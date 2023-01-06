Office Hours

As I prepare my Spring semester courses, I’m wondering how people handle office hours these days.

For my entire pre-Covid teaching career, office hours were a drop-in affair. I encouraged students to make an appointment outside of office hours if they wanted to be sure they could talk to me without the chance of another student popping in. But the posted office hours could not be reserved; they were for anyone who happened to show up.

Then, during Covid, I worked with a wonderful grad student teaching assistant who encouraged me to reserve half of my office hours each week for student appointments. She told me it would make me more accessible to students.

I asked: How will I be more accessible if I reserve half of my office hours for plan-ahead appointments, when under the status quo I have a full slate of drop-in office hours and encourage students to make appointments outside of office hours?

Her answer: Students use appointments as a commitment mechanism, and the most timid students also feel more authorized to come if they’ve alerted you in advance. You’re giving them a protocol for doing that. And it’s more effective than just encouraging them to make appointments, because asking for an appointment without have a designated mechanism for doing so takes more boldness and more self-assurance than simply signing up for a slot on a calendar.

I pitched a couple of ideas for other ways to address these issues while still maintaining the status quo with respect to office hours: I would provide an email script for students to use to ask me for an appointment. I would respond enthusiastically when students alerted me in advance that they were coming to office hours. (Previously, I’d said something like, “great, but just for future reference, you can come even without telling me in advance.” Now, I would say, “great, I want to hear more about that point you made today…” or some such thing.) The grad student liked these ideas, and I’ve since implemented both. But she persuaded me that I should still try by-appointment office hours, too.

She was right. Almost nobody came to my drop-in office hours, whereas my by-appointment office hours were so full that I had to regularly open up more slots. She also split her office hours between drop-in time and by-appointment time, and she reported the same results. And we both thought we noticed a trend: that the antecedently most confident students were the ones likeliest to drop in.

This occurred during a remote instruction semester, and I doubted her reasoning would translate back into the in-person teaching context. She predicted that it would, and she was right, again. I’ve since polled students, and they overwhelmingly report both preferring by-appointment office hours and believing that they are likelier to utilize by-appointment office hours compared with drop-in office hours. I’ve talked to some teachers who do only by-appointment office hours; they report no loss in terms of positive classroom vibe or student engagement or student bonding.

I’m reluctant to give up on drop-in office hours entirely. But when I consider why I want to retain drop-in office hours, I don’t find my own case persuasive.

I want students to run into one another in office hours so they can bond, so they can see that others share their questions and frustrations, and so they can learn to learn from each other. But if I want students bonding, sharing confusions and frustrations, and learning from each other, I should make those things happen in class so that they’re not only available to those who come to office hours.

I want students to find themselves unexpectedly at my office door, having wandered around awhile in a stupor because philosophical questions are blowing their minds and they want to talk about them. But it’s self-aggrandizing and probably a little snobbish to want this, and anyway it’s little likelier to happen with scheduled drop-in office hours than with by-appointment office hours.

I want students to have as little barrier as possible to coming to see me. But my wise grad student and my recent experience suggest that formalized appointments counter-intuitively remove more barriers than they create, perhaps especially for the most timid students.

For myself, I want to enjoy watching the dynamics of students’ social and intellectual engagement. But that’s a weak reason for arranging office hours in a way that’s sub-optimal with respect to students’ needs. Especially if I can find other ways to get this enjoyment.

If you teach: Do you still do drop-in office hours? Is it because your students use them more than mine do, or is there some reason to preserve them even if students make more use of appointment slots? If you’re a student: What kinds of circumstances are likeliest to get you to office hours?