Debt: 4,102 days later

As Chris suggests, one of the most memorable disasters at Crooked Timber was the seminar on David Graeber’s book, Debt. Timothy Burke described it at the time as conveying:

that feeling of grad school as Hobbesean nightmare, of small arguments quickly and casually intensified into thermonuclear exchanges, losing all potentially meaningful disagreements along the way.

I wrote the post that precipitated the explosion, which was indeed written more harshly than it ought to have been. Still, I am not sure the end outcome would have been different: while I didn’t know it at the time I wrote, there had already been some signs that Graeber was not going to treat the seminar as an ordinary debate with disagreements among colleagues.

I’ve heard many stories about him since – some about his exquisite sensitivity to perceived slights, his sense of grievance (reinforced by his early career experiences), and his willingness to bear grudges; some about his great and unexpected kindnesses to people who would be unlikely to be ever to repay him. And of course he has written and co-written books since, which have stimulated useful thought (e.g.), while also, like Debt, getting a lot of criticism for their use of evidence.

I wouldn’t have said this when Graeber was alive, because he almost certainly would have interpreted it as another deliberate and vicious putdown, rather than the somewhat complicated compliment that it is, restarting the feud. I think the best way to understand Graeber is as a writer of speculative nonfiction. He is often wrong on the facts, and more often willing to push them farther than they really ought to be pushed, requiring shallow foundations of evidence to bear a heavy load of very strongly asserted theoretical claims. But there is value to the speculation – social scientists don’t do nearly enough of it. Sometimes it is less valuable to be right than to expand the space of perceived social and political possibilities. And that is something that Graeber was very good at doing.

It’s also something that I personally benefited from, even though I certainly didn’t think it at the time. Graeber’s reply, where he accused me of various kinds of dishonesty, provoked me to explain at length why I thought he was wrong to describe the world economy as a system where the threat of US military invasion terrified everyone into paying tribute. I found myself arguing that:

Thinking about superficially anodyne relationships as forms of “tribute” has the useful and salutary effect of pushing us to think about them as being political, rather than something that just naturally happens. But it also pushes us – as Graeber’s line of argument suggests, to think about them as being exacted under the direct threat of military force in the event that they are not delivered. That’s what tribute is. This may explain some relationships in the world economy, but it doesn’t explain nearly as much, I don’t think, as Graeber argues. More generally, as Graeber makes clear in his response, it focuses on the state as the primary locus of action. If it weren’t for the state’s military and ideological power, markets would be reabsorbed into society. But this radically underestimates the role that market actors and market integration play, independent of US interests. It used to be that countries which didn’t pay up their debts could expect to be invaded by major powers. Now, even in the absence of even an indirect threat of force from the US, they can expect to find themselves isolated from the world economy instead. And this is not because the US state orders it to happen, but because economic actors, who are largely autonomous of the US government, or of any other state, coordinate to make it so.

In the last five years, Abe Newman and I have written a lot about how the US is able to exert imperial hegemony, even in circumstances where the threat of military force is vanishingly unlikely. Specifically, we have argued that the US dollar clearing system and other economic and information networks provide the US with extraordinary power to surveil and exert pressure. And we have a book forthcoming in two months that makes this argument at greater length to a broader audience.

Obviously, I can’t speak for Abe, and I can’t say that any of our specific ideas start from Graeber’s work, because they don’t. Our notion of US empire starts from a fundamentally different set of suppositions, emphasizing economic networks rather than military supremacy. Still, I can say that the first time I really thought about the question of how US power over the economy can’t be reduced to a military tribute system, and what it might involve instead, was provoked by David Graeber.

If Graeber were still alive, I would guess that he’d furiously disavow even so indirect a role, and I don’t imagine he’d like the book much, even if I weren’t one of the authors. But I owe him, and the otherwise disastrous situation he precipitated a genuine debt nonetheless. Now, 4,102 days later, I’m acknowledging it.