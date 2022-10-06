What to do about climate change (3): Andreas Malm on blowing up pipelines and other forms of property destruction

In his book How to Blog Up A Pipeline, Andreas Malm writes about the need for the climate movement to have a more radical wing (which would do things like blowing up pipelines, or other forms of property destruction). His view is that the climate movement is making a mistake by subscribing to radical forms of non-violence, since the climate crisis is getting worse year by year, while the tactics of the climate movement remain the same – and, in his view, have proven to be ineffective (or at least, insufficiently effective).
One of Malm’s targets is Extinction Rebellion (XR), one of the most visible groups within the climate movement. Local groups of XR are staging various forms of protest, but always non-violent; they do not destroy property. Malm argues that XR has a flawed understanding of how in the past movements operated who were fighting to abolish slavery or abolish apartheid in South Africa, or fighting for women’s political rights or equal civil rights in the US. They all first tried to reach their goals in a peaceful way, but at some point resorted to violence (against property, thereby doing their best to avoid hurting people). And that paid off, since it had the effect of making the claims of the non-violent part of the movement more acceptable to mainstream politics. Malm believes that what XR and other groups in the climate activist movement should learn from the history of the social justice movements, is to have a fraction or a wing in the movement that doesn’t shy away from destroying property. Hence the metaphor of blowing up a pipeline (in case anyone was wondering, Malm doesn’t tell his readers how to actually go about blowing up a pipeline).
This is a thought-provoking book, and I would recommend anyone interested in the future of life on our planet to read it. It is a much-needed book to stir up debate and get us into action, given the desperateness of the current climate situation and the lack of sufficiently effective action (which has been increasingly affecting my mood – as some of my posts here over the last months (one, two) probably revealed). But I don’t think Malm’s book will serve as a one-stop-answer to the question how to make the climate movement deliver results. Why not?
My first worry with Malm’s argument is very well captured by Chris Armstrong in his book review, when Armstrong writes:
… Neither of [the actions that Malm discusses] ostensibly target the state. That raises a puzzle, because Malm is clear that “At the end of the day, it will be states that ram through the transition, or no one will” (p. 69).
There might be a relevant difference between the earlier movements and the climate movement, and that is that there are now two power factors: there is the fossil industry – all those companies that benefit from the continued reliance on fossil fuel extraction and use, either because that’s what they sell or used in what they produce, or else is where they invest their money (the purely financial side of capitalism might be the most powerful force to reckon with). And then there is the state – either the dictators (like in the oil producing countries in the Middle East), or the officially democratic countries elsewhere. But the list of formally democratic countries also contains a worrying large number of countries where the leadership is also, effectively, deeply involved in fossil capitalism – either directly, like in Norway or Russia, or indirectly, like in the USA where money has a disproportional influence on politics and much of that money is tied to fossil capitalism.
So this raises a question: is the re-democratization of countries where fossil industries have a disporportional influence on political decision making, a necessary pre-condition for states being able to address the climate crisis? This would not only include Russia and the USA, but also the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, and many more countries.
This brings me to my second thought when reading Malm’s book. The book is dark, since if his analysis is right, it is clear that the clock is ticking incredibly fast yet we do not have the climate movement that is needed to get us where we want to be, namely, in a decarbonised world. Malm (rightly and thankfully) doesn’t side with those who say we just have to learn how to die; instead, he is hoping that we can mobilise more people into a climate movement that is much more aggressive and also directly attacks fossil capitalism. On the very last pages of his book, he speaks hopeful of his experiences being part of climate activist camps, where people together target sites of the fossil industry. He argues that few other actions for climate change have felt as empowering to him.
I think it would get us further to stress the many different ways in which citizens can become part of the climate movement. Climate camps, or indeed camps in general, are not for everyone: it fits a certain kind of personality, and doesn’t fit other types of personalities. It would be good for those who are convinced of the need for political action to have access to an array of political methods and ways to become engaged, which would also include climate lawsuits (recall for example what Urgenda did in the Netherlands), mass protests, strengthening radically green political parties that are not tied to fossil capitalism, the development of new technologies, the divest movements at Universities and pensions funds – and, indeed, writing books, blogposts and other forms of inciting public debate on the issue of climate change.
I agree with Malm that we must ask the question what is needed to deliver results, but resorting to violence is not something that everyone is able or willing to do, in part also because the price that people risk paying is very different for different people. If a violent fraction in the climate movements would be absolutely necessary for deep decarbonization, then we can only hope that there are some activist willing to do this. But we don’t know whether a combination of different types of activism that are massively scaled-up might not get us to the same results. Those who understand the seriousness of the situation might decide, after reading Malm’s book, that they should consider resorting to violent tactics. But if they reject violence, that doesn’t mean they are off the hook: rather, we need everyone to contribute to climate activism and protests, in ways that are effective, but also in ways that they are able and willing to commit to.
JT 10.06.22 at 10:32 pm
Why cede the word violence in such an instance? Disabling a pipeline or even actively destroying property is property damage, but one need not agree that it is violence.
Gareth Wilson 10.07.22 at 12:19 am
“Hence the metaphor of blowing up a pipeline (in case anyone was wondering, Malm doesn’t tell his readers how to actually go about blowing up a pipeline).”
Telling his readers how to blow up a pipeline with absolutely no risk of injuring people would be useful, since I can’t think how to do that myself.
both sides do it 10.07.22 at 1:54 am
there’s a Magritte joke in here somewhere
John Quiggin 10.07.22 at 3:27 am
As Gareth says, property destruction carries an inherent risk of killing or injuring people. For example, bombs regularly go off prematurely, killing anyone who happens to be nearby (commonly, but not always, this includes the bomb-makers).
And, as with violence which harms people intentionally, property destruction has a long record of failure as a political tactic. Greenpeace tried it a while ago destroying experimental GM crops, but correctly repudiated that campaign. https://johnquiggin.com/2014/01/23/greenpeace-splits-on-gm-sabotage/ (Greenpeace Australia was slower but followed suit)
David Duffy 10.07.22 at 6:31 am
Do the recent presumed attacks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline count as a “natural experiment” on
what such actions actually get you in the long term? Will Putin help the world reach its 2030 targets sooner?
Ingrid Robeyns 10.07.22 at 6:33 am
The kind of property destruction that Malm has engaged in himself and that is at very limited risk of harming people in a significant way (but no doubt annoying them like hell), is to deflate the tires of SUVs in cities.
So I haven’t read up on the histories of the civil rights movements that Malm discusses, but he claims they all started out peacefully, and only had their demands met when a wing in the movement became violent. If that is true, then there is at least truth to the claim that some social movements could only reach their goals after some part of that movement resorted to property destruction/violence. This should be a claim that historians should be able to assess (since it’s pretty factual imo), so if anyone here has that expertise, I’d be interested to hear their toughts.
Of course, even if it is true that those social movements he discusses had to resort to violence in order to get their demands met, then it doesn’t follow that violence is a necessary element of a social justice movement to meet their demands.
John Quiggin 10.07.22 at 6:43 am
An important distinction is between symbolic violence, which is what Malm seems to advocate and violent force (for example, building an armed movement sufficiently powerful to permanently destroy existing energy infrastructure). In the case of violent force, it’s reasonably easy to tell whether it’s been successful or not.
In the case of symbolic force, it is usually hard to tell in retrospect, how much impact it had. For example, was progress in civil rights helped or harmed by the Black Panthers? I’d say their impact, in either direction was marginal compared to that of the purely legal/legislative struggle (Brown vs Board of Education, Civil Rights Act) and non-violent civil disobedience.
Certainly, the environmental movement has had lots of successes, while being almost entirely non-violent . But progress isn’t fast enough in the current crisis. This may result in some turning to property destruction, but it will be very hard to link that to success or failure.
Gareth Wilson 10.07.22 at 7:11 am
I’ll grant you deflating the tyres of an SUV doesn’t seem likely to injure anyone, but what impact is it supposed to have on climate change?
Matt 10.07.22 at 7:31 am
I’d hate to get too side-traded on the meaning of “violence”, but the noraml dictionary definitions all seem to include intentional damage to property, at least of certain sorts. It seems like a dodge to say that it’s “non violent” because it doesn’t harm people. And, I’d think, going around deflating car tires is likely to be both ineffectual in the extreme both in a direct sense and very unlikey to help build a movement. (And no doubt there’s a reason the book isn’t called “how to deflate car tires”. That seems relevant.)
More importantly, though, I worry that it at least sounds like not enough attention is given in the book to marginal thinking and likely trade-offs. For example, Europe is now burning a lot of “bio-mass” to produce electricity. But especially when the transit and production aspects are taken into account (and even more so if we use realistic accounting for the CO2) this is much worse than burning natural gas. Why is it being done? Because peope don’t want to be cold! But, in many places we’re likely to need some back-up to solar and wind for some time, and it’s much better that that be gas than bio-mass or coal. (Of course, hydro or geothermal would be better still, but they are not available everywhere. Nuclear might have been better too, but some places have already given up that idea too soon.) This makes me think that we should be asking how we might use the cleanest sources we can to supplement fully clean sources. That’s a lot less sexy than wanting to blow up pipelines, but it seems to me that it’s also much more likely to be helpful.
A related idea is that more people are likely to get on board with making needed changes if they think it can be done without too radical of costs. One way this has been presented in the US is that it’s bad for gas prices to go up too high too quickly, because if they do, people will vote for Republicans, who will stop trying to improve things at all, and will likely reverse the steps that have been taken. (This seems to be what happened to the carbon tax in Australia, at least in part.) The position of the book seems to be that people will come around to the author’s view if they are slapped a bit. But it seems likely to me that we will get the opposite result, making things much worse than what unsexy peacemeal reform might have done.
Max 10.07.22 at 7:36 am
I haven’t read the book and I admit that my prior is strongly in favour of non-violent resistance. Now in political science there is a large empirical literature on non-violent resistance in countries across the globe. In wonder, does the book engage constructively with this work or is it just cherry-picking examples or property destruction by successful social movements?
Tim Worstall 10.07.22 at 9:02 am
Malm’s previous book (which his publishers sent me for some strange reason) gets very excited about the imposition of Leninist war communism as a solution to climate change. Somehow dropping industrial production by 90%, starving 20% of the population, seems like a bit of an over-reaction to the chronic problem faced. Especially as the entire policy was then reversed after only 3 or 4 years to have the NEP, which brought back markets and profits in order to retain at least some semblance of civilisation.
Perhaps Malm sees himself as part of that vanguard telling everyone what to do rather than one of those being told.
Myself, and I know this is very out there as a claim, I’d say that being that wrong on the subject produces a certain scepticism about any further suggestions from the same source.
“But especially when the transit and production aspects are taken into account (and even more so if we use realistic accounting for the CO2) this is much worse than burning natural gas.”
There is also that point, closing down nuclear to burn lignite, burning N American woodchip in British furnaces, the ethanol boondoggle, E15 and so on and on. Given how counterproductive so much of the planned response has been perhaps more central planning isn’t going to work – even with Leninist fortitude.
John Quiggin 10.07.22 at 9:40 am
I think the favorable treatment biomass is an unfortunate consequence of using terms like “renewables” and “fossil fuels” which date back to the 1970s concern that we would run out of oil and gas, and maybe even coal.
The question isn’t renewable or not, it’s carbon-based or carbon-free
engels 10.07.22 at 9:48 am
My intuition is very much that “violence” has to be against people, not just property (perhaps including cases where someone is attacked through their property, eg by slapping a book out of their hand). I think that’s probably the legal definition in England. Cambridge Dictionary lists two senses for UK, one is person-directed and the other is just extreme force but the latter includes things like violently hitting the brakes of my car, which clearly isn’t relevant here (the third sense they list for US is perhaps more expansive as are Merriam-Webster’s so perhaps it’s a tomayto/tomahto thing).
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/violence
Sean Purdy 10.07.22 at 9:52 am
Thank you Ingrid for alerting me to this book, which I will read. Before I do, two things spring to mind based on your post and some of the comments.
The first is that the climate movement is different from all previous movements in that it faces a deadline. If the civil rights movement had taken 50 years longer to achieve what it did, that would not have threatened the survival of the human race – just certain minorities within it. Dawdling over climate will be (is already being) catastrophic for humanity.
The second is that solving the climate problem is an insanely complex task that needs to be tackled on multiple fronts simultaneously. Every kind of human endeavour is involved: political, economic, commercial, social, cultural, technological etc etc.
Given this, I think that an escalation towards violence is both needed and inevitable as part of the solution. My own bias is strongly non-violent, but I really struggle to see how things will change at the pace and scale required if we continue to take the “polite” approach.
I’m guessing Malm’s book will only confirm that belief. And I honestly don’t know where that leaves me in terms of my own conscience and actions.
Salem 10.07.22 at 10:18 am
There is nothing special or unique about the climate movement facing a deadline. There are obvious analogous deadlines for nuclear catastrophe, habitat loss, worries about a “fascist takeover,” unfriendly AI, opposition to a particular war, etc, right down to tiny issues like campaigning against a new development.
Deadlines are part of the ordinary stuff of politics, they are not an argument for stepping outside of it.
Matt 10.07.22 at 10:31 am
John – you’re right that “renewable” as such isn’t very important here. But, supposedly a lot of the support for burning bio-mass in Europe (basically pelatized trees) was based on the idea that it was carbon neutral, because the trees were re-grown, removing the carbon released in the burning. Of course, already that doesn’t work unless we’re willing to take a slow growing as equivalent to a fast burning. But it also doesn’t include all the carbon produced in the turning of the trees into pellets, transporting them to Europe, etc.) It’s a really bad situation.
On “violence”, Merriam Webster gives “the use of physical force so as it injure, abuse, damage or destroy”. Some others explicity say “someone or some thing.” Engles – if some thugs came to your house and smashed all of your belongins in an aggressive way, and then someone said, “well, they were not violent – they didn’t touch you after all” I assume you’d think they must be joking. We can debate when violence is justified, but this attempt to say that blowing things up to bring about political change isn’t “violence” is both silly and clearly involves self-deception.
Chris Armstrong 10.07.22 at 10:45 am
I’m less sure that the violent / non-violent distinction is uber-important from the moral point of view. Violent actions (smashing up property) can be fairly harmless, in the right circumstances. On the other hand, non-violent actions (like blocking roads) can actually be quite harmful, by e.g. stopping people getting to hospitals. Perhaps we have the typology a bit wrong, and should be talking of harmful versus non-harmful actions, rather than violent versus non-violent ones?
Matt 10.07.22 at 10:52 am
Chris Armstrong said, Perhaps we have the typology a bit wrong, and should be talking of harmful versus non-harmful actions, rather than violent versus non-violent ones?
I’m sympathetic to that (except that I think it’s using a bad definition of “harm” – a moralized one, when harm should just be used as a setback to interest – but we can fix that and get the same outcome here) except that I think people here are engaged in a sort of slight of hand, on themselves as much as on others, to try to convince themselves that their actions are similar to those of people they like or who are widely liked, even though they are not. What would be better is trying to argue that an action is violent and harmful, but still justified. That seems hard to most people, and so they try rhetorical slight of hand, even on themselves. (Of course, lots of violent and harmful actions can be fully justified, so being honest here doesn’t rule anything out a priori.)
engels 10.07.22 at 11:21 am
Thomas P 10.07.22 at 11:23 am
Atwood was depressingly profetic with The Handmaid’s Tale, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the same will happen with Oryx and Crake. At some point either a state or a private group with sufficient resources will decide that the only solution is a drastic reduction in population and design bioweapons to achieve it.
Fake Dave 10.07.22 at 12:20 pm
The claim that escalating violence makes social movements more successful needs a big [citation needed] after it. History is lousy with examples of groups that embraced armed struggle only to become feared and hated by ordinary people. The postcolonial alphabet soup of liberation fronts and worker’s parties were notorious for turning idealistic young people into dead-eyed guerrillas who thought nothing of setting bombs and waving rifles in people’s faces because it was the duty of all citizens to resist the oppressors and those who sat idle were aiding the enemy. Maybe a lot of those groups started as self defense associations or legal protest groups before the “diversity of tactics” crowd started pushing for more dramatic shows of force and more dangerous provocations.
I’m not usually one for slippery slope arguments, but aggression and violence can have addictive qualities and it does seem like there is a certain personality that can get hooked on the drama and romance of a revolutionary struggle the same way a compulsive gambler can’t help raising the stakes. People idolize passionate, self-assured rebels like Emma Goldman and Che Guavera, but their personality flaws are right there to see in the inhuman way they treated opponents. Part of what makes non-violent resistence effective is that it breaks the cycle of dehumanization and allows people to believe in the possibility of peace and reconciliation without fear of vengeance and retribution. People who don’t understand the value in that approach are just making that work harder.
engels 10.07.22 at 12:45 pm
if some thugs came to your house and smashed all of your belongins in an aggressive way, and then someone said, “well, they were not violent – they didn’t touch you after all” I assume you’d think they must be joking
I’m not promising I wouldn’t be pissed off but I think it would be violent in the descriptive sense that slamming a door can be violent act but not in the more morally significant sense that that punching someone is a violent crime. If they just came in and calmly painted all my furniture purple that would be illegal and malicious damage to my property but it definitely wouldn’t be violence imo.
engels 10.07.22 at 12:59 pm
I suppose the other side of the this is a growing tendency for the American radical left to categorise various kinds of bigoted, insensitive or politically disagreeable speech as “violence” and “harm,” which I find equally counterintuitive.
LFC 10.07.22 at 1:40 pm
engels
Sashas 10.07.22 at 2:58 pm
@Matt (various) Quoting a dictionary is not going to be a convincing argument in this case. I was introduced to the distinction between “violence” (against people) and “destruction” (against property) through the example of violence against protesters in defense of property. The specific example used was police who beat and gassed protesters vs protesters who trashed an empty gas station.
The protesters argued that these were qualitatively distinct acts with distinct moral significance. The police disagreed.
Your dictionary appears, unsurprisingly, to be aligned with the police in this disagreement. That doesn’t exactly add weight to the argument, however, because the protesters’ point is that existing power structures value property above human life. (They argue further that this is Bad and Wrong.)
We can quibble about word choice and definitions, but the underlying point is that attacks against people should be viewed differently from attacks against stuff. It’s not slight of hand. Your example home invasion actually involves two elements: One of an attack against stuff, AND a threat of attack against a person. I don’t know about you, but I can very easily imagine a scenario where the stuff gets trashed but the perpetrators remove the threat to my person. And while I would be very pissed about the whole thing I wouldn’t call it “violent”. I would personally say “destructive” in that case. This is again, however, beside the actual point. Words used aside, if one person trashed my stuff and a second beat me up, I would argue that the second was doing something qualitatively different–and qualitatively worse–than the first.
notGoodenough 10.07.22 at 3:12 pm
Just a quick comment – I’ve not had time to properly flesh this out, but hopefully it is coherent enough to give a vague idea of my train of thought here (borrowed heavily from other, better thinkers than myself).
I think it is better to consider communitarian rather than more individualistic actions (after all, harm in the sense discussed in the OP is mostly a result of action at the society level, and how exactly does one blow up such a social relationship?). It seems to me that many (perhaps even most?) people would accept that (in principle, though heavily dependent on context) force used in self-defence can be justified. However, a focus on the capacity of an individual (or even small collective) for self-defence in response to a harm is – at least to my mind – in danger of missing the point that the majority of societal harm is, in fact, organised (if not consciously, at least through cultural and social norms).
While I understand the temptation to discuss and debate the concepts of violent militancy vs nonviolent disobedience as tactics (there is, after all, a time and place for use of force), I can’t help but feel that this misses the woods for the trees. Typically during the process of harm (at least in the way we seem to be considering here), there are many possible points of intervention before force becomes necessary (though force may still be appropriate if earlier interventions fail). However, surely force can only be an effective tool if it is being supported by the wider community? Thus, it is necessary to think in terms of systems and communities – which, it seems to me, would suggest one should have already begun that beforehand. By all means, “let every dirty, lousy tramp arm himself with a revolver or a knife, and lay in wait on the steps of the palaces of the rich”, but also let’s have find ways to help the vulnerable survive in the meantime because, very frequently, violence simply isn’t enough.
In short, I don’t really see how blowing up pipelines can serve as an adequate replacement for wide spread and well organised communities following “best practices” (at local, organisational, and political levels), and I’m sceptical that it does much to support more fruitful endeavours. I suspect that if we think in terms of systems and communities, we will prevent a great deal of harm from occurring in the first place, and reduce the need to resort to harm as a response.