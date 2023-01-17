Committing to Net Zero Means…Committing to What, Exactly?

The goal of Net Zero emissions by 2050 has had a remarkable rise to the forefront of climate politics. Governments and corporations are falling over one another to commit to it. That in itself might sow some suspicion about how firm or flexible a target Net Zero is. In a recent piece with Duncan McLaren, we try to show that the flexibility of the goal is a real danger. We might be tempted to think that, once we all agree on Net Zero by 2050, we can breathe a collective sigh of relief (so long as we…ah…actually implement our various commitments).

But things are not so simple. Net Zero is an important part of the solution. It would involve any carbon emissions being balanced by carbon removals, and that should allow the climate to stabilise (i.e to stop warming further). But the precise temperature it stabilises at will depend on how much carbon we emit before 2050, and that is a question about which the Net Zero goal is, of course, silent.



Consider some possibilities. Taking radical action to decarbonise our economies during the 2020s would mean relatively modest cumulative emissions, and could mean the global average temperature stabilises in the +1.5 to +2C range. Leaving radical action until the 2040s would mean much greater cumulative emissions, and could mean it stabilises in the +2.5C range or well beyond. From the point of view of climate change, cumulative emissions are all-important – but committing to Net Zero by 2050 does not guarantee any particular temperature outcome. It’s rather like saying, ‘I’m not going to tell you how many times I’m going to kick you. But I am going to stop by 2050.’

All of this suggests we need to peek carefully under the bonnet of Net Zero commitments, and see just what they commit various actors to. Some corporations’, and some sectors’, commitments to Net Zero turn out on closer inspection to assume that they will go on emitting quite freely, with their emissions counterbalanced by hoped-for carbon removals elsewhere. But these hopes are not necessarily compatible with each other. Moreover many removal techniques are unproven, and some are likely to be problematic in various ways (for instance, by driving up food, water, land, or energy prices for the poor). At the same time, social justice speaks in favour of targeting ‘residual’ permissions to emit at the poor, so that they can meet their basic nutritional and energy needs, rather than allowing the rich to continue flying, say. But the broad commitment to Net Zero does not settle that question.

In many ways, then, there are not one but myriad Net Zeros that we could aim at, all with different social, environmental and distributive implications. Perhaps it’s unsurprising that an idea that has been the focus for so much apparent agreement – between actors whose material interests are, surely, quite opposed – turns out to be quite hard to pin down. But it does mean that, to the extent that Net Zero is an important climate goal (albeit certainly not the only one), the struggle to define, argue for and implement a socially- and environmentally-just version of that goal is a vital one.