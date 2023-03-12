Academics in the Netherlands discover they don’t have effective academic freedom

Some time ago Dutch academics lost their civil servant status. But in its place the language of ‘tenure-track’ and ‘tenure’ has entered Dutch academic life increasingly with American job titles, although the route to a permanent contract with tenure is quite diverse. ‘Academic freedom’ is officially recognized by article 1.6 of a regular law “Wet op het hoger onderwijs en wetenschappelijk onderzoek.” In principle, academic freedom should protect an academic (among other things) when she conducts unpopular research or makes statements based on her expertise that may be displeasing to university administrators, the public, and politicians.

In the Netherlands academic freedom is legally seen as an extension of freedom of expression and is also constrained by some of the constitutional limitations on freedom of expression (especially the prohibition on discrimination). But because Dutch academic freedom falls under the freedom of expression, Dutch academic freedom also is highly constrained by all the limitations that Dutch employment law puts on freedom of speech in the workplace. In practice, a ‘tenured’ academic is no different than other Dutch employees with a permanent contract.

The full significance of this limitation on the attenuated nature of academic freedom has only become apparent this past week when a judge allowed the University of Groningen to fire Dr. Susanne Täuber, who was an associate professor in the department of Human resource Management and Organizational Behavior, because of a [and now I quote the judge’s verdict] “disrupted employment relationship.” (In the Netherlands, it’s not very easy to fire a permanent employee, and for those with a permanent contract a judge generally gets involved unless the employee and employer can agree to terms.) Unfortunately, the reason why the ’employment relationship’ was permanently disrupted exposes the hollowness of Dutch academic freedom.

Dr. Täuber was recruited as a (highly prestigious) Rosalind Franklin Fellow to the University of Groningen. She was awarded a very competitive VENI grant by NWO (the Dutch Science Foundation). She is a member of the national advisory committee diversity and inclusion in higher education and research (by appointment of the Secretary of education, culture, and sciences). In 2017 the University of Groningen appointed her a member of the Young Academy Groningen. I mention all of this because by the University of Groningen’s own lights she was one of their star academics.

The disturbed employment relationship between the University of Groningen and Dr. Täuber did not arise from her publication (here) in the Journal of Management Studies, but the court’s account of the facts of the case shows that the department itself sees this publication as the cause of a “breach of trust”! The judge is explicit in the verdict that the reactions of her colleagues to the article “played an important, if not a decisive role in the development of the seriously disrupted employment relationship.” The publication is in Dr. Täuber’s area of expertise and was taken so seriously that the dean of the faculty stated “that it [!] has damaged the working relationship.” The dean also wrote to the journal to complain about the lack of objectivity in article!

Strikingly, while the court is, thus, very explicit that Dr. Täuber’s essay played a key causal role in destruction of workplace relationship and finds fault with her colleagues, neither freedom of expression nor academic freedom plays any role in the verdict. (It could eventually play a role in severance pay, but that obviously does not provide sufficient protection for academic freedom, especially because in the Netherlands such pay is capped.) That academic freedom is protected is explicitly no part of the judge’s consideration at all.

Now her publication is a kind of autoethnography and recounts Dr. Täuber’s experiences with workplace discrimination, Dutch academic mores, and the limitations of a badly implemented diversity/affirmative action recruitment program. None of the colleagues are named, and while it’s pretty clear she is describing her (awful) experiences in the department no individual colleague can be identified plausibly. The piece explicitly intends to show “that initiatives deliberately set up to promote gender equality might inadvertently work against women.”

Now, I am sure that it is highly unpleasant to learn that the purported dysfunctionality (and worse) of your department shows up in a publication. (I am myself actually curious if a research ethics committee would give permission for this.) But if you take academic freedom seriously as an academic, you should not use substantive differences of opinion about academic functioning — in a department that researches/teaches human resources, of all places! — to settle labor disputes or use them to escalate these.

It’s really embarrassing that Dr. Täuber’s colleagues and the dean’s office failed to treat her article as an opportunity to start a conversation about the department culture (something some of her colleagues thought necessary, too). The piece surely would have not have been the last word on the topic. Unfortunately, criticizing any of Dr. Täuber’s arguments now also feels like approving of the University of Groningen’s academic misconduct. And I definitely don’t want to participate in that.

That is, you don’t have to agree with any of Dr. Täuber’s particular arguments to recognize that Dutch academics are now in a very dangerous situation where genuine academic freedom is only available if you are already approaching retirement. (As I implied above it usually takes a while to fire somebody in the Netherlands.) Dutch universities have been given a template of how to get rid of academics they find a nuisance or where it is politically expedient to do so: make the workplace hellish for the employee, insist that the employee undergo coaching and mediation, insist there is no improvement in their ‘soft skills,’ and fail to offer them suitable alternative employment. The universities don’t even have to disguise their bad faith, and can intimidate any recalcitrant employee and push them out of the academy.

You can sign a petition in support of Dr. Täuber here: