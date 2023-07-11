Do As Do Does, Part Deux: Deus Ex Machina or Don’t It?

Let me try to focus my thoughts from the previous post.
Do is as do does.
Agent-like entities are equivalent to real agents. If GPT-4 can trick people into thinking it’s a trickster, it’s a trickster. If you can mimic a chess master, you’re a chess master. It’s fun to wonder whether there will be anything it’s ‘like’ to be superintelligent AI, ending us, if it does, but that’s by the by.
Is this right?
Morally, if it turns out we’ll be ended by mere mindless mimicry of truly intentional extinction, that indeed only adds irony to injury. So: yes.
But, inductively – predictively – it’s less clear what doings foretell what doings down the line.
It’s the difference between 1) and 2)
1) If a thing can make small plans, that succeed, and is getting smarter fast, it is likely to make big plans soon, that will also succeed.
2) If a thing seems like it’s making small plans, that seem like they are succeeding, and if the thing seems like it is getting smarter fast, the thing is likely to soon seem like it’s making big plans that also seem like they are succeeding.
1) seems reasonable but we need 2). 2) isn’t self-evidently senseless, but it equally clearly doesn’t just follow from 1). Do as do does doesn’t mean 1->2.
A kid making small plans tends to grows into an adult making big plans. But a painting of a precocious-looking kid making small plans doesn’t tend to turn into a painting of an adult making big plans – never mind a real adult – no, not even if it’s a painting that could fool you into thinking there’s a real kid there.
To put it another way, these AI alarmists think their argument doesn’t depend on evil deus ex machina ‘Skynet becomes self-aware’ scenario. Who cares if it’s ‘really conscious’? But in another sense, the argument may depend on a kind of ‘the statue seems so real it steps off the pedestal’ move, which is equally miraculous.
It is obviously way more likely AI will kill us all than Pygmalion comes true. So I’m not refuting 2) with my analogy. Just distinguishing 2) from 1).
David in Tokyo 07.11.23 at 3:52 am
The one and two distinction there is spot on. But. It’s not clear that ChatGPT is (or even can) actually make plans. (The Captcha story was embelished along the way, so I don’t know which version of it you’re thinking about, but most versions were actually just BS.)
The point of the underlying technology is that it only deals with undefined tokens, and the appearance of sensibleness in the output is completely epiphenomenal: there’s no grounding of the tokens. For a generic LLM-based bot to “make plans” requires a dumb human or two to misinterpret its output.
Of course, dumb humans are a dime a dozen. Sigh. See my response to this blog post for an example of ChatGPT getting it wrong, and an extemely smart human not noticing.
https://blog.computationalcomplexity.org/2023/07/a-futher-comment-on-chernoff-and-future.html
Alan White 07.11.23 at 5:46 am
The crucial difference between 2) and 1) is seeming to x as opposed to declarative propositions that x. But doesn’t that just disguise a possible slippery-slope spectrum of occurrences between them that finally can bridge that logical gap? And that spectrum is plausibly traversed by any number of ways, even randomly. It’s a version of the monkeys-typewriters-Shakespeare thingy–unfettered 2) might eventually reach 1) in any number of unpredictable ways. (Again, as I’ve said, the 1970 movie Colossus: The Forbin Project is a nice portrayal of one route of unintentional consequences lacking prior safeguards.)