“Red Team Blues” and the As-You-Know-Bob problem

I’ve just finished reading Cory Doctorow’s great, fun novel, Red Team Blues, and I’ve been thinking about how well it exemplifies one of the strengths of good science fiction. Back when we ran our seminar on Francis Spufford’s novel, Red Plenty, there was a back-and-forth between Francis and Felix Gilman. As Francis described it post-hoc, he wanted to write the novel of the socialist calculation debate, in part because of the challenge:

I was positively attracted to the whole business of being the first person in thirteen years to consult Cambridge University Library’s volumes of The Current Digest of the Soviet Press; and in general to the challenge of taking on the most outrageously boring subject matter I could find, and wrestling it to the floor, and forcing it to disgorge its hidden jewel of interestingness

And it worked! Reader: you may, very reasonably, believe that you do not to want to read a novel about applications of linear programming theory in the Soviet Union. But actually, you very much do want to read it, even if you don’t yet know it. The liveliness of Francis’s prose (“forcing it to disgorge its hidden jewel”) gives at least some hint as to why.

But, as Felix suggested in passing, Red Plenty didn’t just succeed because of the prose style. It succeeded thanks to the techniques he used to solve the As-You-Know-Bob problem.

[Red Plenty] has several key scenes in which men and women in lab coats stand around having what are almost As-You-Know-Bob exchanges about Science. (They’re probably not actually in lab coats, but I often pictured lab coats, and a wall of gray old-timey computers behind them, like in the movies). These scenes should be required reading for anyone writing hard SF or big-idea-driven SF; Spufford does a fantastic job of keeping these sort of exchanges dramatic and moving and human, through careful attention to voice and character and the role that the ideas play in the speakers’ lives and careers and dreams; and through setting up interesting and unexpected oppositions among the speakers.

People who aren’t science fiction writers, and who don’t regularly hang around with them may not know what the As-You-Know-Bob problem is. But techniques to manage it are among the great gifts that good science fiction writers have provided to the world.

As the genre’s name suggests, it simultaneously (a) involves scientific speculation, and (b) is fiction. If you want to speculate about what the world is going to look like in an imagined future, you are probably going to have to invent a lot of detail, for the sake of verisimilitude, and some of that detail is going to shape the story you are telling. Since that detail is imaginary, you obviously can’t just assume that the reader knows how things work, in the ways that they understand the technologies they live with, such as elevators and smartphones.

Hence, the As-You-Know-Bob” problem of bad science fiction – indigestible lumps of technical explanation of detail in the guise of purported dialogue. “As you know, Bob, the neutron flux problem eases after we pass the hyperluminal barrier. That’s how we were able to escape the Wixilit fleet.” The problem is not only that this kind of stuff is painfully dull to read, but that it does not make narrative or logical sense. If both parties know how something works, why is one telling the other about it? Consider how it might seem in a different popular genre. “As you know, Bob, when you press the ‘5’ button, a bell dings, the elevator’s doors close, and it goes to the fifth floor. That’s how we were able to escape Mr. Wixilit’s goons.” It’s fun to imagine an “Exercises in Style” type story in which the tropes of terrible expository science fiction were applied to a crime novel, or similar. But it’s probably much more fun to imagine than to read.

The point is twofold. First, that science fiction can be understood, without too much conceptual violence, as a congeries of evolved narrative strategies to avoid, sublimate or escape the As-You-Know-Bob Problem. Second, that these strategies can be extremely useful outside science fiction.

And this explains some of the virtues of Red Team Blues. In a sense, it isn’t science fiction at all. There isn’t any technology that doesn’t more or less exist today. In a different sense, like Red Plenty, it is science fiction down to its bones. It takes on a topic that is very nearly as unpromising sounding as Soviet linear programming techniques: the technical workings of cryptocurrency. The book’s protagonist is an accountant in his mid-sixties. These are not promising sounding premises for a fun book that you might want to buy, and read. Again, you do want to read it, and I say this as someone who (a) has read more about accounting standards than he ever wanted to, and (b) has regularly had the ‘oh fuck, here we go’ feeling when someone mentions the word ‘blockchain’ at a conference. Red Team Blues shows you how to solve the Bob problem for a wildly unpromising topic. And it not simply entertains readers, but explains things to them that they absolutely ought to know about – the evil crap that the complexities of the modern financial system enable.

Sometimes, it weaves the technical questions into the plot. As Matthew Green says, the book introduces the notion of a “trusted execution environment” right at the beginning of the first chapter. But you care about figuring out how a trusted execution environment works, because it is crucially important to a heist, involving amateurs and various clashing mobs of gangsters, which all goes horribly wrong.

Sometimes, it just introduces details that readers can look up if they want, but don’t have to. The protagonist lives in a converted tourbus which he calls the “Unsalted Hash.” At one point, he explains that it’s a “math thing,” to which one of the other characters responds that it “sounds like one of those fucking yuppie ice-cream flavors.” The reader can search to figure out what an unsalted hash is, if they want to. Or they can just let it roll past, as another part of the background detail of a complex seeming imaginary world (which is also, as it happens, our world, with some features exaggerated, and others pushed to the side).

And sometimes, it just gives you a sense of how different it is for the very rich – what wealth management involves and enables. I don’t know whether Cory has read e.g. Brooke Harrington’s book on the anthropology of wealth management, but the feeling of just being able to call, and have things magically arranged for you by people you don’t ever really need to know, the ways in which complicated accounting create a world where the sort-of-gray-hat forms of financial hacking blur into the actively evil black hat stuff – all that seems right. And making it so that all this information about complicated and boring seeming details doesn’t seem complicated or boring at all – that requires technical skill. You don’t notice this artistry as a reader, which is the point unless you’re watching closely to try to figure out how the magic trick works, so that you can one day perhaps replicate it yourself.

There are important lessons here for academics who want to push out their ideas to a popular audience. Most of us have the As You Know, Bob problem far worse than tyro science fiction writers. We unashamedly love our areas of expertise, and can’t quite grasp why everyone else doesn’t love them too, even when we are prepared to tell them what is so great at enormous length. This is why we often tend not to be very popular at parties.

We could learn from science fiction writers. The good ones have spent years getting better at performing a fabulously difficult task – getting people to pay real cash money for books and stories imparting knowledge about technical subjects that are often completely invented and have no practical application whatsoever. If you read science fiction and pay attention to what the author is doing, you will learn enormously. Read Red Team Blues and see how Cory provides just enough technical detail at any point for you to follow along, and how he unobtrusively uses the narrative both to convey the information and persuade you that it is important. Then try to steal his best tricks and use them for yourself. At the least, you’ll be more fun to talk to when you mount your hobbyhorse. And – who knows – perhaps you’ll find that you have a book of your own to write.

I say this from experience. I just finished reading Red Team Blues a couple of days ago, but a few months before that finished co-authoring a trade book with Abe Newman, Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy (Holt/Macmillan, Penguin; coming out in September; the promotion starts now, and will only get worse). It’s a book about the recent history of the world economy, and what happens next. Three science fiction or science fiction adjacent writers (Francis included) are thanked in my bit of the acknowledgments, in large part because of the tricks that we learned from them. It’s hard to get ordinary readers to care about e.g. the history of the dollar clearing system, financial messaging, co-peering arrangements for Internet service, and semiconductor supply chains. That’s not even to mention legal instruments for restricting technology exports like the Foreign Direct Product Rule which affected “trillions of dollars of transactions, trillions with a ‘T’”, but “was buried in 9 point font in a footnote at the bottom of a 320 page Entity List.”. These are our equivalents of Soviet linear programming applications, or the technical requirements of crypto and advanced financial engineering. If we succeed in keeping readers’ interest, it will be because we stole from the best. So buy Red Team Blues and enjoy it. But also learn from it. Science fiction is the trade secret of writing popular history.