“Red Team Blues” and the As-You-Know-Bob problem

I’ve just finished reading Cory Doctorow’s great, fun novel, Red Team Blues, and I’ve been thinking about how well it exemplifies one of the strengths of good science fiction. Back when we ran our seminar on Francis Spufford’s novel, Red Plenty, there was a back-and-forth between Francis and Felix Gilman. As Francis described it post-hoc, he wanted to write the novel of the socialist calculation debate, in part because of the challenge:
I was positively attracted to the whole business of being the first person in thirteen years to consult Cambridge University Library’s volumes of The Current Digest of the Soviet Press; and in general to the challenge of taking on the most outrageously boring subject matter I could find, and wrestling it to the floor, and forcing it to disgorge its hidden jewel of interestingness
And it worked! Reader: you may, very reasonably, believe that you do not to want to read a novel about applications of linear programming theory in the Soviet Union. But actually, you very much do want to read it, even if you don’t yet know it. The liveliness of Francis’s prose (“forcing it to disgorge its hidden jewel”) gives at least some hint as to why.
But, as Felix suggested in passing, Red Plenty didn’t just succeed because of the prose style. It succeeded thanks to the techniques he used to solve the As-You-Know-Bob problem.
[Red Plenty] has several key scenes in which men and women in lab coats stand around having what are almost As-You-Know-Bob exchanges about Science. (They’re probably not actually in lab coats, but I often pictured lab coats, and a wall of gray old-timey computers behind them, like in the movies). These scenes should be required reading for anyone writing hard SF or big-idea-driven SF; Spufford does a fantastic job of keeping these sort of exchanges dramatic and moving and human, through careful attention to voice and character and the role that the ideas play in the speakers’ lives and careers and dreams; and through setting up interesting and unexpected oppositions among the speakers.
People who aren’t science fiction writers, and who don’t regularly hang around with them may not know what the As-You-Know-Bob problem is. But techniques to manage it are among the great gifts that good science fiction writers have provided to the world.
As the genre’s name suggests, it simultaneously (a) involves scientific speculation, and (b) is fiction. If you want to speculate about what the world is going to look like in an imagined future, you are probably going to have to invent a lot of detail, for the sake of verisimilitude, and some of that detail is going to shape the story you are telling. Since that detail is imaginary, you obviously can’t just assume that the reader knows how things work, in the ways that they understand the technologies they live with, such as elevators and smartphones.
Hence, the As-You-Know-Bob” problem of bad science fiction – indigestible lumps of technical explanation of detail in the guise of purported dialogue. “As you know, Bob, the neutron flux problem eases after we pass the hyperluminal barrier. That’s how we were able to escape the Wixilit fleet.” The problem is not only that this kind of stuff is painfully dull to read, but that it does not make narrative or logical sense. If both parties know how something works, why is one telling the other about it? Consider how it might seem in a different popular genre. “As you know, Bob, when you press the ‘5’ button, a bell dings, the elevator’s doors close, and it goes to the fifth floor. That’s how we were able to escape Mr. Wixilit’s goons.” It’s fun to imagine an “Exercises in Style” type story in which the tropes of terrible expository science fiction were applied to a crime novel, or similar. But it’s probably much more fun to imagine than to read.
The point is twofold. First, that science fiction can be understood, without too much conceptual violence, as a congeries of evolved narrative strategies to avoid, sublimate or escape the As-You-Know-Bob Problem. Second, that these strategies can be extremely useful outside science fiction.
And this explains some of the virtues of Red Team Blues. In a sense, it isn’t science fiction at all. There isn’t any technology that doesn’t more or less exist today. In a different sense, like Red Plenty, it is science fiction down to its bones. It takes on a topic that is very nearly as unpromising sounding as Soviet linear programming techniques: the technical workings of cryptocurrency. The book’s protagonist is an accountant in his mid-sixties. These are not promising sounding premises for a fun book that you might want to buy, and read. Again, you do want to read it, and I say this as someone who (a) has read more about accounting standards than he ever wanted to, and (b) has regularly had the ‘oh fuck, here we go’ feeling when someone mentions the word ‘blockchain’ at a conference. Red Team Blues shows you how to solve the Bob problem for a wildly unpromising topic. And it not simply entertains readers, but explains things to them that they absolutely ought to know about – the evil crap that the complexities of the modern financial system enable.
Sometimes, it weaves the technical questions into the plot. As Matthew Green says, the book introduces the notion of a “trusted execution environment” right at the beginning of the first chapter. But you care about figuring out how a trusted execution environment works, because it is crucially important to a heist, involving amateurs and various clashing mobs of gangsters, which all goes horribly wrong.
Sometimes, it just introduces details that readers can look up if they want, but don’t have to. The protagonist lives in a converted tourbus which he calls the “Unsalted Hash.” At one point, he explains that it’s a “math thing,” to which one of the other characters responds that it “sounds like one of those fucking yuppie ice-cream flavors.” The reader can search to figure out what an unsalted hash is, if they want to. Or they can just let it roll past, as another part of the background detail of a complex seeming imaginary world (which is also, as it happens, our world, with some features exaggerated, and others pushed to the side).
And sometimes, it just gives you a sense of how different it is for the very rich – what wealth management involves and enables. I don’t know whether Cory has read e.g. Brooke Harrington’s book on the anthropology of wealth management, but the feeling of just being able to call, and have things magically arranged for you by people you don’t ever really need to know, the ways in which complicated accounting create a world where the sort-of-gray-hat forms of financial hacking blur into the actively evil black hat stuff – all that seems right. And making it so that all this information about complicated and boring seeming details doesn’t seem complicated or boring at all – that requires technical skill. You don’t notice this artistry as a reader, which is the point unless you’re watching closely to try to figure out how the magic trick works, so that you can one day perhaps replicate it yourself.
There are important lessons here for academics who want to push out their ideas to a popular audience. Most of us have the As You Know, Bob problem far worse than tyro science fiction writers. We unashamedly love our areas of expertise, and can’t quite grasp why everyone else doesn’t love them too, even when we are prepared to tell them what is so great at enormous length. This is why we often tend not to be very popular at parties.
We could learn from science fiction writers. The good ones have spent years getting better at performing a fabulously difficult task – getting people to pay real cash money for books and stories imparting knowledge about technical subjects that are often completely invented and have no practical application whatsoever. If you read science fiction and pay attention to what the author is doing, you will learn enormously. Read Red Team Blues and see how Cory provides just enough technical detail at any point for you to follow along, and how he unobtrusively uses the narrative both to convey the information and persuade you that it is important. Then try to steal his best tricks and use them for yourself. At the least, you’ll be more fun to talk to when you mount your hobbyhorse. And – who knows – perhaps you’ll find that you have a book of your own to write.
I say this from experience. I just finished reading Red Team Blues a couple of days ago, but a few months before that finished co-authoring a trade book with Abe Newman, Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy (Holt/Macmillan, Penguin; coming out in September; the promotion starts now, and will only get worse). It’s a book about the recent history of the world economy, and what happens next. Three science fiction or science fiction adjacent writers (Francis included) are thanked in my bit of the acknowledgments, in large part because of the tricks that we learned from them. It’s hard to get ordinary readers to care about e.g. the history of the dollar clearing system, financial messaging, co-peering arrangements for Internet service, and semiconductor supply chains. That’s not even to mention legal instruments for restricting technology exports like the Foreign Direct Product Rule which affected “trillions of dollars of transactions, trillions with a ‘T’”, but “was buried in 9 point font in a footnote at the bottom of a 320 page Entity List.”. These are our equivalents of Soviet linear programming applications, or the technical requirements of crypto and advanced financial engineering. If we succeed in keeping readers’ interest, it will be because we stole from the best. So buy Red Team Blues and enjoy it. But also learn from it. Science fiction is the trade secret of writing popular history.
{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }
steven t johnson 04.27.23 at 1:10 pm
One of the most notable features of science fiction writing is that there is relatively little of it being done any more. Indeed, the commercial category (essential to the critical analysis of reviewers) is SFF, science fiction and fantasy, as if they were the same thing. Verisimilitude is not a desideratum. A pretended mundaneness in the background, to provide the proper contrast to a technicolor fantasy for the vicarious hero. (By the way, the As-you-know-Bob is not even a problem in one of the living branches of SF, military SF, where the ritualistic recounting of weapon specs—all of them imaginary—is in itself thrilling.)
It seems to me SF is a window, it looks outward. If you’re ignorant, it’s all dark out there, and you can only see a dim reflection of yourself in the glass. Fantasy is simply the mirror. Whether the authors tell us the truth about what they see, outside the window or in the mirror, is for the reader to decide of course.
None of this is to argue that exposition isn’t a serious literary issue for SF, just that it isn’t for SFF. In principle of course, the only difference between SF and fantasy is that the fantastic element in SF is supposed to somehow be natural, while in fantasy it is supposed to be, well, magical, or perhaps reality shattering. Technically, this is purely a stylistic issue. It is truly remarkable how many reviewers have no interest whatsoever in mere style. (The fact I personally have none/negative style is irrelevant to the point.)
The natural origin of the fantastic in SF implies that, for a good style*, exposition needs to be plausible as natural dialogue; needs to be plausible as speculation; needs to justify a fantastic element that is relevant to plot, theme and the reader. There is in other words a certain style in SF writing. A generalized hostility to big words (usually dismissed as “technobabble”) isn’t it.
Fantasy exposition need only be colorful and intuitive. The more anchored, the less the fancy can fly. Comic book stories rely on the reader to ignore nonsense, which is one justification for the amalgamation SFF. (It seems to me comic book stories are essentially metaphors for how children can grow up to be anything, even though the recent ones largely dream of becoming a billionaire.) Comic book movies rely on FX looking “real.” Hollywood, which seems to know only the science of homeopathy, believes that such intuitively easy exposition suffices. In written work, the FX can’t bear the burden.
The issue for me, in deciding whether to hope Red Team Blues shows up at a public library or bear the agony of [shudders] buying is, is cryptocurrency truly relevant. I have my doubts.
Style: The arrangement of words, punctuation and sentences to communicate the author’s intent to the reader, inducing the proper emotion as the reader continues. There is no concrete separation of style and content, which are, though I dread to use the forbidden words, a dialectical unity of opposites.
Phil H 04.27.23 at 2:42 pm
Technique is definitely one of the important qualities that make large lumps of information digestible to the reader. The other two, I venture, are joy and payoff.
By joy I mean sheer pleasure in writing and sharing information. It tends to shine through even pedestrian prose, and can be very infectious. Lots of great pop science writers have this quality – I happen to be reading Ed Yong at the moment, and he’s got it in spades.
By payoff I mean that the information isn’t just an end in itself: it goes somewhere. Tolkien does lots of lumpen world building, but he puts it in the service of a an epic narrative with memorable characters, so we go with it. And 2001 is bookended by some really tedious monkey and mushroom passages, but offers quite chunky sci-fi philosophy, so I’m going to forgive it.
But yeah, decent technique will get you a long way!
Dave W. 04.27.23 at 7:16 pm
Editor Leah Schnelbach uses the first few pages of Ann Leckie’s award-winning Ancillary Justice as a case study in how to do worldbuilding while avoiding the infodump here.
Tim Worstall 04.27.23 at 7:36 pm
“We unashamedly love our areas of expertise, and can’t quite grasp why everyone else doesn’t love them too, even when we are prepared to tell them what is so great at enormous length. This is why we often tend not to be very popular at parties.”
Tsk, as the late, great, Levin, B. pointed out about the subject of – his example – Byzantine coinage. The secret is in the skill of the listener.
That’s been my excuse for decades now, not meeting enough good listeners.
“finished co-authoring a trade book”
Ah, I went looking for that in your links thinking, hmm, trade, could be fun. But you meant book format, not the subject – ah well.