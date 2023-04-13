Industrial policy and the new knowledge problem

This post is a memo that I just presented at a workshop organized at the EUI by Kate McNamara, Frederic Merand and Catherine Hoeffler. Some of its key ideas were articulated in an informal discussion with Bill Janeway, Margaret Levi, Suresh Naidu, Dani Rodrik and Gabriel Zucman a couple of weeks back. None of them are at all to blame (I’ve benefited greatly from their various comments, suggestions and disagreements but probably not nearly so much as I should have).
Memo
In this brief and very informal memo, I argue that the “knowledge problem” critique of industrial policy has itself become a problem for knowledge. For decades, economists have argued that state policy makers lack the requisite knowledge to intervene appropriately in the economy. Accordingly, decisions over investments and innovation ought be taken by market actors. Now, the “market knows best” paradigm is in disrepair. It isn’t just that “hyperglobalization” has devoured its own preconditions, so that it is increasingly unsustainable. It is also that some goals of modern industrial policy are in principle impossible to solve through purely market mechanisms. To the extent, for example, that economics and national security have become interwoven, investment and innovation decisions involve tradeoffs that market actors are poorly equipped to resolve. There are good reasons why Adam Smith did not want to see defense policy handled through the market’s division of labor.
What we now face is a quite different kind of knowledge problem. We lack the kinds of expertise that we need to achieve key goals of industrial policy, or to evaluate the tradeoffs between them. This lack of knowledge is in large part a perverse by-product of the success of Chicago economists’ rhetoric. Decades of insistence that economic decisions be handed off from the state to markets has resulted in a remarkable lack of understanding among government policy makers about how markets, in fact, work. This has a variety of consequences. Policy mistakes are more likely. Market actors find it easier to manipulate the understanding of government policy makers, e.g. as to the extent and kind of subsidies required in particular sectors or for particular purposes.
One way to remedy this is to rethink the kinds of specialist education that public administrators receive, both to ensure that low and mid-level functionaries are better equipped to take the decisions they need to take, and to signal increased prestige for non-traditional forms of policy knowledge. As the sociological literature suggests, elite US policy schools such as the Harvard Kennedy School, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and Georgetown University (to name three entirely random examples) play a key role not simply in directly imparting knowledge through education, but in disseminating norms about the kinds of knowledge that are considered to be appropriate for policy decisions. These schools have by and large converged on a framework derived from a watered down version of neoclassical economics. I argue that new skills, including but not limited to network science, material science and engineering, and use of machine learning would be one useful contribution towards solving the new knowledge problem.
The old knowledge problem
Standard neo-classical accounts tend to emphasize that markets are more efficient mechanisms of allocation than states, since they are far more responsive to supply and demand. This has driven an extensive literature on the supply of public goods (e.g. Coase’s classic article on provision of lighthouses) and on macroeconomic policy setting, which stresses e.g. the inability of government actors with imperfect and belated knowledge to fine tune the economy. If governments have to rely on claims by market actors to guide their policy, they furthermore are vulnerable to certain kinds of capture.
The deeper knowledge based criticisms of industrial policy come not from neo-classical economics, but its Hayekian rival. Friedrich von Hayek, in books and articles, argued that government is by its nature fundamentally incapable of understanding the market economy. Market economies are “spontaneous orders” – self governing systems of coordination that emerge in an unplanned way from the interactions of myriads of individuals. He claims that it is impossible for the government, or indeed for any single actor, to arrive at the “synoptic” view of economic affairs that would be necessary for industrial policy to work. The relevant knowledge is scattered among a wide variety of market actors. Even worse, much of the knowledge is “tacit knowledge,” which cannot readily be articulated or formalized.
In this context, the “price mechanism” serves as a kind of summary statistic that allows coordination between actors without the transmission of untransmittable information. I do not need to know everything that you know about growing tomatoes to buy tomatoes from you, just as you don’t need to know everything about manufacturing fertilizer to buy it. All we need to know are the prices, which summarize a potentially vast array of buying and selling decisions. But government decision makers have no convenient equivalent of the price mechanism to summarize the information they need to undertake e.g. large scale industrial policy. Accordingly, libertarians and economists have suggested that the knowledge problem presents insuperable obstacles to large scale industrial policy, as it does to other large scale interventions. The argument thus, isn’t simply that governments are bad at coordinating economic activities, but that markets are better. Since markets know best, why don’t we leave the key decisions to them.
The consequences of “markets know best”
The Hayekian understanding of markets is a fundamental insight. But even fundamental insights have limits. As other economists have argued at length, the price signal has important limits. It can’t convey nearly as much information as Hayekians seem to think. And the criticism can be radicalized. There are some goods that are going to be very badly provided by market arrangements, including, as Adam Smith forcibly recognized, national security. Libertarian scholars have occasionally argued (albeit somewhat half-heartedly) that markets could provide national defense, and libertarian science fiction authors have more enthusiastically imagined futures in which national defense was effectively privatized. But these arguments have not usually convinced those who were not already true believers.
The argument that markets know best has thrived in many other policy areas. Indeed, it has been the core organizing principle of hyperglobalization, where authority has been handed over from national decision makers to markets and market supporting international institutions, many of which were shaped by Hayekians, who saw them as a kind of global constitutional straitjacket that might constrain errant governments. The result, as Dani Rodrik has compellingly argued, has been a radical shrinking of the space for policy experimentation over the last several decades. Governments became either unwilling (to the extent that their decision makers bought the argument) or incapable (to the extent that they were constrained by international institutions) of enacting policies outside a relatively narrow range.
This applied with particular force to industrial policy. As Kate McNamara has documented, the founding principles of the European Union were interpreted so as to rule out most direct forms of state subsidy to industry. European Commission officials saw it as their life’s work to prevent cunning national bureaucrats (in particular, cunning French bureaucrats) from using policies to build up national champions. Some forms of industrial intervention were acceptable – regional policy, for example, that provided certain kinds of collective goods, or some forms of coordination between governments and business. But the European compromise rested on understandings of competition policy, energy policy and market opening that were aimed at maintaining or extending market competition, rather than directly looking to remedy it.
Other forms of industrial policy were effectively punished by WTO rules. That didn’t mean that governments completely abstained from helping their companies – the WTO, for example, found that Europe illicitly supported Airbus, while the U.S. did the same for Boeing. But it meant that industrial policy, where pursued, was usually pursued stealthily. That, of course has changed in the last couple of years, as policy makers in the U.S. (and to greater or lesser degrees, elsewhere) have explicitly advocated industrial policy, and condemned the policy straitjacket imposed by the previous hyperglobalist dispensation.
The new knowledge problem
These are exciting times to study political economy. A narrow space has opened up dramatically, permitting a wide variety of experimental approaches to shaping the economy. However, the obsession with the old knowledge problem has given rise to a new one. Decades of assuming that government actors don’t know enough to intervene in the marketplace have created a self-fulfilling prophecy in which government actors actually don’t know, because they have never done industrial policy, have never been taught to do industrial policy, and lack the appropriate institutions and information to do it well, even if they abstractly knew how. Parts of the government that used to be directly engaged with economic planning have withered away. Key aspects of the economy, such as subcontracting relationships, are more or less invisible to state decision makers, even relatively well informed ones.
This generates the likelihood of mistakes, of manipulation and of capture. We’re likely to see a lot of stupid and avoidable errors happening over the next few years, as officials figure out what they are supposed to do on the fly. Figuring out how to make sure that this doesn’t discredit the whole enterprise (cf: Solyndra) will require some political astuteness. We’re also likely to see increased efforts, sometimes successful, by industry actors to pull the wool over government’s eyes. They have asymmetric knowledge, not simply because they have the data, but because they have people who know what it means. Anecdotal evidence would suggest that very few bureaucrats have direct knowledge of how stuff gets made and done. Finally, these asymmetries are likely not to lead simply to bad decisions, but to dependence and capture. If government bureaucrats become reliant on industry for the knowledge they need to do their job, then they are hardly likely to make unbiased decisions. Perversely, many of the criticisms made by libertarian economists may come true partly because these economists were so successful in shaping the previous generation of government actions.
Solving this problem will be quite difficult, because some of it is baked into the ways that the world economy works. Globalization has resulted in a massive complication in supply relations, and information and financial flows, so that they are at best only fleetingly comprehensible to national governments. Efforts to gather information by one government are likely to result in pushback from others, as we saw when the US looked to get information on semiconductor supply chains from businesses that were subjected to strong cross-pressures from China.
Yet we need to do everything we can to solve it. It is hard to understand investment decisions, innovation choices and national security implications of industrial policy, even in the most superficial way. Understanding how they intersect with each other is dramatically harder, but is necessary. A decision to maximize the efficiency of semiconductor subcomponent supplies, for example, may have tradeoffs for robustness (efficient supply relations may be more subject to asymmetric shocks), innovation (often not the product of efficiency) and national security (efficient concentrations of production may quickly become vulnerabilities, as TSMC’s position in Taiwan indicates). Figuring out how to even satisfice these tradeoffs will take a lot of change.
Changing public policy education
There are a lot of ways in which this discussion could go – I will highlight one, which is perhaps more amenable to change initiated by scholars than many other possibilities. One lever of change is public policy schools, including, but certainly not limited to schools with specializations in international policy. As the sociologist Elizabeth Popp Berman has documented, the economic “style of reasoning” was not simply a product of Mont Pelerin style intellectual arguments. It was the product of the practical needs of bureaucrats, who desperately needed to handle the complexities of policy in a burgeoning state. Economistic instruments such as cost-benefit analysis appeared to provide useful tools to that purpose. As Herbert Simon noted, decades earlier, cost benefit analysis provided a “conceptual framework” that everyone could agree on, allowing the coordination of complex activities across the compound state.
So the question arises – if we were to try to design a policy curriculum to deal with the current problems confronting policy makers, including especially industrial policy and its consequences for markets, innovation and security, where would we start? Probably, economistic reasoning would still have its benefits, although maybe less as a master logic, than a toolset for developing simple models and understanding how best to apply them, while appreciating their limits. But so too would new approaches, some mathematical, such as network theory, and some technical, such as material design, industrial processes and supply chain management. Integrating these skills would be a tall order – but perhaps not impossible. New conceptual frameworks might arise, which would provide a different understanding of the trade offs and possibilities of industrial policy than the narrow understanding of the last generation.
I conclude here by saying that this is intended to start a conversation rather than starting one – and there are other places one could come from. My perspective here e.g. is notably U.S. centric. But it is one instance of a more general problem. The complex of questions associated with industrial policy forces us to confront the fact that the world has changed, while our theories of it have not, except at the margins, still less our ways of teaching about it. That isn’t sustainable.
steven t johnson 04.13.23 at 2:29 pm
“Decades of insistence that economic decisions be handed off from the state to markets has resulted in a remarkable lack of understanding among government policy makers about how markets, in fact, work. This has a variety of consequences. Policy mistakes are more likely. Market actors find it easier to manipulate the understanding of government policy makers, e.g. as to the extent and kind of subsidies required in particular sectors or for particular purposes.”
If we must reverence the ghost of von Hayek, even as we timidly dare to talk about the real world, then we must remember that even he believed that businessmen would inevitably make bad investments where tacit knowledge failed them as badly as the information divulged by “prices.” (Scare quotes because it is unclear how interest rates, exchange rates, rents, stock market prices and most of all, profit rates, don’t count, which is confusing given the rhetoric about tacit knowledge seems meant to invoke superior knowledge about concrete material production.) Thus the most important information in the end is provided by the decrees of the bankruptcy courts. As science is alleged to progress one funeral at a time, so too the economy advances one bankruptcy at a time.
I mean, tacit knowledge is why entrepreneurs begin new businesses. But most new businesses fail, as I recall, and their failures seem to have much more to do with insufficient capitalization—which somehow the price signals from the infallible market failed to provide?—rather than ignorance.
The thing here is, the notion that only the market efficiently optimizes is more an assumption that crises are cures. What a John Quiggin would call a market failure requiring a second lesson in economics is a market success, as determined by the only commensurable information that can be counted, and therefore the only information that counts, namely, the prices paid by the consumer.
It’s true a spontaneous order emerges. But this is true for a bag of chips, where the big whole chips are invariably at the top of the bag and the broken pieces are invariably at the bottom. There is a powerful element of mysticism, worship of supposedly natural, organic processes, in the devotion to spontaneous order. The Chinese concept of “li” seems to embody the same feeling. Spontaneous order is not so much an idea as a moral/esthetic touchstone….usually kept in the speaker’s pocket?
Given the tribute to von Hayek, I suppose it is understandable that a dread of malinvestment by “bureaucrats.” as compared especially to the idealized market (not a bankrupt businessman in those!) that waste and inefficiency seem to loom as the great problem. Approaching the issue with von Hayek’s (and von Mises’) presuppositions leads away from the necessity of deciding the goals first. The shorthand condemnation of this is “planners’ preferences,” of course. But that’s why this intervention seems unlikely to bear much fruit.
“Anecdotal evidence would suggest that very few bureaucrats have direct knowledge of how stuff gets made and done.”
There is the implication here that bankers, financiers, arbitrageurs, hedge fund operators, stock market speculators, landlords, administrators of REITs, mortgage brokers, bond salesmen do have direct knowledge. It even more strongly presupposes that higher administrators —who would be called “bureaucrats” save that there very words is tendentious—do have direct knowledge. The notion that government bureaucrats for some reason cannot acquire direct knowledge by nationalizing and administrating firms may be a less obvious implication, but I think it’s there too.
“As the sociologist Elizabeth Popp Berman has documented, the economic ‘style of reasoning’ was not simply a product of Mont Pelerin style intellectual arguments. It was the product of the practical needs of bureaucrats, who desperately needed to handle the complexities of policy in a burgeoning state.”
The complexities of policy appear to have been a generally right-wing program to lower taxes, at least on those who mattered, and keep from wasting money on people who didn’t. This again raises the question: What is the goal of transforming policy education? The references to security may seem odd asides. But one has to wonder if the mission is to train administrators for a war economy?
Peter Dorman 04.13.23 at 5:17 pm
The knowledge problem is an excellent starting point for thinking about IP, but it would also help to open up the notion of what IP is or could be. My perspective on this stems from having spent years working, off and on, with the European Network on Industrial Policy and learning about the variety of national systems, and then later having an opportunity to see close up how Germany in particular does it.
The implicit model Henry is working from is centralized: a government agency or task force promotes specific technologies or firms to achieve collective ends, like national security. But there is a bottom-up alternative in which networks of professional organizations, unions, firms, educational institutions, suppliers of credit and government agencies coordinate to guide and facilitate economic development. Among its other virtues, this model directly confronts the knowledge problem by actually bringing together its bearers. There’s so much to say here, but the common thread is that “knowledge” needs to be unpacked in order to assess what sort of support a bottom-up IP system requires, especially from universities, and to forecast how well it is likely to address different types of social/political/economic problems. I could go on and on, and actually I will in a book I’m currently working on.
Of course, the precondition for bottom-up IP is the existence of a wide array of institutions that don’t exist in a country like the US. Critical problems like the energy transition can’t wait for a slow institution-building process. Nevertheless, I think the time to start thinking about moving to different, better models is always now.
On a side note, perhaps an even more relevant philosopher for this topic than Hayek is Dewey. I briefly mentioned him in an old EconoSpeak post, and I might say more about him in the book, or maybe it’s just an unnecessary tangent.
lathrop 04.13.23 at 5:45 pm
I wanted to comment that the idea “markets know best” is belied by the inability of markets to make much progress towards decarbonization, given the great profitability of the status quo for some, the sunk costs, discounting of the future, veto power of key interested elites, etc.
Then I see Peter Dorman here who could make the point better than I — am reading the book “Alligators in the Arctic” which is the most comprehensive and current tour of the subject I could find. Thanks.
Tim Worstall 04.13.23 at 7:18 pm
As someone who probably would be described as one of the free market extremists (hey, Senior Fellow at the Adam Smith Institute probably counts) a few comments:
“It is also that some goals of modern industrial policy are in principle impossible to solve through purely market mechanisms.”
That strikes me, in part at least, as petitio principii. For it is, I think, misunderstanding the motivations of much “modern industrial policy”. Which is that those who have political power would like to have economic power. Why put up with politics unless you get to tell people what to do? So, and therefore, the arguments about how we must have a new industrial policy are in fact excuses from those who would like to exercise economic power as to why they should be allowed to do so. My prime exemplar here would be Lina Khan but then that’s just me being insulting to an individual. I did once make exactly that critique about Dani. Very clever man looking for some reason why people should do what he suggests.
“We lack the kinds of expertise that we need to achieve key goals of industrial policy, or to evaluate the tradeoffs between them. This lack of knowledge is in large part a perverse by-product of the success of Chicago economists’ rhetoric.”
No, in my specific and detailed area of real world and industrial knowledge (the supply of weird and minor league metals) the problem is not lack of knowledge. It’s that those trying to make policy here are not just ignorant they’re entirely at odds with reality. Fools seem to believe that mineral reserves are an important limitation on long term mineral supplies for example. This greatly predates the neoliberal revolution, it’s the underlying mistake in Limits to Growth for example (also Simon/Ehrlich bet etc). Allied with the idiocy of believing that we have exponential growth in resource usage (nonsense, the US currently uses about the iron and steel – yes, including recycling, imports, exports – of 1906, 1908, fractions of what were used in the 1950s) the entire intellectual zeitgeist on this is just wrong. Not a little out, not missing a few details, not lacking a few folk who have been through a STEM course or two. Actually insanely badly misinformed. New Scientist tried to say, back in 2007, that hafnium would run out by 2017. Not only didn’t that happen it was dribblingly stupid as a surmise in the first place (so too terbium by 2013, just short bus stuff). The Royal Chemistry Society propagates this stuff. Having a few bureaucratic advisors with a geology degree isn’t going to change this level of disinformation. Because it’s the entire establishment which believes this nonsense.
“There are some goods that are going to be very badly provided by market arrangements, “.
Sure, positive externalities (ie, public goods) and negative externalities. One way to deal with them is to inject the incentives into market prices (Pigou). Another is to allow politics to tell everyone what to do. Guess which those who’ve climbed the political greasy pole would prefer? Thus the point at the top. New industrial policy is only new in that it’s an excuse for those with political power to demand, direct, have power. We face the same old problems in the same old way, have the same old solutions available to us.
” A narrow space has opened up dramatically, permitting a wide variety of experimental approaches to shaping the economy.”
Ooooh, cool! what explores the possibility space fastest? Markets! because any damn fool can do their own thing and we see what works. As opposed to two folk over polenta deciding what 70 million people must do in unison.
“We’re likely to see a lot of stupid and avoidable errors ”
In my little corner that describes the entirety of all government action on the subject. Sheesh, there was a Trump era idea of getting rare earths from coal. OK, can be done, expensive, but can be done. But the grant applications insisted that you have to be trying to get them from coal. Instead of fly ash (the stuff collected from chimneys when burnt). Because if REs came from coal, then that would be nice for miners. But if from fly ash (or even bottom clinker) then that would be nice for power station owners. Miners have more votes in WV than power station owners. Even if we were to accept the idea of industrial policy, of seed corn for research, it always falls prey to this sort of political nonsense.
“economistic reasoning would still have its benefits, although maybe less as a master logic, than a toolset for developing simple models and understanding how best to apply them”
But that’s all economics is in the first place.
“So the question arises – if we were to try to design a policy curriculum to deal with the current problems confronting policy makers, including especially industrial policy and its consequences for markets, innovation and security, where would we start?”
Ah, well, there I can help. Opening statement to the new bureaucrats that we’re about to train up to run industrial policy:
“You know fuck all, Matey. You never will grasp the details of anything that you try to plan. Therefore everyone from within that industry will run rings around you. Every decision you make will make the populace poorer. Therefore make very few decisions and only those you really, really, must.”
And no, it’s not because I’m ideologically committed to the ASI and all that. I came to these views after near a decade in the SU and post Soviet Russia. I’ve seen this in full flow. I see it now in that detailed area of my own industrial knowledge.
Please, Lord, save us from industrial planning – except in those very few times and areas that we really, really, need it. Like Spitfires, say, or something of that sort of urgency and difficulty. China making magnets cheaper than we can doesn’t cut it. That’s just a power grab.
LFC 04.13.23 at 7:29 pm
I usually disagree with the majority of what steven t johnson writes, but one remark he makes in his comment @1 resonated: “There is a powerful element of mysticism…in the devotion to spontaneous order.”
Glancing through Slobodian’s account of the “Geneva School” neoliberals’ response to the NIEO in ch.7 of Globalists, one sees that these people seem to have had a quasi-mystical (though Slobodian himself, from what I can tell, doesn’t use the phrase) notion of the world economy as “invisible and beyond representation” (p. 259), a “system” that could not survive even the slightest effort to consciously tamper with it in any kind of redistributionist (whether state-centered or individual-centered) direction.
This is nonsense, and suggests minds so steeped in ideology, in the pejorative sense of that word, that even trying to have a dialogue with them would be close to hopeless.
On another point, steven t johnson seems to think the OP “reverences” Hayek, whereas in fact the OP criticizes him (e.g., “the price signal has important limits. It can’t convey nearly as much information as Hayekians seem to think”).
Tracy Lightcap 04.13.23 at 7:45 pm
This is an aside, but, I think, an important one. In the old Soviet Union there were several journals dedicated to problems with planning. After Stalin, these apparently, from what I’ve read (yes, that includes Red Plenty) bristled with critiques of particular planning problems in particular industries. This is how the limited use of market mechanisms a la Kantorovich got a foothold under Kosygin. Needless to say, these are now slowly wasting away untranslated in libraries throughout what used to be the SU.
It could very well be that the data and analysis in these will prove of limited use; nobody is contemplating centralized planning anymore. Oth, it could also be that there is a world of knowledge touching on planning problems in particular industries that could be invaluable. Of course, getting funding to find out would be dicey these days, but it might be something worth looking at once things get more normal.
J, not that one 04.13.23 at 10:32 pm
The model Peter Dorman describes in 2 seems still more technocratic than what I think the OP is envisioning. (The idea that the problem is unique to the US is interesting but sends us down the wrong path.) The relevant distinction is between technical knowledge, facilitating know-how and means-ends, cost-benefit thinking, and social-moral thinking that’s in line with humanistic culture. But I think the normal way of handling this is to take people who are already educated in a technical field, and later in their life, to educate them about the necessity of something more. Thus politics, as well as high-level decision-making and policy implementation, should always be carried out in the non-technical language and belief system of the ordinary people.
The idea that people who have technical knowledge are hopelessly in thrall to the industries that are built on those technical specialties is one important way of getting at this problem. But I don’t see that there’s a middle ground. This would apply equally to “a policy curriculum to deal with the current problems confronting policy makers, including especially industrial policy and its consequences for markets, innovation and security.” Either it’s one or other.
Alex SL 04.13.23 at 11:17 pm
What concerns me about this piece is that it assumes that public officials are in good faith making mistakes that they would have avoided if they had better information, when in reality pro-market ideology is so dominant and entrenched that there are few public officials who do not actively want to make the bad decisions that are here characterised as “mistakes”.
The right half of the political spectrum believes that everything is better as a market and wants to privatise everything but keep just enough of the state around to be able to funnel tax money to private interests; the left half of the political spectrum believes that everything is better as a market and wants to privatise everything but keep just enough of the state around to make some limited high-level strategic decisions. If somebody seriously makes the argument that maybe a natural monopoly like rail or the power grid, i.e., something that cannot possibly work as a market even in principle, should be re-nationalised, they are painted as the second coming of Pol Pot (e.g., Corbyn in the UK). “Far Left” is today what would have been conservative economic policy of the 1950s-60s.
In other words, a curriculum isn’t going to suffice. Without a new mass political movement including its own powerful media ecosystem this isn’t going to get better but merely continue to be our modern version of what caused ancient empires to fail; then it was powerful nobles or wealthy senators increasingly depriving the state of resources and the ability to act in the common interest until it collapsed in the face of an external crisis, here and now it is large corporations and billionaire entrepreneurs doing the same.
It could be added that the most ardent public proponents of privatisation and free markets have a particularly poor understanding of markets even compared to everybody else. Perhaps the most illustrative example is their frequent misunderstanding that high profits show a market economy working well, when in reality they are evidence of market failure, of monopoly rents and insufficient competition. And it has to be so, because nobody who understands how markets work would be in favour of organising everything from health care to environmental conservation as a free market economy.
(Although even here the question arises if free marketeers do understand that high profits are a sign of inefficiency but are merely dishonest about their true goals, meaning that while they say they are in favour of free markets, they actually consciously work towards a neo-feudalist system of permanent rent extraction.)
marcel proust 04.14.23 at 12:44 am
To the mods (or perhaps the rockers): there is an extraneous character in the link at the bottom of Peter Dorman’s comment that leads to a page which says “Sorry, the page you were looking for in this blog does not exist.”
The correct link (without this character) is https://econospeak.blogspot.com/2007/09/do-we-do-what-deweyd-do.html
