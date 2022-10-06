What to do about climate change (3): Andreas Malm on blowing up pipelines and other forms of property destruction

In his book How to Blog Up A Pipeline, Andreas Malm writes about the need for the climate movement to have a more radical wing (which would do things like blowing up pipelines, or other forms of property destruction). His view is that the climate movement is making a mistake by subscribing to radical forms of non-violence, since the climate crisis is getting worse year by year, while the tactics of the climate movement remain the same – and, in his view, have proven to be ineffective (or at least, insufficiently effective).

One of Malm’s targets is Extinction Rebellion (XR), one of the most visible groups within the climate movement. Local groups of XR are staging various forms of protest, but always non-violent; they do not destroy property. Malm argues that XR has a flawed understanding of how in the past movements operated who were fighting to abolish slavery or abolish apartheid in South Africa, or fighting for women’s political rights or equal civil rights in the US. They all first tried to reach their goals in a peaceful way, but at some point resorted to violence (against property, thereby doing their best to avoid hurting people). And that paid off, since it had the effect of making the claims of the non-violent part of the movement more acceptable to mainstream politics. Malm believes that what XR and other groups in the climate activist movement should learn from the history of the social justice movements, is to have a fraction or a wing in the movement that doesn’t shy away from destroying property. Hence the metaphor of blowing up a pipeline (in case anyone was wondering, Malm doesn’t tell his readers how to actually go about blowing up a pipeline).

This is a thought-provoking book, and I would recommend anyone interested in the future of life on our planet to read it. It is a much-needed book to stir up debate and get us into action, given the desperateness of the current climate situation and the lack of sufficiently effective action (which has been increasingly affecting my mood – as some of my posts here over the last months (one, two) probably revealed). But I don’t think Malm’s book will serve as a one-stop-answer to the question how to make the climate movement deliver results. Why not?

My first worry with Malm’s argument is very well captured by Chris Armstrong in his book review, when Armstrong writes:

… Neither of [the actions that Malm discusses] ostensibly target the state. That raises a puzzle, because Malm is clear that “At the end of the day, it will be states that ram through the transition, or no one will” (p. 69).

There might be a relevant difference between the earlier movements and the climate movement, and that is that there are now two power factors: there is the fossil industry – all those companies that benefit from the continued reliance on fossil fuel extraction and use, either because that’s what they sell or used in what they produce, or else is where they invest their money (the purely financial side of capitalism might be the most powerful force to reckon with). And then there is the state – either the dictators (like in the oil producing countries in the Middle East), or the officially democratic countries elsewhere. But the list of formally democratic countries also contains a worrying large number of countries where the leadership is also, effectively, deeply involved in fossil capitalism – either directly, like in Norway or Russia, or indirectly, like in the USA where money has a disproportional influence on politics and much of that money is tied to fossil capitalism.

So this raises a question: is the re-democratization of countries where fossil industries have a disporportional influence on political decision making, a necessary pre-condition for states being able to address the climate crisis? This would not only include Russia and the USA, but also the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, and many more countries.

This brings me to my second thought when reading Malm’s book. The book is dark, since if his analysis is right, it is clear that the clock is ticking incredibly fast yet we do not have the climate movement that is needed to get us where we want to be, namely, in a decarbonised world. Malm (rightly and thankfully) doesn’t side with those who say we just have to learn how to die; instead, he is hoping that we can mobilise more people into a climate movement that is much more aggressive and also directly attacks fossil capitalism. On the very last pages of his book, he speaks hopeful of his experiences being part of climate activist camps, where people together target sites of the fossil industry. He argues that few other actions for climate change have felt as empowering to him.

I think it would get us further to stress the many different ways in which citizens can become part of the climate movement. Climate camps, or indeed camps in general, are not for everyone: it fits a certain kind of personality, and doesn’t fit other types of personalities. It would be good for those who are convinced of the need for political action to have access to an array of political methods and ways to become engaged, which would also include climate lawsuits (recall for example what Urgenda did in the Netherlands), mass protests, strengthening radically green political parties that are not tied to fossil capitalism, the development of new technologies, the divest movements at Universities and pensions funds – and, indeed, writing books, blogposts and other forms of inciting public debate on the issue of climate change.

I agree with Malm that we must ask the question what is needed to deliver results, but resorting to violence is not something that everyone is able or willing to do, in part also because the price that people risk paying is very different for different people. If a violent fraction in the climate movements would be absolutely necessary for deep decarbonization, then we can only hope that there are some activist willing to do this. But we don’t know whether a combination of different types of activism that are massively scaled-up might not get us to the same results. Those who understand the seriousness of the situation might decide, after reading Malm’s book, that they should consider resorting to violent tactics. But if they reject violence, that doesn’t mean they are off the hook: rather, we need everyone to contribute to climate activism and protests, in ways that are effective, but also in ways that they are able and willing to commit to.