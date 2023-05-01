Yesterday was May Day, celebrated as the Labour Day public holiday here in Queensland. And this week, appropriately enough I’m giving two presentations on the case for a four-day working week, one to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, a business-oriented thinktank, and one to a parliamentary inquiry.
I started writing a post about the prospect of a radical change in the relationship between workers and managers in the information economy, arising from the combination of near full-employment and the shift to remote work for large groups of workers. But I ran out of time, so for now, I will just toss up some points I want to discuss
- Will full employment be sustained, or will central banks succeed in recreating the reserve army of labor ?
- How real is the threat of employer spyware extending surveillance into home workplaces ?
- How should we conceptualise the relationship between workers, managers and owners of capital ?
- What are the implications for unions?
I’ll throw it open for comments, and think some more about all this.
