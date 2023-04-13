Industrial policy and the new knowledge problem

This post is a memo that I just presented at a workshop organized at the EUI by Kate McNamara, Frederic Merand and Catherine Hoeffler. Some of its key ideas were articulated in an informal discussion with Bill Janeway, Margaret Levi, Suresh Naidu, Dani Rodrik and Gabriel Zucman a couple of weeks back. None of them are at all to blame (I’ve benefited greatly from their various comments, suggestions and disagreements but probably not nearly so much as I should have).

Memo

In this brief and very informal memo, I argue that the “knowledge problem” critique of industrial policy has itself become a problem for knowledge. For decades, economists have argued that state policy makers lack the requisite knowledge to intervene appropriately in the economy. Accordingly, decisions over investments and innovation ought be taken by market actors. Now, the “market knows best” paradigm is in disrepair. It isn’t just that “hyperglobalization” has devoured its own preconditions, so that it is increasingly unsustainable. It is also that some goals of modern industrial policy are in principle impossible to solve through purely market mechanisms. To the extent, for example, that economics and national security have become interwoven, investment and innovation decisions involve tradeoffs that market actors are poorly equipped to resolve. There are good reasons why Adam Smith did not want to see defense policy handled through the market’s division of labor.

What we now face is a quite different kind of knowledge problem. We lack the kinds of expertise that we need to achieve key goals of industrial policy, or to evaluate the tradeoffs between them. This lack of knowledge is in large part a perverse by-product of the success of Chicago economists’ rhetoric. Decades of insistence that economic decisions be handed off from the state to markets has resulted in a remarkable lack of understanding among government policy makers about how markets, in fact, work. This has a variety of consequences. Policy mistakes are more likely. Market actors find it easier to manipulate the understanding of government policy makers, e.g. as to the extent and kind of subsidies required in particular sectors or for particular purposes.

One way to remedy this is to rethink the kinds of specialist education that public administrators receive, both to ensure that low and mid-level functionaries are better equipped to take the decisions they need to take, and to signal increased prestige for non-traditional forms of policy knowledge. As the sociological literature suggests, elite US policy schools such as the Harvard Kennedy School, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and Georgetown University (to name three entirely random examples) play a key role not simply in directly imparting knowledge through education, but in disseminating norms about the kinds of knowledge that are considered to be appropriate for policy decisions. These schools have by and large converged on a framework derived from a watered down version of neoclassical economics. I argue that new skills, including but not limited to network science, material science and engineering, and use of machine learning would be one useful contribution towards solving the new knowledge problem.

;

The old knowledge problem

Standard neo-classical accounts tend to emphasize that markets are more efficient mechanisms of allocation than states, since they are far more responsive to supply and demand. This has driven an extensive literature on the supply of public goods (e.g. Coase’s classic article on provision of lighthouses) and on macroeconomic policy setting, which stresses e.g. the inability of government actors with imperfect and belated knowledge to fine tune the economy. If governments have to rely on claims by market actors to guide their policy, they furthermore are vulnerable to certain kinds of capture.

The deeper knowledge based criticisms of industrial policy come not from neo-classical economics, but its Hayekian rival. Friedrich von Hayek, in books and articles, argued that government is by its nature fundamentally incapable of understanding the market economy. Market economies are “spontaneous orders” – self governing systems of coordination that emerge in an unplanned way from the interactions of myriads of individuals. He claims that it is impossible for the government, or indeed for any single actor, to arrive at the “synoptic” view of economic affairs that would be necessary for industrial policy to work. The relevant knowledge is scattered among a wide variety of market actors. Even worse, much of the knowledge is “tacit knowledge,” which cannot readily be articulated or formalized.

In this context, the “price mechanism” serves as a kind of summary statistic that allows coordination between actors without the transmission of untransmittable information. I do not need to know everything that you know about growing tomatoes to buy tomatoes from you, just as you don’t need to know everything about manufacturing fertilizer to buy it. All we need to know are the prices, which summarize a potentially vast array of buying and selling decisions. But government decision makers have no convenient equivalent of the price mechanism to summarize the information they need to undertake e.g. large scale industrial policy. Accordingly, libertarians and economists have suggested that the knowledge problem presents insuperable obstacles to large scale industrial policy, as it does to other large scale interventions. The argument thus, isn’t simply that governments are bad at coordinating economic activities, but that markets are better. Since markets know best, why don’t we leave the key decisions to them.

The consequences of “markets know best”

The Hayekian understanding of markets is a fundamental insight. But even fundamental insights have limits. As other economists have argued at length, the price signal has important limits. It can’t convey nearly as much information as Hayekians seem to think. And the criticism can be radicalized. There are some goods that are going to be very badly provided by market arrangements, including, as Adam Smith forcibly recognized, national security. Libertarian scholars have occasionally argued (albeit somewhat half-heartedly) that markets could provide national defense, and libertarian science fiction authors have more enthusiastically imagined futures in which national defense was effectively privatized. But these arguments have not usually convinced those who were not already true believers.

The argument that markets know best has thrived in many other policy areas. Indeed, it has been the core organizing principle of hyperglobalization, where authority has been handed over from national decision makers to markets and market supporting international institutions, many of which were shaped by Hayekians, who saw them as a kind of global constitutional straitjacket that might constrain errant governments. The result, as Dani Rodrik has compellingly argued, has been a radical shrinking of the space for policy experimentation over the last several decades. Governments became either unwilling (to the extent that their decision makers bought the argument) or incapable (to the extent that they were constrained by international institutions) of enacting policies outside a relatively narrow range.

This applied with particular force to industrial policy. As Kate McNamara has documented, the founding principles of the European Union were interpreted so as to rule out most direct forms of state subsidy to industry. European Commission officials saw it as their life’s work to prevent cunning national bureaucrats (in particular, cunning French bureaucrats) from using policies to build up national champions. Some forms of industrial intervention were acceptable – regional policy, for example, that provided certain kinds of collective goods, or some forms of coordination between governments and business. But the European compromise rested on understandings of competition policy, energy policy and market opening that were aimed at maintaining or extending market competition, rather than directly looking to remedy it.

Other forms of industrial policy were effectively punished by WTO rules. That didn’t mean that governments completely abstained from helping their companies – the WTO, for example, found that Europe illicitly supported Airbus, while the U.S. did the same for Boeing. But it meant that industrial policy, where pursued, was usually pursued stealthily. That, of course has changed in the last couple of years, as policy makers in the U.S. (and to greater or lesser degrees, elsewhere) have explicitly advocated industrial policy, and condemned the policy straitjacket imposed by the previous hyperglobalist dispensation.

The new knowledge problem

These are exciting times to study political economy. A narrow space has opened up dramatically, permitting a wide variety of experimental approaches to shaping the economy. However, the obsession with the old knowledge problem has given rise to a new one. Decades of assuming that government actors don’t know enough to intervene in the marketplace have created a self-fulfilling prophecy in which government actors actually don’t know, because they have never done industrial policy, have never been taught to do industrial policy, and lack the appropriate institutions and information to do it well, even if they abstractly knew how. Parts of the government that used to be directly engaged with economic planning have withered away. Key aspects of the economy, such as subcontracting relationships, are more or less invisible to state decision makers, even relatively well informed ones.

This generates the likelihood of mistakes, of manipulation and of capture. We’re likely to see a lot of stupid and avoidable errors happening over the next few years, as officials figure out what they are supposed to do on the fly. Figuring out how to make sure that this doesn’t discredit the whole enterprise (cf: Solyndra) will require some political astuteness. We’re also likely to see increased efforts, sometimes successful, by industry actors to pull the wool over government’s eyes. They have asymmetric knowledge, not simply because they have the data, but because they have people who know what it means. Anecdotal evidence would suggest that very few bureaucrats have direct knowledge of how stuff gets made and done. Finally, these asymmetries are likely not to lead simply to bad decisions, but to dependence and capture. If government bureaucrats become reliant on industry for the knowledge they need to do their job, then they are hardly likely to make unbiased decisions. Perversely, many of the criticisms made by libertarian economists may come true partly because these economists were so successful in shaping the previous generation of government actions.

Solving this problem will be quite difficult, because some of it is baked into the ways that the world economy works. Globalization has resulted in a massive complication in supply relations, and information and financial flows, so that they are at best only fleetingly comprehensible to national governments. Efforts to gather information by one government are likely to result in pushback from others, as we saw when the US looked to get information on semiconductor supply chains from businesses that were subjected to strong cross-pressures from China.

Yet we need to do everything we can to solve it. It is hard to understand investment decisions, innovation choices and national security implications of industrial policy, even in the most superficial way. Understanding how they intersect with each other is dramatically harder, but is necessary. A decision to maximize the efficiency of semiconductor subcomponent supplies, for example, may have tradeoffs for robustness (efficient supply relations may be more subject to asymmetric shocks), innovation (often not the product of efficiency) and national security (efficient concentrations of production may quickly become vulnerabilities, as TSMC’s position in Taiwan indicates). Figuring out how to even satisfice these tradeoffs will take a lot of change.

Changing public policy education

There are a lot of ways in which this discussion could go – I will highlight one, which is perhaps more amenable to change initiated by scholars than many other possibilities. One lever of change is public policy schools, including, but certainly not limited to schools with specializations in international policy. As the sociologist Elizabeth Popp Berman has documented, the economic “style of reasoning” was not simply a product of Mont Pelerin style intellectual arguments. It was the product of the practical needs of bureaucrats, who desperately needed to handle the complexities of policy in a burgeoning state. Economistic instruments such as cost-benefit analysis appeared to provide useful tools to that purpose. As Herbert Simon noted, decades earlier, cost benefit analysis provided a “conceptual framework” that everyone could agree on, allowing the coordination of complex activities across the compound state.

So the question arises – if we were to try to design a policy curriculum to deal with the current problems confronting policy makers, including especially industrial policy and its consequences for markets, innovation and security, where would we start? Probably, economistic reasoning would still have its benefits, although maybe less as a master logic, than a toolset for developing simple models and understanding how best to apply them, while appreciating their limits. But so too would new approaches, some mathematical, such as network theory, and some technical, such as material design, industrial processes and supply chain management. Integrating these skills would be a tall order – but perhaps not impossible. New conceptual frameworks might arise, which would provide a different understanding of the trade offs and possibilities of industrial policy than the narrow understanding of the last generation.

I conclude here by saying that this is intended to start a conversation rather than starting one – and there are other places one could come from. My perspective here e.g. is notably U.S. centric. But it is one instance of a more general problem. The complex of questions associated with industrial policy forces us to confront the fact that the world has changed, while our theories of it have not, except at the margins, still less our ways of teaching about it. That isn’t sustainable.