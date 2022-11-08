#TakeTheMaskOff

I have been researching around ADHD fairly actively for family reasons in the last year or so, and the Youtube algorithm has hence decided that I must be interested in neurodivergence more broadly. So, thanks to it, I have recently discovered two excellent channels on autism with lots of instructive and nuanced videos – Autism From the Inside by Paul Micallef and Yo Samdy Sam by Samantha Stein (I know, here we go again: isn’t it adorable how it’s 2022 and I have just discovered Youtube content creators?). That, and two insightful conversations I have recently had, got me thinking about the concept of autistic masking.

Paul Micalleff and Samantha Stein (both got an autism diagnosis in their 30s) are broadly sympathetic to the idea that autistic masking is an unfair burden imposed on autistic people, and therefore broadly support the #TakeTheMaskOff campaign, yet they also both advocate a gradual, paced process (they also made a joint live stream about it). Stein suggests taking unmasking one step at a time, experimenting with it, seeing what works and what doesn’t, and starting off by taking corners of the mask off when in the company of trusted people first. Micallef makes very similar points in a number of different videos. However, whilst he advocates the same gradual approach in practice, he seems to have a very stark principled view, according to which there is a sharp separation between proper masking and the normal process of filtering what you reveal about yourself. The latter is essential to communication – everybody does it, unavoidably, all the time, and it can be fully authentic even if partial and selective (see here for instance, but there are more examples). Micallef says, for instance, something to the effect of “I don’t make and upload videos when I cry or have just had a huge meltdown, not least because I am not a good communicator when in that state of mind; but that doesn’t mean that I am faking it in my videos and I am masking all the way through them.” The former, in his view, is something quite different: it is a relentless, self-censoring long-term process, which involves being inauthentic out of fear that one will not be accepted otherwise. Hence, even if the approach to unmasking he advocates is gradual and nuanced out of strategic reasons, the overall verdict on masking itself seems to be quite unreservedly damning (although – see below – it also seems to be quite a narrow definition, which would not identify as masking proper a lot of things which many autistic people regularly do and call such).

Now to the two insightful conversations I have recently had. One was with the parent of an autistic child, who is quite skeptical about sharply separating different forms of neurodivergence. They think calling different ideal-types of presentation with different names is a useful label for now, but may well be one which we’ll abandon in the future as we come to know more. For instance, they suggest, their child can be very witty, quite capable of appreciating irony, subtle nuances and indirect messages given by others, and in general attuned to emotional and social cues – when in a comfortable environment (such as with close family members). This, they say, is not masking, but a genuine capacity that however requires favourable conditions. Now, this sounds a lot like the hypersensitivity and impulsivity of people with ADHD – which can lead them to misinterpret social cues and feel easily attacked on many occasions, but can co-exist with moments where these issues are not present at all, if the person enjoys the right background conditions (no stress or anxiety; emotional security, etc). Of course, autism and ADHD co-occur quite significantly, buy my recent acquaintance insists this is a feature of their child’s neurodivergence more broadly, rather than something which can be easily put in the ADHD box as opposed to in the autism box.

The other conversation was also with someone I recently met socially, but they have autism themselves. They were telling me about how the removal of certain nurturing conditions (disruption to an important and established routine; being away from home for a long time; etc.) affects their functioning, and they then zoomed in on how one crucial way in which this pans out is that it makes their capacity to “mask” more difficult. They kept using air quotes when using the words “mask” and “masking,” so I asked them why. The answer was broadly like this: “Well, what I have in mind is stuff that I find quite difficult, I had to learn it, and it doesn’t come naturally to me at all; but I wouldn’t say I am faking in any meaningful way when I put some of these “masking” mechanisms in place – on the contrary, quite often they are what enables me to have meaningful human exchanges.”

So, is one of these insights right and the others wrong? After all, they seem to pull in quite different directions. Or is a common narrative possible, if a more complicated one? Well, the short answer, of course, is that I have no clue – and there probably is a huge debate on the topic of which I have only just starting scratching the surface. The long answer is also that I have no clue, but that I had an idea about something that might help make sense, comparatively, of these seemingly different experiences. So I am just going to put it out there for people who know more to tell me whether I am on the right track or not. Basically, I wonder whether an experience common to people who struggle with mental health (and in particular trauma-survivors of different kinds) can offer a helpful comparison here. Avoiding certain objectively damaging and impairing coping-mechanisms for somebody who, say, has suffered trauma or has a history of poor attachment can be very hard. These can range from shutting down, to lashing out, to taking everything personally or, on the contrary, grossly disregarding one’s needs – the list is endless and extremely varied. Yet, the journey to manage some of these or even overcome them is not necessarily a journey away from one’s true self and towards a “fake,” if better functioning, persona. Indeed, it can be essential not only to have meaningful exchange with other persons, but also to be better in touch with oneself. Yet it is, other things being equal, much, much harder than it is for people who don’t struggle with mental health, and it is not something that comes naturally. Yet unnatural does not necessarily mean inauthentic, and natural does not necessarily mean authentic. This looks very much like “masking” in air quotes: it is hard work, harder than for others; it does not come naturally and the removal of favourable conditions can make it difficult to sustain; yet calling it “fake” wouldn’t be fully accurate. Of course, this is a gross over-simplification and there are grey areas. People who struggle with mental health already have it harder, and sometimes the solution might be to accept from them something which one normally wouldn’t accept, and that can also be a way of ensuring meaningful human exchanges – indeed, sometimes it may be a fairer distribution of burdens. What is more, some behaviours may be natural and authentic and not damaging to the person with mental health, such that, other things being equal, there wouldn’t be any reasons for trying to reduce them – crying more often and easily “than normal,” talking about one’s trauma and clarifying in public that one might find certain situations triggering might be examples here. This looks a bit more like a mask that one might cautiously yet steadily want to peel off – it is fair to expect others to deal with it. Not reacting adversely to visible stimming, lack of eye contact, or the abrupt information that one needs to leave the room because it’s too loud, might be equivalents for someone with autism. The examples might not all be the best, but what I am trying to say is that finding “masking” in air quotes useful and not necessarily inauthentic is compatible with there being many cases where, instead, the pressure to suppress certain behavious is entirely motivated by making things more acceptable for neurotypical/mentally healthy folks. In those cases, the burden is on the neurotypical/mentally healthy population. What is more, maybe there isn’t a sharp dividing line: maybe what we have here is a spectrum with a blirred area in the middle.

Where does this leaves us? Well, again, I have no clue. But I wonder whether Micallef might be right in saying that there is a difference between (damaging) autistic masking and (helpful, and not necessarily inauthentic) filtering and yet what is missing in his picture is that the latter (the “masking” in air quotes) is much more hard work for some people than it is for others – people with poor mental health, trauma survivors, neurodivergent people, etc. And that is something which many autistic people engage in regularly, feel as exhausting work, but don’t necessarily consider only an imprisoning mask they want to peel off. Hence the decision to talk about “masking” in air quotes rather than dropping the language of masking altogether for a certain range of techniques – to convey the message: “I am not “faking,” and overall I think it’s important for me to try and sustain this behaviour in most occasions; but what I am doing requires me a lot of work and self-discipline which you might not even imagine.”