May Day

Yesterday was May Day, celebrated as the Labour Day public holiday here in Queensland. And this week, appropriately enough I’m giving two presentations on the case for a four-day working week, one to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, a business-oriented thinktank, and one to a parliamentary inquiry.

I started writing a post about the prospect of a radical change in the relationship between workers and managers in the information economy, arising from the combination of near full-employment and the shift to remote work for large groups of workers. But I ran out of time, so for now, I will just toss up some points I want to discuss

Will full employment be sustained, or will central banks succeed in recreating the reserve army of labor ?

How real is the threat of employer spyware extending surveillance into home workplaces ?

How should we conceptualise the relationship between workers, managers and owners of capital ?

What are the implications for unions?

I’ll throw it open for comments, and think some more about all this.