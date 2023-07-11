Do As Do Does, Part Deux: Deus Ex Machina or Don’t It?

Let me try to focus my thoughts from the previous post.

Do is as do does.

Agent-like entities are equivalent to real agents. If GPT-4 can trick people into thinking it’s a trickster, it’s a trickster. If you can mimic a chess master, you’re a chess master. It’s fun to wonder whether there will be anything it’s ‘like’ to be superintelligent AI, ending us, if it does, but that’s by the by.

Is this right?

Morally, if it turns out we’ll be ended by mere mindless mimicry of truly intentional extinction, that indeed only adds irony to injury. So: yes.

But, inductively – predictively – it’s less clear what doings foretell what doings down the line.

It’s the difference between 1) and 2)

1) If a thing can make small plans, that succeed, and is getting smarter fast, it is likely to make big plans soon, that will also succeed.

2) If a thing seems like it’s making small plans, that seem like they are succeeding, and if the thing seems like it is getting smarter fast, the thing is likely to soon seem like it’s making big plans that also seem like they are succeeding.

1) seems reasonable but we need 2). 2) isn’t self-evidently senseless, but it equally clearly doesn’t just follow from 1). Do as do does doesn’t mean 1->2.

A kid making small plans tends to grows into an adult making big plans. But a painting of a precocious-looking kid making small plans doesn’t tend to turn into a painting of an adult making big plans – never mind a real adult – no, not even if it’s a painting that could fool you into thinking there’s a real kid there.

To put it another way, these AI alarmists think their argument doesn’t depend on evil deus ex machina ‘Skynet becomes self-aware’ scenario. Who cares if it’s ‘really conscious’? But in another sense, the argument may depend on a kind of ‘the statue seems so real it steps off the pedestal’ move, which is equally miraculous.

It is obviously way more likely AI will kill us all than Pygmalion comes true. So I’m not refuting 2) with my analogy. Just distinguishing 2) from 1).