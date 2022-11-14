For Working-Class Academics

Last week I was talking to a new academic acquaintance, when ‘that thing’ happened: we worked out that we’d both grown up on council estates, within working-class, non-university-attending families.[i] We smiled our smile of mutual recognition, and began swapping stories about how we’d navigated the treacherous territory to where we are now. It’s something that has happened to me a number of times before – though not an especially large number of times, actually, considering that I’m two decades into my career.

That’s not altogether surprising. A survey by the (UK) Universities and Colleges Union this month showed that most working class academics feel their class has affected their career progression, and nearly half believe it affects initial recruitment into the profession. The Social Mobility Foundation has just reported that working class academics earn £5,800 less per year in the UK than their middle-class peers. A third have personally felt discrimination based on their accent.



One problem, perhaps, is the way that a lack of a family financial safety-net restricts your choices, or lead you to appraise your choices differently. Paul Craddock, who has recently discussed the experience of ‘outing’ himself as a working class academic, has spoken of the way a lack of an economic fall-back can lead you to play it safe in terms of publication strategy, and to avoid insecure jobs at all costs. Statistically, working class academics are actually more likely than average to move straight into permanent employment. That resonates with me too: having lived through quite a bit of economic insecurity, and having been financially ‘independent’ from the age of eighteen, getting a permanent contract was more important than anything else. But while the craving for security is understandable, it is also potentially limiting, because the freedom to take up temporary positions will sometimes lead to other networks and opportunities opening up.

There is also the ‘social’ side of entering a fairly bourgeois profession, which has been slow to change. Academics from working class backgrounds often speak of feeling marginalised, and report various forms of petty prejudice.[ii] They often feel on the wrong side of valuable networks, that they lack the requisite folk knowledge about, for instance, the plum jobs to apply for, and just how to maximise their chances of getting them.

I’m aware that in some ways I was actually relatively lucky. When I announced, at quite a young age, that I wanted to make a living by writing and thinking, I had a parent who said “of course you can.” Starting at university in the 1990s, I had a full grant, and I emerged from education pretty much debt-free. That sought-after permanent contract also came fairly quickly. In short, I avoided the life of precarity that many young academics now face. Couple that precarity with growing inequality in the housing market, and the odds on breaking through appear in some ways to be lengthening.

All of this prompts a series of questions. What can / should universities do to make their hiring practices fairer to working class applicants? Another working class academic, Carli Rowell, has suggested that, insofar as hiring or funding committees view candidates who have studied at a number of universities more favourably, this disadvantages working class candidates, who are more likely to stay put. Geraldine Van Bueren has pointed out that tightening time-limits on the completion of PhDs will disadvantage people who need to do paid work while completing them. No doubt there are other practices that also need to be rethought.

Then there’s the question of what individuals who have established themselves as ‘successful’ academics should do. Charlie Rumsby has argued that working class academics are needed now more than ever. Some of her reasons are discipline-specific: if anthropologists, sociologists, and political scientists want to understand working class lives, having some kind of ‘cultural competency’ in that milieu is surely an asset. But other reasons are more general. It is important, Rumsby claims, for students to be able to see that people like them can become academics. And even better if they can see that they could become academics without sacrificing values or forms of expression that are important to them.[iii]

Which brings us to the importance of signalling, and a memory that has stayed with me for a good thirty years. Having just started my studies at a very middle class university – I wasn’t, frankly, enjoying the environment very much – I remember going into the library and picking up a sociology book, only to discover that its dedication read “For working-class academics.” It was such a small thing, but it was also exactly what I needed to hear at the time. ‘Blending in’ is often a useful survival strategy. But it has costs too, since every working class academic who has thoroughly ‘assimilated’ means one fewer potential role model for others who might want to follow the same path. For me, that short dedication was really important in opening up new horizons.

There are a whole series of questions readers might want to reflect on. How have the hurdles to entering academia changed over time? Does academic discipline make a difference? (I suspect it does). What, if any, are the responsibilities of those who have made it? And much else besides.

[i] I don’t know all the international equivalents, so let’s say: in apartments and houses built by the government, for the poor.

[ii] Like other forms of migration, this can work both ways: someone making the transition into academia can feel out of joint in the professional middle class milieu of academia, but also untethered from their working class community of origin.

[iii] As Craddock points out, it is also important to be honest about the barriers people are likely to face in moving between these worlds, and to be upfront that surmounting those barriers is hard work.