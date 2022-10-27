Crooked, but crooked upwards: A reply to sceptics

What a pleasure to join Crooked Timber! It’s been great to receive the comments on my first post. Here I’ll address what I see as the three main points of criticism.

Criticism A. Some things are worse for some people.

I agree with this, of course, and it’s not inconsistent with my claim that most things are better for most people. But perhaps what underlies this kind of response is a distaste for my implicit claim that we can judge various bads against each other. One comment implied that war in Ukraine (and I would add Ethiopia, Yemen, etc.) just isn’t comparable with improved civil rights in much of the world. I agree that there’s no objective way to weigh-up civil rights with risks to health or physical safety. But I do insist on one kind of comparability: for a given kind of suffering, the only kind of judgement that makes sense has to be based on cosmopolitanism – that our starting point must be that all humans are of equal value. If something bad happens to a thousand people, that’s terrible. If it happens to a million people, yes, it’s a thousand times more terrible. That means we have to look at global numbers, and those numbers, in almost any dimension we look at, are vastly better than in the past.

This also points to what’s problematic with some uses of claims like “poverty reduction is slow outside China”. If that statement is used to argue that we should all learn from China, then yes, absolutely we should. But if it’s intended as a normative statement about human well-being, to diminish the claim that human well-being has improved enormously, then it’s hard not to interpret it as racism.

Criticism B. Maybe things are overall better now, but they might get much worse.

It is impossible to refute claims about what might happen in the future. A nuclear holocaust could end us all – and if that happens, there’s not much to say. Deaths and disruption due to climate change seem of higher probability. According to this paper, in the “very high-emissions RCP 8.5 scenario” climate change might cause a rise in global mortality of four to five percent by 2090. That might set us back 30 to 40 years in this dimension – a reason to work hard to avoid it, but not a reason to claim that our progress so far was all for nothing.

Criticism C. Despite my intentions to the contrary, optimism will in fact lead to complacency and inaction.

This assumes a particular ‘theory of change’, as some people call it, and I don’t know of any evidence either way. What I can say is that I think despair and hopelessness are also causes of inaction, and my aim was to show that despair and hopelessness are unwarranted. For me personally the only reason I’ve been able to get up in the morning over the past 20 years of studying global inequality, poverty, and well-being, is that despite the great suffering I am confronted with every time I open one of my datasets, I can also see that the suffering is getting less bad. I find this an important motivator to keep working on these issues. I hope it has the same effect on others.