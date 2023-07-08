It’s Me–Cha Boi, or, The Russian Soul Is a Dark Place

I did something both awesome and ill-timed. Well, first I should back up and remind you of something I told you before at some nebulous time in the past, and that is that I am an immersive daydreamer. I said that I was a maladaptive daydreamer but I didn’t even think that was right, because I was just having a great time. I have spent countless hours—wait, no, first I should back up further and say, remember the Belle Waring Unified Theory of American Political Life: Fuck You, It’s Racism Again? Looking pretty prescient now, hmm, isn’t it?

Plain People of Crooked Timber: Lovely to see you and everything, Belle, but haranguing us about racism with ever-more-extravagant uses of profanity is not actually the thing we miss about you.

Me: That’s hard cheese, brother.

Getting back to the plot, I have spent my life making up thrilling stories for an audience of one, usually; of two, for my brother starting when I was six and he three, and going up until I was thirteen and called it off, to his agony; of three, when I played “talking games” with the girls, the last round played when my elder was nineteen. My brother and I just called it “talking,” but with a significant accent, and it may have saved my life. We lived in Georgetown in D.C., in a narrow brick house. I was upstairs in my brother’s room having a sleepover so we could “talk,” for what would be the very last time, when someone broke in through the basement door into the room where I would have been sleeping. The fact that the man [makes unfair sexist generalization about burglary] was an idiot who only stole a lot of Indian-head nickels and was then scared away by the cockatiel is not evidence that he might not have hurt me, because people who commit that crime are desperate, violent morons.



I have often shared some daydreaming difficulty or triumph with John, only to have him say, if you’ve thought that carefully about the tengu that lives in the obsidian tower, or those aliens with their dim foggy planet and revolting cromatophores, why don’t you just write a book already! Me: naahhh. But why not? And so I had a thrilling, creepy dream maybe six years ago, and it gave me an excellent idea, and when I got home from dropping my younger daughter off at college last year I wrote an entire fantasy trilogy which I finished last month. It’s awesome. OK, but it has one trivial problem, namely, it’s largely Russian. It starts off with the French invasion of Russia in 1812. Who objects to them defending themselves at that point? But then things turn out rather differently, and–this is separate, actually–one of the important things is that people hate England. Yes, this is a fantasy novel in which everyone is like, they are colonialists loathsome beyond what is ordinary, impossibly rapacious, they will turn from the end of their hundred-years war with France, bloated with the riches of India, and become a juggernaut, they must be stopped at all costs. Sentimental appreciations of the English countryside are a thin veil for tedious Tories and for a more cold, appraising appreciation of the Irish countryside, not to say a painfully icy one that of the countryside of Bengal. I am veering off topic slightly here but I think that it is Very Important that at some point someone write a fantasy novel in which the Kingdom of Great Britain is just a bunch of bastards, and no amount of green and pleasant lands will help them get around it, morally speaking, even though on the practical side their military is superb, led by Wellington whom I have kind of an inappropriate thing for, and no trifling group of lads. Get. Rekt.

Yes, this is all very well and good, but what if Russia has magical weapons that allow it to overcome the obstacles it historically faced, such as Tsar Alexander? Does anyone want to get deeply invested in Prince Pyotr Bagration’s military triumphs right now? (Me. I love Bagration so much.) Will a sensible hostility towards actual Russia shade, at least in part, to a nonsensical hostility towards imaginary Russia? I mean, that would be super-dumb, but people are, on the whole, very like unto a battered shoebox of socket-wrenches in their intellectual capacity. It is my genuine sense that even if only fifteen percent of potential readers decided they didn’t want to think very hard about the fact that so much of nineteenth-century Russia’s irregular light native cavalry comes from, ah, glances about, well, Zaporzhzhia, it would make people not read the book. (If they’re not the sort of person who likes to read about irregular light cavalry to begin with—there’s actually lots of other entertaining things, such as magic, and people whom I can’t describe here, and even romance of the most chaste type conceivable. For I believe that this whole vast arena of human life, which some regard as the most important, should never be addressed in art in any detail ever, even once. People who write sex scenes should be defenestrated from the Taipei 101.) And if they won’t read the first one they’re never going to get around to the other ones, that’s just science.

I am…pretty bummed out, actually. I had brought this up as a problem earlier and John thought it not likely, but he’s come around. I mean, it’s unfair! Once I had started with what is now a separate story taking place in medieval Minsk, I couldn’t stop, really. I have had one thoughtful friend read them and address this issue, and his proposed solution was both impossible and would have amounted to one of those smallest bandaids you put on your pinky, except they slide off–fuck those band-aids, actually, but in any case, one of those, but applied to the crater left by an RPG that was unfortunately just maybe half a block away. In short, a problem.

I was cast down for a little while but then I decided that the only way out was up and so on, and I’ve gone on to the next three which take place during the second Punic War. Even if I start rooting for Qart Hadasht (which the cool people know is the real name for Carthage) I don’t feel that anyone is really going to object except I guess for Romaboos, of which there are a lamentable number, but they’ll get over it. They won’t, at least, think they are taking an act of any moral significance by refusing to consider an alternate history of the fight on the Peninsula (Belle shakes fist at gens Cornelia “you leave my baby boy Hasdrubal alone!”) But then, there will be something odd about reading the later books first, even if it will appear to make temporal sense. So what do you think? Do I need to wait around for something non-terrible to happen in the history of Russia? I might…run out of ideas before then. It’s not so likely, as I have lots of ideas, but it’s possible. Because the Warring States period is pretty good, interesting-war-wise. But there are issues there I can’t explain right now. Do you think fantasy readers won’t care, because it’s the goddamn Napoleonic Wars? I say they’ll care, just in an atavistic refusal way, not an ‘I am too principled to read this book even though it has quite an excellent magic mechanic’ way. You guys will like the magic mechanic, it’s quite excellent, really.