with coherently. Partly you want to set your hair on fire and run around screaming ‘danger!’, partly you want to just keep calm and carry on. But those responses are cognitively dissonant, which makes you look insincere – probably about the hair-on-fire part. But that’s actually not right. The dissonance fits the uncertain facts.

So let’s turn to the R’s. Do the R’s really believe that Trump and Trumpism is NOT a threat to democracy AND/OR that D’s are actually the real threat to democracy due to ‘Russia Russia Russia hoax’ perpetrating, election-stealing Dark Brandon and his illegal, student-debt-cancelling ways, plus his nefarious son Hunter?

I want to try to be non-polemical, non-abusive about this (not too abusive yet I want to be efficiently dismissive of stuff that’s obviously not true. Life’s too short and all that.) I also want to acknowledge upfront that obviously there is a huge range of opinion and belief. There are paranoid Trump cultists who believe weird shit about Italian satellites stealing votes from Trump. All the Kraken stuff and 2000 Mules stuff. Obviously no one who isn’t seriously in the tank for Trump believes anything of the sort. If there were actual evidence, we’d have seen it by now. So belief in conspiracy theories is motivated reasoning of an extreme sort. So there is something else going on underneath to motivate belief in these weird conspiracy theories; also, a lot of the ‘belief’ has got to be semi-performative, just something you say to express how much you don’t like Biden. But, in order to feel good about yourself, you’ve got to believe the stuff you have to say. It’s tribal. Identity politics. Rather than getting a tattoo, to permanently join the gang, you almost self-induce doxastic scarring. You believe a crazy thing, so you can’t ever get out, because there’s nowhere else to go for people who believe such crazy stuff.

Also, I think that the ‘Russia Russia Russia stuff’ has genuinely succeeded in having an epistemic impact outside the core MAGA cult. This gets us into the world of anti-anti-Trumpers and generally R’s who don’t like Trump but are going to ride along and hope things get better. They have to have a story to tell and a big part of it is: Trump may be bad, but he was also treated real bad over the Russia stuff. So it’s a wash. Or he has an excuse for his behavior. Or something. This is obviously not a sensible assessment of the Russia stuff. But I feel that Russia marks a epistemic divide, with large groups on both sides, either thinking Trump obviously did wrong or thinking he didn’t really do anything wrong, ergo he was done wrong.

But for this point I want to leave all this conspiracy mess at the surface and ask a related, slightly deeper question. When MAGA-types plot to overturn the constitutional order, allegedly to ‘save the constitutional order’, what are they really thinking? What do I think they really think – about Trump, about America? Trump, I think, is a narcissist grifter. He is oddly unpolitical, for a guy who almost succeeded in staging a coup. I think I get Trump. But I really don’t get his followers. On some level, I really don’t. There is such severe cognitive dissonance. The conspiracy stuff is there to make it less dissonant: why am I trying to violently overturn a lawful election if supposedly I want to back law and order and am for ‘election integrity’? It doesn’t compute unless there is some nefarious conspiracy. Ergo there has to be a conspiracy. But the belief in the conspiracy didn’t come first. It was confabulated up because someone wanted to overturn the constitution on behalf of the constitution. So why did THAT contradiction arise?

Here again it’s not exactly a total mystery. You have segments of the population who feel they OUGHT to be dominant AND that they ought to be able to dominate rightfully via the constitutional order BUT that isn’t working out SO it must be their lack of dominance is do to SOMEONE ELSE mucking up the ‘rightful’ constitutional order. And then you color in/back-form the details so that narrative flows. So you end up trying to overturn a lawful election to prevent anyone overturning a lawful election. Every election is a Flight 93 Election except YOU are the hijacker, only you don’t realize you are the hijacker. Because who wants to be the hijacker?

But let’s go a bit deeper.

America, so they say, was founded on an Idea. (On Ideas.) But, in a weird way, America was founded on cognitive dissonance about its own founding ideas. Because the lofty ideals were very imperfectly realized – certainly initially. The sunny, upwards-ascending way to spin it is to say we are climbing ever up to that Shining City on a Hill, hearkening ever more attentively to the better angels and all that. The dark way to put it is: America was born crazy.

So our politics keeps replicating the weird crazinesses that were there at the start. How could you think ‘all men are free and equal’ and yet slavery is ok? It’s nuts. The morally aspirational side of it commits you to all sorts of stuff you aren’t prepared to do, so what ARE you committed to? Here’s a piece I stumbled over a while back – old piece from Heritage from olden days, 2015.

It’s bend-over-backwards apologetics concerning racism and slavery and the Constitution. It’s almost not worth bothering about, but the vast fuss over the 1619 Project, just a few years later, shows what a raw nerve it is. And this is just such a weird thing to say as a defense.

Reading the original Constitution, a visitor from a foreign land would simply have no way of knowing that race-based slavery existed in America. As Abraham Lincoln would later explain: “Thus, the thing is hid away, in the Constitution, just as an afflicted man hides away a wen or a cancer, which he dares not cut out at once, lest he bleed to death.”

To say that the Constitution is – or conceals – a deadly cancer doesn’t seem like a very good reason to feel good about it. The Constitution conceals a deadly cancer that we should ignore because there’s no way to fix it. Or just generally: you should hide your disfigurements and its rude for others to point them out. With defenders like this, who needs 1619 Project-style critics?

Of course you can also try to be super positive about it: the wise Framers concealed the cancer, hoping a later generation would figure out some way to cut it out. But that’s weird. What OTHER cancers did they hide in this shining document, hoping later generations would figure out how to cut it out?

One of the finest legacies of the American founding and framing is the long tradition of bizarre cognitive dissonance about the founding and framing – which the cognitive dissonance of the founding and framing renders more readily expressible. Perfectist ideals. Dark desire that cannot speak its own name.

The most extreme examples of the genre are antebellum defenses of slavery, couched in the language of liberty and all that good stuff. A few years back I was rereading Louis Hartz on the ‘liberal consensus’ – his once-influential theory that all Americans are ‘born liberal’. I realized that I had no memory of what he had to say about all the slavery stuff, which is kind of a counter-example, seemingly. So, turns out, Chapter 4 of The Liberal Tradition in America is “The Reactionary Enlightenment”, all about all that. He takes the line that Southern defenses of ‘the peculiar institution’ were so implausible philosophically – so cognitively dissonant, due to their need to make the case in ‘liberal’ terms – that they are the exception that proves the rule.

For a feudalism that has once been liberal can never be really feudal, and its impact on the history of a nation is bound to be unique. A false Maistre, a Maistre who only a few years ago was a Jeffersonian democrat, confronts a set of problems entirely his own. He slaughters himself with the traditionalist logic he tries to use, he cannot terrify the men he seeks to terrify, and once he is defeated in war, he is not only likely to be forgotten but he is likely to forget himself. We can call America’s great internal struggle whatever we like, a revolution, a rebellion, or a war, but if we identify the South with the feudalism it sought to imitate, we miss the significance of its social incongruity, of the ties it had to the liberalism it sought to defy, and above all of the swift disappearance of its Gothic dream. For the remarkable thing about the “great conservative reaction” of 1863, instead of being the way it scarred American political thought, was in fact the smallness of the impact it had upon it. Even our historians have pretty much forgotten the Disraelis and the Bonalds of the antebellum South.

It’s true we have forgotten a lot of these names – except for Fitzhugh and Calhoun. But Hartz’ sunny sense of a dominant ‘liberal consensus’ in the mid-20th Century (when Jim Crow was not dead!) seems bizarre.

When we wonder what the hell the likes of the Oathkeepers are thinking today, thinking they are keeping an oath, the answer is that they are part of a hallowed tradition of trying to make out that up-is-down, when it comes to political liberalism and what it demands. Because the Constitution has its Stranger Things-style Upside Down. (No coincidence that a judge recently made a crack about that.)

There are at least two forms of Upside Down here: there’s the denying-the-cancer-while-admitting-the-cancer denialism/not-denialism. You get big mad when someone knocks the Framers, but you don’t deny what they are being knocked for. This is, I think, best regarded as a very volatile state. You could break any number of ways. And one of the ways is the embrace-your-inner-cancer model, as exemplified by the antebellum Southern philosophers – the Fitzhughes and Calhouns.

What Louis Hartz should have said is not that Americans are destined to be liberal but that, if fascism ever arrives, it will come waving an angry copy of Tocqueville.

So, just to tie the thread back: wondering whether MAGA R’s really believe that D’s are a threat to democracy is like wondering whether antebellum slavery apologists believed they were defending the Constitution. Yes. No. It’s too complicated. What they want is a social order that is inconsistent with the highest ideals of the Constitution. But the Constitution is a very perfectionist document, in a way. Certainly the Declaration of Independence is. And perfectionism has a way of not being real. So it can be very sensible to settle for less. But it is then easy to substitute settling for the Upside Down for settling for less.

More later.