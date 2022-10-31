What to do about climate change (4): Greta Thunberg’s call for action

Yesterday I attended/watched four talks on climate action. The first three were at a festival in Amsterdam where Chris Armstrong, a new branch on our crooked tree, was also speaking, on his book on oceans politics. First I attended two talks by some Dutch-speaking people (including David Van Reybrouck, famous author of the colonial histories Congo and Revolusi, who is now fully dedicated to working on ecological causes). Then I attended Andreas Malm’s talk on how to fight in a world on fire. Nothing special to report for those who have read the book – but given the pretty critical discussion of my bookreview of his work here recently I’d thought I should mention that he came across as more nuanced than [how I read] his book. For example, he stressed that the vast majority of the climate movement will remain peaceful, and that those who want to move to sabotage must carefully choose their targets – focussing on targets that are part of the problem, and as part of an action that doesn’t alienate people but instead lets the climate movement grow.

But the most interesting talk of the day was by Greta Thunberg, who launched The Climate Book at the London Literature Festival. Thunberg has put together a one-stop-volume on climate change and climate action. You can watch her speech and subsequent interview here (it effectively starts at 14’35”). In essence, Thunberg believes that governments are not going to do what is needed without millions more climate activists putting pressure on those governments, so that they speed up action and put the interests of ordinary people central. At some point, she mentions that so many individuals have the opportunity to be an activist, but don’t. She clearly sees this as a [moral, political] duty (she also uses the word “burden” at some point), and calls upon everyone to join a local activist group.

What I found so striking is the contrast between Thunberg’s speech, and the dominant speech by our politicians. Because our politicians will do anything they can to (1) not open up a discussion on historic responsibilities; (2) deny how much they are bending to the strategies and interests of those who still want to dig up the fossil fuels; and (3) now talk about this problem as yet another issue that requires normal, technocratic, policy making. That allows them to avoid debating the question whether deep decarbonization can be done without some people giving up some key privileges, whether some companies might need to be confronted with some degree of coercion, and whether a sustainable future on this planet requires another economic system.

The contrast between what most politicians talk about when they talk about climate and what activists talk about couldn’t be bigger. And for those of us who believe the activists have legitimate claims, this is deeply troubling.