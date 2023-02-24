How much should we read?

I had a little exchange on twitter and Mastodon yesterday on reading habits. The initial cause of the exchange was the claim that book reading is in decline, and I asked for some evidence of this, which my interlocutor duly provided in the form of a link to a survey of British readers by Booktrust from 2013. The survey documents the reported reading habits of British people, showing them to be correlated with things like age and socio-economics status, with some worrying drop-off in book reading among the young. I’m sure that the advent of TV and even the radio also brought some declines, and it is always hard to know how seriously to take such worries: young people may be reader shorter pieces of writing on the internet, they aren’t just watching TikTok videos.
However my attention was caught by another statistic: a claim that 6 per cent of respondents, “bookworms”, get through around 12 books per month (or 144 per year). Now I read a lot – as I perceive it – and I complete between 50 and 60 books most years. When I read Les Misérables, albeit in French, that took up nearly a quarter of my annual reading. Ulysses, which needed a lot of looking up, reading on the side etc, took me about a fortnight, and I think I went too fast in places. My guess is that most of these super-readers are not reading such works, or the Critique of Pure Reason, but but rather short thrillers and the like. I can get through a PG Wodehouse in a day (and what a joy that is!), so that would be a way to boost the numbers if boosting the numbers alone were something worth caring about, which it isn’t.
There’s also a question about the density and complexity of the text: how fast should you read? Many literary texts demand close attention at the level of the sentence and below, whereas some genre fiction does not. Literary texts also require digestion and contemplation, which in turn demands time away from them while your brain does the processing. Sometimes they call for re-reading in the light of later passages that draw attention to the significance of an earlier element. So, no, having flinched at my inadequacy compared to the 6 per cent of super-readers, my considered view is that my own consumption is about right, if not a little too high.
Jacob Christensen 02.24.23 at 9:33 am
I noticed some years ago that my leisure reading had been dropping off, so I set a target of 24 books (anything not directly related to my work – so fiction, poetry, non-fiction, thin books, thick books) per year – equalling roughly 2 titles per month. That sort of worked, without stressing me. If I look at last year’s list, some would perhaps count at work-realited (I mean – “Citizen Involvement in Employment Policy” IS your average bedtime reading, right.), some were read very quickly, Fintan O’Toole’s “We Don’t Know Ourselves” on the other hand took me ages – or at least months to finish. Circumstances was one reason, the depth of description and analysis of the Irish society another (I would definitively recommend the book to anyone interested in Ireland or social change). The same went for the Tokarcziuk.
I’m not really too keen on quantifying our daily lives, and for a number of reasons I deleted my Goodreads account last year (doesn’t work very well with Scandinavian litterature), but the trick with 24/year sort of worked for me – mainly because I missed reading for my own sake.
Obviously posting my 2022 list (inspired by Art Garfunkel’s site) may be a bit contradictory, but: https://jacobchristensen.eu/2023/01/02/bogaret-2022/
Quiop 02.24.23 at 10:32 am
cf. dril (2015): “oh, youvve read a few academic papers on the matter? cute. i have read over 100000 posts.”
Trader Joe 02.24.23 at 5:06 pm
I’ve always regarded +/-50 books a year as about the right number (call it one per week). But I put big brackets around that. That run-rate equates to around 12-15 hours of dedicated personal reading time a week and is completely separate for any work related reading I may also undertake.
As you note in the OP, the sort of work you pursue and the length of each work matters. If one sets out to read a single tome in the Game of Thrones series that would comprise about 3 or 4 ordinary length literary fiction novels and accordingly would impact your book count but not your page count.
The proportion of fiction and non-fiction matters too. The year it came out I read the wonderful – Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. It not only weighed in around 600 pages, the density of the discussion, the detailed footnotes and the frequent tie-ins to what was happening historically in Europe, Italy, the church etc. made it an extremely rich read but not a quick one. I mentally counted that as about 4 books that year and found it read better being picked-up and put down to allow time for contemplation and assimilation.
That was a far more quality read than 4 Dan Brown novels (Da Vinci code, see what I did there) that I could probably have taken down in a week or two.
Zora 02.24.23 at 7:11 pm
Close to a book a day. SFF – mysteries – historical fiction – literary fiction – 19th century novels. Novels are free (Gutenberg, Google), a fair bit of the SFF is ARCs (advance reader copies). I edit for a book reviewer.